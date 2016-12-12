Charlotte-area high school football games of the week

South Point (11-4) vs. Rocky Mount (13-2), N.C. 3A state championship, Saturday, 11:05 a.m., Wake Forest Univ: South Point is back in the finals for the second straight season, powered by a defense that has allowed 15 points in its past eight games. In four playoff games, South Point has allowed six points. Rocky Mount is averaging 32.3 points per game and has a six-game win streak.
Weddington (12-3) vs. Eastern Guilford (15-0), N.C. 3AA state championship, Saturday, 3:05 p.m., Wake Forest Univ: Weddington has reached the finals for the second time in three seasons and hunts the school’s first state title. Eastern Guilford is in the finals for the first time in school history.
Rock Hill South Pointe (13-1) vs. Hartsville (13-1), S.C. 4A state championship, Saturday, noon, Univ. of South Carolina: A rematch of the 2014 S.C. 3A state title that South Pointe won 21-7, limiting the Hartsville running attack to under 100 yards. South Pointe is going for its third straight championship and both schools are each trying to win a fifth state title in school history.
Langston Wertz
