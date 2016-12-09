Friday’s football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared

How the Sweet 16 fared
Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area
Team (record)
Cl.
This week
Next week
1. Rock Hill South Pointe (12-1)
4A
d. South Aiken 55-49
SC 4A state final, vs. Hartsville
2. Vance (13-2)
4A
lost 49-14 to G’boro Page
Season over
3. Charlotte Catholic (13-2)
4A
lost 21-10 to G’boro Dudley
Season over
4. Butler (12-2)
4A
Season over
Season over
5. Charlotte Latin (12-0)
IND
Season over
Season over
6. Mallard Creek (9-3)
4A
Season over
Season over
7. Myers Park (11-2)
4A
Season over
Season over
8. Rock Hill Northwestern (9-2)
5A
Season over
Season over
9. Lake Norman (12-1)
4A
Season over
Season over
10. Charlotte Christian (10-2)
IND
Season over
Season over
11. Davidson Day (8-3)
IND
Season over
Season over
12. Hickory Ridge (12-2)
3A
lost 24-6 to Weddington
Season over
13. Lincolnton (13-2)
2A
lost 28-7 to Reidsville
Season over
14. Weddington (12-3)
3A
d. Hickory Ridge 24-6
3AA state final vs Eastern Guilford
15. East Lincoln (11-3)
2A
Season over
Season over
16. Monroe (12-3)
2A
lost 28-7 to Shelby
Season over
Friday’s scores
North Carolina
4AA
Wake Forest 21, Apex Middle Creek 17, OT
Greensboro Page 49, Vance 14
4A
Cape Fear 27, Scotland 7
Greensboro Dudley 21, Charlotte Catholic 10
3AA
Eastern Guilford 26, Jacksonville 21
Weddington 24, Hickory Ridge 6
3A
Rocky Mount 34, Havelock 33, 3OT
Belmont South Point 26, Lenoir Hibriten 0
2AA
Jacksonville Northside 14, East Duplin 7
Shelby 28, Monroe 7
2A
Edenton Holmes 50, South Columbus 14
Reidsville 28, Lincolnton 7
1AA
Wallace-Rose Hill 35, Tarboro 17
West Montgomery 31, Mt. Airy 21
1A
Plymouth 7, Chocowinity Southside 2
Murphy 38, Mitchell County 13
South Carolina
AAAAA
Boiling Springs 14, Spartanburg 13, 2OT
Fort Dorchester 49, Dutch Fork 24
AAAA
Chapin 49, Hartsville 24
South Pointe 55, South Aiken 49
AAA
Chapman 34, Newberry 27
Dillon 34, Brookland-Cayce 21
AA
Abbeville 21, Saluda 16
Batesburg-Leesville 20, Barnwell 17
A
Lake View 41, Hemingway 14
Lamar 41, McBee 29
Next week’s games
North Carolina
4AA – Saturday, at N.C. State
Greensboro Page vs. Wake Forest, 3:05
4A – Saturday, at N.C. State
Cape Fear vs. Greensboro Dudley, 7:05
3AA – Saturday, at Wake Forest
Weddington vs. Eastern Guilford, 3:05
3A – Saturday, at Wake Forest
Rocky Mount vs. Belmont South Point, 11:05 a.m.
2AA – Saturday, at N.C. State
Jacksonville Northside vs. Shelby, 11:05 a.m.
2A – Saturday, at Wake Forest
Edenton Holmes vs. Reidsville, 7:05
1AA – Friday, at North Carolina
Wallace-Rose Hill vs. West Montgomery, 7:35
1A – Saturday, at North Carolina
Plymouth vs. Murphy, 11:05 a.m.
South Carolina
AAAAA, Saturday
Boiling Springs vs. Fort Dorchester
AAAA, Saturday
Chapin vs. Rock Hill South Pointe
AAA, Saturday
Chapman vs. Dillon
AA, Friday
Abbeville vs. Batesburg-Leesville
A, Friday
Lake View vs. Lamar
