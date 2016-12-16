Friday’s boys’ basketball roundup: Carmel Christian fends off United Faith challenge

1:49 NC Senate gallery cleared of protesters during rowdy Thursday session Pause

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

2:59 Karen Simon talks about the effects of solitary confinement

2:29 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

1:38 Panthers thoughts on Josh Norman

2:29 Mecklenburg DA presents awards to civilians and law enforcement

4:16 Cooper tells GOP legislators to "Go home"

1:41 Hornets rep Spencer Hawes addresses NBA labor deal

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook