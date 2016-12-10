Friday’s Girls Basketball Roundup: No. 1 Mallard Creek romps past No. 4 Hopewell

Elevator
↑Independence girls: beat Porter Ridge 41-21 to improve to 2-0 in Southwestern 4A play. It was the Patriots’ first win in the new Independence gym. The Patriots now have a three-game win streak, their first since 2010.
↑Parkwood balance: In a 58-43 win over Indian Land, Baylee Morton had 19 points, Molly Setliff had 12. Kennedie Gaither had nine points, seven assists and seven steals and Addison Laney had 13 rebounds.
↑Hickory Grove: The Lions are 9-0 after Friday’s 56-7 win over Cannon. Imani Cherry had 19 and MaKayla Smith 14 in the win.
Friday’s Big 5 Performances
Zaria Clark, Gaston Day: 8th grader had 26 points, in a varsity high school game, in a 70-25 win at Westchester Country Day. Sophomores McKaley Boston (12 points) and Olivia King (19) had strong games.
A’Lea Gilbert, South Meck: 19 points, nine rebounds to help lead the Sabres, No. 8 in the Sweet 16, to a 48-47 win over Berry. Teammate Jadin Gladden had her first career double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds).
Mahaley Holit, Central Cabarrus: 33 points, eight assists, five steals in a win over West Rowan. Teammate Elanna Peay added 18 points, 18 rebounds and five steals.
Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek: 25 points, four assists in 63-42 win over Hopewell
Bella Sheprow, Metrolina Christian: 15 points, nine assists, nine steals, eight rebounds in a 52-18 win over SouthLake Christian.
Friday’s Roundup
No. 1 Mallard Creek 63, No. 4 Hopewell 42: In what was supposed to be a showdown of top five Sweet 16 teams, Mallard Creek led 18-1 after the first quarter and cruised home. Ahlana Smith had 11 points, five rebounds, four steals for the Mavericks.
No. 2 Providence Day 54, Charlotte Latin 12: Latin managed five points in the first half as Providence Day improved to 8-0. Janelle Bailey had 17 points and Laila Barnes 11 to lead the Chargers.
Concord First Assembly Academy 73, Carmel Christian 33: Zaria Wright had 13 points, six assists and six rebounds in an easy win. CFA led 26-1 after the first quarter. Shamani Stafford had 16 points, five assists and three steals and Jessyka Leak added 10 points, 10 rebounds for CFA (9-1). Carrie Barnett had 16 for Carmel (6-3).
