December 10, 2016 12:34 AM

Friday’s Girls Basketball Roundup: No. 1 Mallard Creek romps past No. 4 Hopewell

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Independence girls: beat Porter Ridge 41-21 to improve to 2-0 in Southwestern 4A play. It was the Patriots’ first win in the new Independence gym. The Patriots now have a three-game win streak, their first since 2010.

Parkwood balance: In a 58-43 win over Indian Land, Baylee Morton had 19 points, Molly Setliff had 12. Kennedie Gaither had nine points, seven assists and seven steals and Addison Laney had 13 rebounds.

Hickory Grove: The Lions are 9-0 after Friday’s 56-7 win over Cannon. Imani Cherry had 19 and MaKayla Smith 14 in the win.

Friday’s Big 5 Performances

Zaria Clark, Gaston Day: 8th grader had 26 points, in a varsity high school game, in a 70-25 win at Westchester Country Day. Sophomores McKaley Boston (12 points) and Olivia King (19) had strong games.

A’Lea Gilbert, South Meck: 19 points, nine rebounds to help lead the Sabres, No. 8 in the Sweet 16, to a 48-47 win over Berry. Teammate Jadin Gladden had her first career double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds).

Mahaley Holit, Central Cabarrus: 33 points, eight assists, five steals in a win over West Rowan. Teammate Elanna Peay added 18 points, 18 rebounds and five steals.

Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek: 25 points, four assists in 63-42 win over Hopewell

Bella Sheprow, Metrolina Christian: 15 points, nine assists, nine steals, eight rebounds in a 52-18 win over SouthLake Christian.

Friday’s Roundup

No. 1 Mallard Creek 63, No. 4 Hopewell 42: In what was supposed to be a showdown of top five Sweet 16 teams, Mallard Creek led 18-1 after the first quarter and cruised home. Ahlana Smith had 11 points, five rebounds, four steals for the Mavericks.

No. 2 Providence Day 54, Charlotte Latin 12: Latin managed five points in the first half as Providence Day improved to 8-0. Janelle Bailey had 17 points and Laila Barnes 11 to lead the Chargers.

Concord First Assembly Academy 73, Carmel Christian 33: Zaria Wright had 13 points, six assists and six rebounds in an easy win. CFA led 26-1 after the first quarter. Shamani Stafford had 16 points, five assists and three steals and Jessyka Leak added 10 points, 10 rebounds for CFA (9-1). Carrie Barnett had 16 for Carmel (6-3).

