December 14, 2016 10:02 PM

The 2016 MECKA all-conference football team

By Langston Wertz Jr.

MECKA 4A regular-season conference champion Vance dominated the 2016 all-conference team.

The team was voted on by the league’s coaches shortly after the regular-season ended. The Observer’s All-Observer team will run later this month. That team is selected by the newspaper’s staff.

Vance coach Aaron Brand was named conference coach of the year after leading his team to the league title. Vance went onto advance to its second N.C. Western Regional championship game in three years, before falling to Greensboro Page last week.

Vance QB Kingsley Ifedi is the all-conference offensive player of the year. An East Carolina commit, Ifedi threw for more than 4,000 yards and ran for more than 1,000. He acccounted for 64 total touchdowns. Teammate Isaiah Eli-Bembry was the conference specialist of the year. Eli-Bembry averaged 20 yards per punt return and more than 33 yards per kick return.

Mallard Creek linebacker Isaac Hampton is the conference defensive player of the year. Hough’s Zach Stearns is the punter/kicker of the year.

MECKA All-Conference Football

Coach of the Year – Aaron Brand – Vance

Offensive Player of the Year – Kingsley Ifedi – Vance

Defensive Player of the Year – Isaac Hampton – Mallard Creek

Specialist of the Year – Isaiah Eli-Bembry – Vance

Punter/Kicker of the Year – Zach Stearns – Hough

Quarterbacks

Chauncey Caldwell – Mallard Creek

Jackson Gibbs – Hough

Running Backs

Darnell Walker – Mallard Creek

Jarrett Nagy – Hough

Jerkoya Patton – West Charlotte

Emanuel Wilson – North Mecklenburg

Wide Receivers

Jeremiah Hall – Vance

Michael Roberts - Vance

Jaylin Carr – Vance

Tre’ Exume – Mallard Creek

Cameron Evans – Hough

Cameron Lee – West Charlotte

Tre Turner – North Mecklenburg

Offensive Lineman

Jayson Gaston – Vance

Jirod Carr – Vance

Grant Gibson – Mallard Creek

Peter Huntley – Hough

Jon Varga – Hough

Jeremy Davis – AL Brown

Malachi Lyles – AL Brown

Brenden Donahue - Hopewell

Defensive Lineman

Damir Faison – Vance

Nathaniel Jones – Vance

Kevin Bright – Mallard Creek

Gerald Bass – Mallard Creek

Kevon Hilliard – Hough

Elijah Hall – AL Brown

Najee Williams – AL Brown

David Oglesby – West Charlotte

Tyreke King – Hopewell

Linebackers

Darien Reynolds – Vance

Gerald Nathan – Vance

Kalen Allen – Mallard Creek

Cam Lowery – Mallard Creek

Andrew Dziuk – Hough

Sherard Sutton – AL Brown

Joshua Hollingsworth – West Charlotte

Bacardi McFadgon – West Charlotte

Dantevian Byrd – North Mecklenburg

Eric Hudson – North Mecklenburg

Maurtrail Williams – Hopewell

Defensive Backs

Stephen Sings – Vance

Kenny Merritt – Vance

Deonte Grier – Mallard Creek

Tyus Field – Hough

Steven Howie – AL Brown

Cinsere Allison – AL Brown

Jadarius Horton – West Charlotte

Jabril Griffiin – North Mecklenburg

Kolbe Chavis - Hopewell

Specialist

Max Durschlag – Mallard Creek

Kevon Jacobs – AL Brown

