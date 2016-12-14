The 2016 MECKA all-conference football team

MECKA 4A regular-season conference champion Vance dominated the 2016 all-conference team.
The team was voted on by the league’s coaches shortly after the regular-season ended. The Observer’s All-Observer team will run later this month. That team is selected by the newspaper’s staff.
Vance coach Aaron Brand was named conference coach of the year after leading his team to the league title. Vance went onto advance to its second N.C. Western Regional championship game in three years, before falling to Greensboro Page last week.
Vance QB Kingsley Ifedi is the all-conference offensive player of the year. An East Carolina commit, Ifedi threw for more than 4,000 yards and ran for more than 1,000. He acccounted for 64 total touchdowns. Teammate Isaiah Eli-Bembry was the conference specialist of the year. Eli-Bembry averaged 20 yards per punt return and more than 33 yards per kick return.
Mallard Creek linebacker Isaac Hampton is the conference defensive player of the year. Hough’s Zach Stearns is the punter/kicker of the year.
MECKA All-Conference Football
Coach of the Year – Aaron Brand – Vance
Offensive Player of the Year – Kingsley Ifedi – Vance
Defensive Player of the Year – Isaac Hampton – Mallard Creek
Specialist of the Year – Isaiah Eli-Bembry – Vance
Punter/Kicker of the Year – Zach Stearns – Hough
Quarterbacks
Chauncey Caldwell – Mallard Creek
Jackson Gibbs – Hough
Running Backs
Darnell Walker – Mallard Creek
Jarrett Nagy – Hough
Jerkoya Patton – West Charlotte
Emanuel Wilson – North Mecklenburg
Wide Receivers
Jeremiah Hall – Vance
Michael Roberts - Vance
Jaylin Carr – Vance
Tre’ Exume – Mallard Creek
Cameron Evans – Hough
Cameron Lee – West Charlotte
Tre Turner – North Mecklenburg
Offensive Lineman
Jayson Gaston – Vance
Jirod Carr – Vance
Grant Gibson – Mallard Creek
Peter Huntley – Hough
Jon Varga – Hough
Jeremy Davis – AL Brown
Malachi Lyles – AL Brown
Brenden Donahue - Hopewell
Defensive Lineman
Damir Faison – Vance
Nathaniel Jones – Vance
Kevin Bright – Mallard Creek
Gerald Bass – Mallard Creek
Kevon Hilliard – Hough
Elijah Hall – AL Brown
Najee Williams – AL Brown
David Oglesby – West Charlotte
Tyreke King – Hopewell
Linebackers
Darien Reynolds – Vance
Gerald Nathan – Vance
Kalen Allen – Mallard Creek
Cam Lowery – Mallard Creek
Andrew Dziuk – Hough
Sherard Sutton – AL Brown
Joshua Hollingsworth – West Charlotte
Bacardi McFadgon – West Charlotte
Dantevian Byrd – North Mecklenburg
Eric Hudson – North Mecklenburg
Maurtrail Williams – Hopewell
Defensive Backs
Stephen Sings – Vance
Kenny Merritt – Vance
Deonte Grier – Mallard Creek
Tyus Field – Hough
Steven Howie – AL Brown
Cinsere Allison – AL Brown
Jadarius Horton – West Charlotte
Jabril Griffiin – North Mecklenburg
Kolbe Chavis - Hopewell
Specialist
Max Durschlag – Mallard Creek
Kevon Jacobs – AL Brown
Comments