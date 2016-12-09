Gallery: Charlotte Catholic 10, Dudley Cougars 21

Charlotte Catholic wide receiver John Newman, left, is unable to catch a pass in the end zone as Dudley Panthers defensive back Myles Berry, right, moves in during fourth quarter action at Charlotte Catholic on Friday, December 9, 2016. Dudley defeated Charlotte Catholic 21-10.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Catholic wide receiver John Newman catches a pass under Dudley Panthers D.J. Crossen for a pass reception during first quarter action at Charlotte Catholic on Friday, December 9, 2016.
Charlotte Catholic quarterback Brady Berger throws a deep pass to a receiver against the Dudley Panthers during first quarter action at Charlotte Catholic on Friday, December 9, 2016.
Charlotte Catholic running back Michael Neel, right, catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Brady Berger during first quarter action as Dudley Panthers linebacker Jalan Clinard, left, applies defensive pressure at Charlotte Catholic on Friday, December 9, 2016.
Charlotte Catholic running back Michael Neel holds the ball into the air after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Brady Berger during first quarter action against the Dudley Panthers at Charlotte Catholic on Friday, December 9, 2016.
Charlotte Catholic safety Rob Dumser, right, and defensive end Will Neal, left, make the tackle on Dudley Panthers Thomas Young, center during second quarter action at Charlotte Catholic on Friday, December 9, 2016.
Charlotte Catholic defensive end Reid Brandt sacks Dudley Panthers quarterback Hendon Hooker during late second quarter action at Charlotte Catholic on Friday, December 9, 2016.
Charlotte Catholic defensive end Reid Brandt, right, is congratulated by guard Brian Macuga, left, after Brandt sacked Dudley Panthers quarterback Hendon Hooker during late second quarter action at Charlotte Catholic on Friday, December 9, 2016.
Charlotte Catholic kicker Drew Morais, center, watches his kick cross the cross bar to give the Cougars a 10-7 lead over the Dudley Panthers at the half at Charlotte Catholic on Friday, December 9, 2016.
Charlotte Catholic quarterback Brady Berger, right, rushes for a first down as the Dudley Panthers defense tries to make the tackle during third quarter action at Charlotte Catholic on Friday, December 9, 2016. Dudley defeated Charlotte Catholic 21-10.
Dudley Panthers Zareik Rush, fights for yardage against the Charlotte Catholic Cougars during third quarter action at Charlotte Catholic on Friday, December 9, 2016. Dudley defeated Charlotte Catholic 21-10.
Dudley Panthers wide receiver Nigel Fitzgerald, left, catches a touchdown pass as Charlotte Catholic safety Rob Dumser, right, applies pressure during third quarter action at Charlotte Catholic on Friday, December 9, 2016. Dudley defeated Charlotte Catholic 21-10.
Dudley Panthers defensive end Awstyn Williams, left, recovers a Charlotte Catholic fumble and runs it back for a touchdown during third quarter action at Charlotte Catholic on Friday, December 9, 2016. Dudley defeated Charlotte Catholic 21-10.
Dudley Panthers Myles White, left, intercepts a pass meant for Charlotte Catholic wide receiver John Newman, right, in the end zone during fourth quarter action at Charlotte Catholic on Friday, December 9, 2016. Dudley defeated Charlotte Catholic 21-10.
Dudley Panthers running back Ezra Perkins, center, continues to fight for yardage as the Charlotte Catholic defense works to make the tackle during fourth quarter action at Charlotte Catholic on Friday, December 9, 2016. Dudley defeated Charlotte Catholic 21-10.
Charlotte Catholic head coach Mike Brodowicz, right, talks to his team following their loss to the Dudley Panthers at Charlotte Catholic on Friday, December 9, 2016. Dudley defeated Charlotte Catholic 21-10.
Members of the Charlotte Catholic football team gather at the center of Jim Oddo Field following their loss to the Dudley Panthers at Charlotte Catholic on Friday, December 9, 2016. Dudley defeated Charlotte Catholic 21-10.
