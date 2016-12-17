Gallery: South Point 16, Rocky Mount 7

(L-R) South Point teammates defensive end Nolan Cochran, defensive tackle Payton Graham and tight end Hunter Cornelison embrace following the team's victory over Rocky Mount on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. South Point defeated Rocky Mount 16-7 to win the 3A Championship.
South Point's Nick Farmer, left, continues to fight for yardage as Rocky Mount defensive back Detrell Revis, right, looks to make the tackle on a run during first half action on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. South Point defeated Rocky Mount 16-7 to win the 3A Championship.
South Point quarterback Scottie Lee, left, rolls out of the pocket as the Rocky Mount defense rushes during first half action on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. South Point defeated Rocky Mount 16-7 to win the 3A Championship.
South Point's Nick Farmer, left and Nick Muse, make the tackle on Rocky Mount full back Sherrod Greene, center, during first half action on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. South Point defeated Rocky Mount 16-7 to win the 3A Championship.
South Point's Nick Farmer continues to fight for yardage on a run as the Rocky Mount defense makes the tackle during first half action on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. South Point defeated Rocky Mount 16-7 to win the 3A Championship.
South Point's Nick Farmer continues to fight for yardage on a run as Rocky Mount cornerback Isaac Edge makes the tackle during first half action on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. South Point defeated Rocky Mount 16-7 to win the 3A Championship.
South Point's Nick Farmer, right, intercepts a pass meant for Rocky Mount wide receiver Kevjorick Edwards, left, during action on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. South Point defeated Rocky Mount 16-7 to win the 3A Championship.
South Point's Nick Farmer, center, celebrates his interception of a pass meant for Rocky Mount wide receiver Kevjorick Edwards, right, during action on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. South Point defeated Rocky Mount 16-7 to win the 3A Championship.
South Point's full back Jake Alexander, center, leaps over Rocky Mount defensive back Detrell Revis, center/bottom, during action on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. South Point defeated Rocky Mount 16-7 to win the 3A Championship.
South Point's wing back Nick Farmer, right, tries to elude the grasp of Rocky Mount linebacker Sherrod Greene, left, on a run during action on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. South Point defeated Rocky Mount 16-7 to win the 3A Championship.
South Point's defensive end Lawrence Haley, bottom, forces Rocky Mount quarterback Shabios Lynch, top, to fumble the ball while scrambling during action on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. South Point defeated Rocky Mount 16-7 to win the 3A Championship.
South Point full back Jake Alexander, right, breaks free of Rocky Mount cornerback Isaac Edge, left, during action on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. South Point defeated Rocky Mount 16-7 to win the 3A Championship.
South Point linebacker Nick Muse, back, wraps up Rocky Mount quarterback Shabios Lynch, front, during action on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. South Point defeated Rocky Mount 16-7 to win the 3A Championship.
South Point defensive lineman Jerme Leeper, right, grabs ahold of Rocky Mount quarterback Shabios Lynch, left, during action on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. South Point defeated Rocky Mount 16-7 to win the 3A Championship.
South Point safety Nathan Silver, left, breaks up a pass meant for Rocky Mount wide receiver Kevjorick Edwards, right, during action on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. South Point defeated Rocky Mount 16-7 to win the 3A Championship.
South Point Red Raiders fans celebrate the team's victory over Rocky Mount on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. South Point defeated Rocky Mount 16-7 to win the 3A Championship.
South Point quarterback Scottie Lee is lifted into the air by defensive end Nolan Cochran following the team's victory over Rocky Mount on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. South Point defeated Rocky Mount 16-7 to win the 3A Championship.
