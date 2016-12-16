Friday’s boys’ basketball roundup: Carmel Christian fends off United Faith challenge

Elevator
↑Brandon Reeves, Gaston Day: season-high 21 points plus six rebounds in an 85-70 win over Calvary Baptist. Teammates Nate Hinton (17 points, 10 assists) and Quan McCluney (23 points, six rebounds, three assists) had strong games.
↑Ervin Bennett, Anson Senior: averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals this season. Bennett, a 6-foot-1 senior, had 31 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 75-66 loss to No. 11 Forest Hills. J.C. Smith coaches offered Bennett a scholarship Friday night.
↑East Mecklenburg: About a week after giving Sweet 16 No. 1 Butler a fit before losing 67-59, East Mecklenburg has knocked off two Sweet 16 teams in back-to-back games. Monday, the Eagles beat No. 9 Rocky River 60-55. Friday night, the Eagles (5-6) beat No. 16 Weddington 61-53 behind 23 points from Seth Bradbury and 19 from Tireq Morrow. Next up for The Team Nobody Wants To Face (TNWTF)? No. 3 Vance on Dec. 28.
↑Riley Berger, Charlotte Catholic: 5-for-5 from the field and 8-for-8 from the free throw line against South Meck Friday. Mr. Perfect finished with 18 points.
↑Connor Reed, Lake Norman Charter: Made five 3-pointers Friday and scored 25 points in a 66-54 win over East Gaston. In the process, Reed broke the school’s career made 3-pointers record of 78. Reed is a junior.
Friday’s #BIG5 Performers
Lavar Batts, Concord Robinson: 20 points, eight assists, seven steals in an 85-65 win over East Rowan. Teammate Jamari Roberts had 16 points, six rebounds and three blocks. East Rowan 6-6 sophomore Elton Hooper had 19 points and 13 rebounds.
Donovan Gregory, Carmel Christian: 6-2 sophomore wing had a triple double in Friday’s win over United Faith: 19 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists.
Zailan Peeler, Myers Park: 31 points in a 67-52 win over Porter Ridge. Peeler is averaging 25 points per game in his last five.
Ryan Schwieger, Weddington: 26 points, 12 rebounds, four assists against East Meck. In his last two games, Schwieger has put up 51 points, 27 rebounds, eight assists and five blocks.
Sage Surratt, Lincolnton: 34 points, 10 rebounds, five assists for 6-4 senior to lead No. 8 Lincolnton to a 78-64 season-opening win against its arch rival, and Surratt’s old school.
Friday’s Roundup
Carmel Christian 66, United Faith 63: United Faith (10-2, 3-1) made a furious fourth quarter rally, outscoring Carmel 20-12, but came up short in a battle of the top two teams in the SPAA conference. Carmel (9-2, 4-0) got 19 points from Gregory, 12 from Myles Pierre, 10 from Marten Maide, plus eight points and eight rebounds from Greg McDonald and six points and seven rebounds from Jon Bryan. Jalen Knight had 30 for the Falcons. Brett Swilling added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Falcons, and 6-8 post KC Hankton had 14 points and 17 rebounds.
No. 2 Charlotte Christian 67, Christ The King 44: Christian (9-1) had all eight players in uniform score in its first game after semester exams. The Knights looked sluggish but got 13 points from Rob Peterson and 12 points and 10 rebounds from BJ Mack to help get the win. The Knights’ backcourt of Terrelle Brown and JC Tharrington combined for 25 points, 13 assists and eight steals. Scott Harvey led Christ The King with 21 points and seven rebounds. Brian Stanley added 17 points and six assists.
No. 3 Vance 65, Mallard Creek 53: Vance held Mallard Creek to 38 percent shooting and got quality offense from Cam Hamilton (21 points, eight rebounds, four assists) and Justin Freeman (17 points, 11 rebounds) in the win. Michael Roberts added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars.
No. 7 Hickory Ridge 82, South Rowan 47: Hickory Ridge (8-0, 6-0 South Piedmont) is off to the best start in school history. Nick Ruggiero had 18 points Friday and Jarren Cottingham 16 to lead the Bulls who outscored South Rowan 45-21 in the middle two quarters to control the game. Hickory Ridge faces Cabarrus County rival and Sweet 16 No. 14 Cox Mill at home Monday.
No. 10 Cannon School 94, Northside Christian 70: Cannon (7-5) won its fifth straight game behind 26 points from Qon Murphy, 24 from Jairus Hamilton and a combined 28 from Cory Deveaux and Philip McKenzie. Jonathan Hicklin led United Faith with 31.
No. 12 Lincoln Charter 86, Community School of Davidson 44: In a showdown of the top two teams in the Southern Piedmont 1A, Lincoln Charter led by three after the first quarter but won the next two quarters by a total of 57-23. That was enough for Lincoln Charter (11-0, 6-0) to remain unbeaten. Community School, which got 16 points from Joey Knox, fell to 6-3, 5-1. Kody Shubert led Lincoln Charter with 27.
Ardrey Kell 73, Providence 35: The Knights (6-4, 3-1 SoMeck) won their third straight game and beat their arch rival easily. Ardrey Kell led 25-9 after the first quarter. Ben Schloeder had 11 for Providence. North Florida recruit Wes Morgan had 14 for Ardrey Kell, David Kasanganay 11 and Royce Jarrett had a career-high 10.
Grace Academy 70, Gaston Christian 56: Jaylen Thompson had 16 points, 13 rebounds and four assists to lead Grace (8-4) to a road win. Eric Evans added 19 points and seven rebounds. Cedric Peterson led Gaston Christian (3-5) with 16 points.
Mountain Island Charter 78, Thomas Jefferson 39: Jarrett Avinger (18 points, 14 rebounds), Jalen Thomas (12 points) and Shaddai Boots (11 points, six assists) powered Mountain Island (5-3, 5-2) to the win.
West Charlotte 48, Hopewell 38: Melvin Huntley had 17 points and Patrick Williams 10 as the Lions won. West Charlotte outscored Hopewell 11-2 in a decisive third quarter. Mark Sherrill led Hopewell with 13 points.
Saturday’s schedule
Anson at Monroe
Byrnes (SC) at Mallard Creek (Boys), 3:15
Concord First Assembly at Providence Day (Girls) in Providence Day Classic, 3:30
Greensboro Day at SouthLake Christian
North Iredell at West Wilkes
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee at Charlotte Christian (Boys), 1:30
Hoops for Halos Tournament
At Belmont Abbey (Boys only)
East Lincoln vs. Forestview, 4
Ashbrook vs. Kings Mountain, 6
Lincoln Charter vs. Hunter Huss, 8
Read more here: http://www.charlotteobserver.com/sports/high-school/article120772403.html#storylink=cpy
Comments