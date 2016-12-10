HS Basketball Roundup: Providence Day’s Janelle Bailey gets big honor, has big game

Elevator
↑Janelle Bailey, Providence Day: UNC recruit was honored Friday for scoring her 1,500th point. Bailey hit the milestone on Nov. 26 against Davidson Day. Providence Day is 9-0 this season with Bailey averaging 25 points per game.
↑Independence-Butler on TV: The Independence-Butler Southwestern 4A rivalry game has been moved up a day, to Thursday, Jan. 12 and will be televised on Time Warner Cable. Independence is No. 7 in the Observer’s Sweet 16. Butler is No. 3.
↑Eleah Parker, Northside Christian: 14 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks in Friday’s win over Westminster Catawba. Northside freshman Bailey Stinson had 10 points, five steals, five rebounds, four steals and her younger sister, Kylie, and eighth grader, had 15 points and two steals.
Saturday’s Big 5 Performers
Janelle Bailey, Providence Day girls: 31 points, 20 rebounds in a 67-57 win over NCISAA 1A state champ Fayetteville Northwood Temple.
Devon Dotson, Providence Day: 23 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists in a 85-83 loss to Tennessee power the McCallie School
Lorelei Roper, Charlotte Catholic girls: 21 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks in a 45-42 win over Harding. Teammate Dane Bertolina had 14 points and three assists. Roper averaged 16.7 points, 11 blocks and three blocks in three games this week.
Trey Wertz, Providence Day: 26 points, eight assists, three rebounds in McCallie School game.
Zaria Wright, Concord First Assembly girls: Sparked a 73-47 dominant win over Sweet 16 No. 8 South Meck at the “Best Of Carolina” tournament at Gaston Day. She finished with 20 points, eight assists, five rebounds and four steals.
Saturday’s Roundup
No. 1 Mallard Creek girls 64, Columbia (SC) Ridgeview 40: The Mavericks limited Ridgeview to 14 points in the first half of an easy win at the “Best of Carolina” event. Ahlana Smith had 14 points, Janay Sanders 12 and E’Mya Price 10 for Mallard Creek.
No. 2 Providence Day 67, Northwood Temple 57: Kennedy Boyd had 17 points and seven assists to help spark the Chargers (9-0) to the win. The game matched Northwood, the reigning N.C. Independent Schools’ 1A state champ, against the seven-time 3A champion Chargers. Northwood led 20-11 after the first quarter and 30-24 at halftime, but Providence Day outscored Northwood 30-10 in a decisive third quarter.
McCallie (TN) School 85, No. 2 Providence Day 83: Providence Day grabbed a double-digit lead early but the Chargers struggled in their man-to-man defense all game. Providence Day didn’t score in the final 1 minute, 43 seconds and McCallie scored the game-winning basket with three seconds left on a drive and dish dunk. Devon Dotson and Trey Wertz combined for 49 points for the Chargers, and Isaac Suffren had 20 points, six rebounds an assist. Providence Day (8-3) missed a potential game-winning 3-point shot at the buzzer. Matt Schulman had 23 to lead McCallie (8-1), which has averaged 25 wins the past two seasons and reached the Final Four of the Tennessee state playoffs last season.
Concord First Assembly 73 girls, No. 8 South Mecklenburg 47: First Assembly (10-1) jumped on South with a 23-6 run in the first quarter and ran away to an easy win at the Best of Carolina tournament. Zaria Wright had 20 points, Shamani Stafford had 22 points and four rebounds, making 8-of-12 field goal attempts and 5-of-5 free throw attempts. South Meck got 12 points from Jadin Gladden.
Charlotte Catholic girls 45, Harding 42: Lorelei Roper had 21 points and Dane Bertolina had 14 in the win over SoMeck conference rival Harding. Catholic improved to 3-4. Harding fell to 4-4.
