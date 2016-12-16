Gallery: Carmel Christian 66, United Faith Christian Academy 63

Carmel Christian fans add to the intensity of the game as United Faith Christian Academy's Rafael Jenkins as he inbounds the ball during first quarter action at Carmel Christian on Friday, December 16, 2016. Carmel Christian defeated UFCA 66-63.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carmel Christian's Don Gregory throws down a two-handed dunk as United Faith Christian Academy's KC Hankton looks on during first quarter action at Carmel Christian on Friday, December 16, 2016. Carmel Christian defeated UFCA 66-63.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carmel Christian's Myles Pierre, top, and teammate Don Gregory, lower frame, attempt to block United Faith Christian Academy's Jalen Knight's shot on a drive to the basket during first half action at Carmel Christian on Friday, December 16, 2016. Carmel Christian defeated UFCA 66-63.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carmel Christian's Shawn Morrison, top/left, and teammate Marten Maide, lower frame, double team United Faith Christian Academy's Jalen Knight during first half action at Carmel Christian on Friday, December 16, 2016. Carmel Christian defeated UFCA 66-63.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carmel Christian's Zach Prevette, right, attempts to block a dunk by United Faith Christian Academy's Jason Thompson during first half action at Carmel Christian on Friday, December 16, 2016. Carmel Christian defeated UFCA 66-63.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
United Faith Christian Academy's Brett Swilling fights to get a shot off in the lane as the Carmel Christian defense converges during first half action at Carmel Christian on Friday, December 16, 2016. Carmel Christian defeated UFCA 66-63.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carmel Christian Myles Pierre, left, lays in a basket during late fourth quarter action as United Faith Christian Academy's Jalen Knight, right, applies pressure at Carmel Christian on Friday, December 16, 2016. Carmel Christian defeated UFCA 66-63.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carmel Christian's Don Gregory, center, lays the ball in during fourth quarter action against United Faith Christian Academy at Carmel Christian on Friday, December 16, 2016. Carmel Christian defeated UFCA 66-63.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carmel Christian's Ford Cooper, center/top of frame, fights to regain control of the ball United Faith Christian Academy's (L-R) Rafael Jenkins, Jason Thompson and KC Hankton during second half action at Carmel Christian on Friday, December 16, 2016. Carmel Christian defeated UFCA 66-63.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com