December 10, 2016 11:45 PM

Charlotte Latin players headline 2016 CISAA all-conference football team

By Langston Wertz Jr.

N.C. Independent Schools Division I state champion Charlotte Latin placed 10 players onto the 2016 Charlotte Independent Schools all-conference team.

The team, voted on by league coaches, had 23 players named.

2016 CISAA All-Conference Football Team

Quarterback

1st Team

2nd Team

Bates Jones (SR- CLS)

Garrett Shrader (SO- CCS)

Running Back

1st Team

2nd Team

Gabe Montgomery (SR-PDS)

Justus Woods (JR- CCS)

Demarkes Stratford (JR- CLS)

Tim Newman (FR- CCDS)

Wide Reciever/Tight End

1st Team

2nd Team

Melvin Rouse (SR- CLS)

DeAngelo Epps (CCDS)

Porter Rooks (FR- PDS)

Ricky Kofoed (CCS)

Josh Eboboko (SO- CCS)

Terrell Brown (CCS)

Offensive Line

1st Team

2nd Team

Harrison Karp (SR-CLS)

Greg Truong (SR- PDS)

Jack Bennett (SR- CCS)

Ben Duyck (JR- CCS)

Luca Katz (SR-CCDS)

Carter Long (SR- CCDS)

Shaffer Day (SR- CCDS)

Owen Engle (SR- CCDS)

Hudson Reynolds (SO- PDS)

Ross Berry (SR-PDS)

Defensive Line

1st Team

2nd Team

Bryden Reed (SR- CCS)

JT Killen (SO- CCS)

Elijiah Brown (JR- PDS)

Jacolbe Cowan (FR- PDS)

Eddie Crutchfield (SR- CLS)

Charles Roselle (SR- CCDS)

Robert Fuller (SR- CLS)

Triston Miller SO- CCDS)

Linebackers

1st Team

2nd Team

Chris Elliott (SR- CLS)

Conner Few (JR-CCDS)

Nicholas Radford (SR- CCDS)

Osita Ekwonu (SO- PDS)

Ryan Brouse (SO- CLS)

Cole Brown (JR- PDS)

Defensive Backs

1st Team

2nd Team

Beau Snuggs (SR- CCS)

Austin Israel (SR- CCS)

Ryan Ensor (SR- CLS)

Rylan McLaurin (SO- CCDS)

Broadus Roberson (JR- CCDS)

Parker Mosack (SR- PDS)

Conrad Song (SR- CLS)

Max Pearson (SR- PDS)

Punter

Kicker

Thomas Gerlome (JR- PDS)

Christian Van Sickle (SR- CCS)

