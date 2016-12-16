Friday’s girls’ basketball roundup: Catholic upsets No. 8 South Meck

Elevator
↑Independence: Beat Garinger 52-48 Friday to improve to 3-0 in Southwestern 4A conference play. Independence (4-8) won one game total in the previous two seasons.
↑Rocky River: the Ravens -- behind 28 points from Ariana Nance -- are feeling like singing after winning their third straight game on Friday, so we’ll let them:
Little Locker room fun after win at Butler. Lady Raven's on 3 game streak. Building momentum!!! @langstonwertzjr @LBInsider_NC pic.twitter.com/vLYBtZ2tIS— Lady Ravens Hoops (@ladyravenshoops) December 17, 2016
↑Karli Mason, Sun Valley: made nine 3-pointers in her previous game, and made seven more Friday in a 65-45 win over Albemarle. Friday, Mason and Isabella Limon both had 25 points for the Spartans (8-2). Zycoria Tillman had 17 for Albemarle (2-6).
↑Hickory Grove: beat Greensboro Day 54-51 Friday to improve to 10-0 behind 16 points from MaKayla Smith. Hickory Grove hadn’t beaten Greensboro Day since 2007 and have already surpassed their win total from last season.
Friday’s #BIG5 Performers
Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln: 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists, four steals, one block in a 57-38 win over arch rival Lincolnton. Teammates Eboni Tinsley (12 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals) and Caira McClain (12 points, 10 rebounds) also had strong performances.
Kristal Mainsah, Charlotte Catholic: 19 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 45-40 upset of No. 8 South Meck.
Eleah Parker, Northside Christian: 20 points, 21 rebounds, five blocks and five steals in a 49-39 win over Cannon. Teammate Bailey Stinson added 13 points, five assists and four steals.
Remi Roberts, Weddington: 15 points, 11 rebounds in a 56-34 win over East Meck.
Ty’she Washington, West Meck: 25 points in a 59-56 win over Olympic.
Friday’s Roundup
No. 1 Mallard Creek 70, Vance 21: junior Janay Sanders had 16 points and four assists in an easy win. Mallard Creek allowed 11 points in the first three quarters. Mavericks guard Dazia Lawrence chipped in with 11 points and four assists.
No. 3 Hickory Ridge 61, South Rowan 42: Junior Jiera Shears had 26 points, three steals and two assists to power unbeaten Hickory Ridge (9-0, 6-0). Nia Daniel and Alyssa Wagner combined for 22 points for the Bulls.
Charlotte Catholic 45, No. 8 South Meck 40: The Cougars rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring South Meck 16-10 on the road to pull off an upset. Catholic (5-4, 3-1 SoMeck 8) pulled within a game of league-leading Ardrey Kell and handed South Meck (7-5, 3-1) its first conference loss. South Meck was led by 18 points from A’lea Gilbert.
No. 10 Ardrey Kell 40, Providence 24: D’Shara Booker had 16 points to lead the Knights to a relatively easy win. Providence (2-7, 1-3 SoMeck) didn’t score more than eight points in any quarter.
Central Cabarrus 73, Cox Mill 49: Mahaley Holit had 28 points, five rebounds and four assists and Kasey Rowden made 5-of-7 3-point attempts and finished with 22 points. Central improved to 9-1 overall and 5-1 in the South Piedmont. Cox Mill fell to 5-4, 4-2.
Parkwood 55, Cuthbertson 38: Molly Setliff (18 points, seven steals, five assists), Addison Laney (13 points, seven rebounds, three blocks) and Baylee Morton (15 points, six rebounds) led Parkwood in an easy win.
West Mecklenburg 59, Olympic 56: The Hawks (5-6, 2-2 SoMeck 8) scored on an offensive rebound after a missed free throw with three seconds left to take a 3-point lead. Ariana Smith’s potential game-tying 3 at the buzzer fell short. Smith had 17 for the Trojans and Cat Powell added 12. West Meck’s Alyssa Thompson had 15.
