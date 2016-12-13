Tuesday’s girls basketball roundup: No. 8 South Meck leaps past rival West Meck

Elevator
↑East Lincoln’s Eboni Tinsley, Brianna Tadlock: With star Destiny Johnson having, for her, a subpar scoring night (11 points in a 56-50 win over Bandys), these two helped spark a fourth quarter 21-8 run that won the game. Tinsley had 14 points, six rebounds and five steals. Tadlock? Sixteen points, eight rebounds, an assist and a block.
↑Forestview: Jagaurs have won five in a row after Tuesday’s 65-47 win over Lake Norman Charter. Shaiquanda James (17 points), O’Marri Holland (15) and Yasmine Love (14) led the way.
↑Ardrey Kell defense: Knights beat Harding 49-30, holding the Rams high scoring McNeil twins (Shameka and Shareka) to just eight points.
↑Eleah Parker, Bailey Stinson, Northside Christian: In a 45-42 win over Fort Mill Comenius, Parker had 13 points, 22 rebounds and four blocks. Stinson had 13 points and three steals.
Tuesday’s BIG 5 performances
Nia Daniel, Hickory Ridge: 22 points, four steals in a 81-22 win over Northwest Cabarrus. Teammate Jierra Shears had 13 points, five assists for Hickory Ridge (8-0, 5-0)
Aniya Finger, Mountain Island Charter: freshman had 21 points, 15 rebounds, six steals, five assists and three blocks in a 53-21 win over Piedmont Community Charter. Teammates Asia Washington (11 points, five rebounds, four steals) and Allana Stewart (10 points, four rebounds, two steals) had big games.
Deniyah Lutz, Ardrey Kell: 22 points, eight rebounds in a 49-30 win over Harding.
Kamiah Moore, West Charlotte: freshman had 19 points, 14 rebounds, five steals in a 54-40 win over Vance. Teammate Mary Morrisette had 10 rebounds, seven points, three assists.
Remi Roberts, Weddington: 20 points, 18 rebounds, four blocks in a 60-47 win over Parkwood (In Monday’s 51-39 win over Charlotte Latin, Weddington’s Blair Brown had a career-high 18 points, including three 3-point makes).
Tuesday’s Roundup
No. 1 Mallard Creek 59, No. 13 Hough 47: Senior forward Kay’lla Richadson had 10 points and 10 rebounds to help Mallard Creek rally. The Mavericks trailed 16-10 after the first quarter, but held Hough scoreless in the second quarter and took a lead it didn’t give up. Dazia Lawrence had 15 for the Mavericks. Renee Alquiza had 18 for Hough.
No. 8 South Mecklenburg 50, West Mecklenburg 37: Shariah Gaddy had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the Sabres to the win. South Meck led by just five heading into the fourth quarter but finished strong. Ty’she Washington (14 points) and Alyssa Thompson (13) led the Hawks.
Charlotte Catholic 56, Olympic 40: Lorelei Roper had 19 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in an easy win. Catholic (4-4) was up 40-18 heading into the fourth quarter. Jayla Leflore had 13 and Arianna Smith 10 for the Trojans (1-4).
Concord First Assembly 65, Christ The King 29: Zaria Wright had 22 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists and Shamani Stafford added 22 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks for CFA, which won its seventh straight. CFA has a showdown with Sweet 16 No. 2 Providence Day Saturday. The game tips at 3:30 p.m.
Myers Park 42, Butler 35: The Mustangs held Butler to zero points in the first quarter and just 14 in the second and third. Myers Park lead 35-14 heading into the fourth quarter before Butler made a run. Rinnah Green led the Bulldogs with 21. Caroline Owens led Myers Park (3-3, 2-0 Southwestern 4A) with nine points.
