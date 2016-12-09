High School Sports

December 9, 2016 11:06 PM

Friday’s football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

How the Sweet 16 fared

Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area

Team (record)

Cl.

This week

Next week

1. Rock Hill South Pointe (12-1)

4A

d. South Aiken 55-49

SC 4A state final, vs. Hartsville

2. Vance (13-2)

4A

lost 49-14 to G’boro Page

Season over

3. Charlotte Catholic (13-2)

4A

lost 21-10 to G’boro Dudley

Season over

4. Butler (12-2)

4A

Season over

Season over

5. Charlotte Latin (12-0)

IND

Season over

Season over

6. Mallard Creek (9-3)

4A

Season over

Season over

7. Myers Park (11-2)

4A

Season over

Season over

8. Rock Hill Northwestern (9-2)

5A

Season over

Season over

9. Lake Norman (12-1)

4A

Season over

Season over

10. Charlotte Christian (10-2)

IND

Season over

Season over

11. Davidson Day (8-3)

IND

Season over

Season over

12. Hickory Ridge (12-2)

3A

lost 24-6 to Weddington

Season over

13. Lincolnton (13-2)

2A

lost 28-7 to Reidsville

Season over

14. Weddington (12-3)

3A

d. Hickory Ridge 24-6

3AA state final vs Eastern Guilford

15. East Lincoln (11-3)

2A

Season over

Season over

16. Monroe (12-3)

2A

lost 28-7 to Shelby

Season over

Friday’s scores

North Carolina

4AA

Wake Forest 21, Apex Middle Creek 17, OT

Greensboro Page 49, Vance 14

4A

Cape Fear 27, Scotland 7

Greensboro Dudley 21, Charlotte Catholic 10

3AA

Eastern Guilford 26, Jacksonville 21

Weddington 24, Hickory Ridge 6

3A

Rocky Mount 34, Havelock 33, 3OT

Belmont South Point 26, Lenoir Hibriten 0

2AA

Jacksonville Northside 14, East Duplin 7

Shelby 28, Monroe 7

2A

Edenton Holmes 50, South Columbus 14

Reidsville 28, Lincolnton 7

1AA

Wallace-Rose Hill 35, Tarboro 17

West Montgomery 31, Mt. Airy 21

1A

Plymouth 7, Chocowinity Southside 2

Murphy 38, Mitchell County 13

South Carolina

AAAAA

Boiling Springs 14, Spartanburg 13, 2OT

Fort Dorchester 49, Dutch Fork 24

AAAA

Chapin 49, Hartsville 24

South Pointe 55, South Aiken 49

AAA

Chapman 34, Newberry 27

Dillon 34, Brookland-Cayce 21

AA

Abbeville 21, Saluda 16

Batesburg-Leesville 20, Barnwell 17

A

Lake View 41, Hemingway 14

Lamar 41, McBee 29

Next week’s games

North Carolina

4AA – Saturday, at N.C. State

Greensboro Page vs. Wake Forest, 3:05

4A – Saturday, at N.C. State

Cape Fear vs. Greensboro Dudley, 7:05

3AA – Saturday, at Wake Forest

Weddington vs. Eastern Guilford, 3:05

3A – Saturday, at Wake Forest

Rocky Mount vs. Belmont South Point, 11:05 a.m.

2AA – Saturday, at N.C. State

Jacksonville Northside vs. Shelby, 11:05 a.m.

2A – Saturday, at Wake Forest

Edenton Holmes vs. Reidsville, 7:05

1AA – Friday, at North Carolina

Wallace-Rose Hill vs. West Montgomery, 7:35

1A – Saturday, at North Carolina

Plymouth vs. Murphy, 11:05 a.m.

South Carolina

AAAAA, Saturday

Boiling Springs vs. Fort Dorchester

AAAA, Saturday

Chapin vs. Rock Hill South Pointe

AAA, Saturday

Chapman vs. Dillon

AA, Friday

Abbeville vs. Batesburg-Leesville

A, Friday

Lake View vs. Lamar

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Independence High basketball taking Mannequin Challenge

View more video

Sports Videos