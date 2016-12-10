Charlotte Latin players headline 2016 CISAA all-conference football team

N.C. Independent Schools Division I state champion Charlotte Latin placed 10 players onto the 2016 Charlotte Independent Schools all-conference team.
The team, voted on by league coaches, had 23 players named.
2016 CISAA All-Conference Football Team
Quarterback
1st Team
2nd Team
Bates Jones (SR- CLS)
Garrett Shrader (SO- CCS)
Running Back
1st Team
2nd Team
Gabe Montgomery (SR-PDS)
Justus Woods (JR- CCS)
Demarkes Stratford (JR- CLS)
Tim Newman (FR- CCDS)
Wide Reciever/Tight End
1st Team
2nd Team
Melvin Rouse (SR- CLS)
DeAngelo Epps (CCDS)
Porter Rooks (FR- PDS)
Ricky Kofoed (CCS)
Josh Eboboko (SO- CCS)
Terrell Brown (CCS)
Offensive Line
1st Team
2nd Team
Harrison Karp (SR-CLS)
Greg Truong (SR- PDS)
Jack Bennett (SR- CCS)
Ben Duyck (JR- CCS)
Luca Katz (SR-CCDS)
Carter Long (SR- CCDS)
Shaffer Day (SR- CCDS)
Owen Engle (SR- CCDS)
Hudson Reynolds (SO- PDS)
Ross Berry (SR-PDS)
Defensive Line
1st Team
2nd Team
Bryden Reed (SR- CCS)
JT Killen (SO- CCS)
Elijiah Brown (JR- PDS)
Jacolbe Cowan (FR- PDS)
Eddie Crutchfield (SR- CLS)
Charles Roselle (SR- CCDS)
Robert Fuller (SR- CLS)
Triston Miller SO- CCDS)
Linebackers
1st Team
2nd Team
Chris Elliott (SR- CLS)
Conner Few (JR-CCDS)
Nicholas Radford (SR- CCDS)
Osita Ekwonu (SO- PDS)
Ryan Brouse (SO- CLS)
Cole Brown (JR- PDS)
Defensive Backs
1st Team
2nd Team
Beau Snuggs (SR- CCS)
Austin Israel (SR- CCS)
Ryan Ensor (SR- CLS)
Rylan McLaurin (SO- CCDS)
Broadus Roberson (JR- CCDS)
Parker Mosack (SR- PDS)
Conrad Song (SR- CLS)
Max Pearson (SR- PDS)
Punter
Kicker
Thomas Gerlome (JR- PDS)
Christian Van Sickle (SR- CCS)
