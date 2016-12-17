Gallery: Weddington 33, Eastern Guilford 20

(L-R) Weddington Warriors Christopher Sorensen, Whitner Litton and Branson Mcgee celebrate their team's 33-20 win over Eastern Guilford on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. Weddington defeated Eastern Guilford to win the 3AA Championship.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Members of the Weddington Warriors celebrate their team's 33-20 win over Eastern Guilford on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. Weddington defeated Eastern Guilford to win the 3AA Championship.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Weddington Warriors head coach Tim Carson, center, does his best to escape being doused with water by Whitner Litton, left and John C. Williamson, III, right, as they begin to celebrate the team's 33-20 win over Eastern Guilford on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. Weddington defeated Eastern Guilford to win the 3AA Championship.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Members of the Weddington Warriors strike a pose at they celebrate the team's 33-20 win over Eastern Guilford on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. Weddington defeated Eastern Guilford to win the 3AA Championship.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Weddington Warriors quarterback David Bayha, right, is hugged along the team's sideline in the final moments of fourth quarter action against Eastern Guilford on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. Weddington defeated Eastern Guilford to win the 3AA Championship 33-20.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Weddington Warriors wide receiver James Shipley, left, runs toward the end zone following a pass reception from quarterback David Bayha during action against Eastern Guilford on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. Weddington defeated Eastern Guilford to win the 3AA Championship 33-20.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Weddington Warriors linebacker Eamon Murphy, right, lifts Eastern Guilford wide receiver Nic Cheeley, left, into the air as he makes the tackle on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. Weddington defeated Eastern Guilford to win the 3AA Championship 33-20.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Weddington Warriors wide receiver Max Brimigion, left, rushes into the end zone for a touchdown following a pass reception against Eastern Guilford on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. Weddington defeated Eastern Guilford to win the 3AA Championship 33-20.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
The Eastern Guilford defense is unable to stop Weddington Warriors running back Denzel Patton, left, from rushing for a touchdown during first half action on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. Weddington defeated Eastern Guilford to win the 3AA Championship 33-20.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Weddington Warriors linebacker Eddy Rios, left, intercepts an Eastern Guilford pass during action on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. Weddington defeated Eastern Guilford to win the 3AA Championship 33-20.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
(L-R) Weddington Warriors cornerback Harrison Bowers, defensive lineman Ben Lamb and cornerback Richie Laughlin make the tackle on Eastern Guilford's Bryant Barr, center, during action on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. Weddington defeated Eastern Guilford to win the 3AA Championship 33-20.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Weddington Warriors wide receiver Richie Laughlin, left, catches a pass over the middle as Eastern Guilford free safety James Artis, right, looks on during action on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. Weddington defeated Eastern Guilford to win the 3AA Championship 33-20.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Weddington Warriors wide receiver Richie Laughlin high steps into the end zone after catching a pass over the middle from quarterback David Bayha during action against Eastern Guilford on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. Weddington defeated Eastern Guilford to win the 3AA Championship 33-20.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Weddington Warriors wide receiver Richie Laughlin runs through the end zone after catching a pass over the middle from quarterback David Bayha during action against Eastern Guilford on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. Weddington defeated Eastern Guilford to win the 3AA Championship 33-20.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Weddington Warriors wide receiver Richie Laughlin, left, is congratulated by tackle Wyatt Furlong, right, following Laughlin's touchdown pass reception from quarterback David Bayha during action against Eastern Guilford on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. Weddington defeated Eastern Guilford to win the 3AA Championship 33-20.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Weddington Warriors quarterback David Bayha, left, stretches out for extra yardage as Eastern Guilford defensive back Isaiah Finerty, right, works to make the tackle on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. Weddington defeated Eastern Guilford to win the 3AA Championship 33-20.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Weddington Warriors quarterback David Bayha, left, wide receiver Eamon Murphy, center, congratulate wide receiver James Shipley, right, following Shipley's touchdown pass reception against Eastern Guilford on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. Weddington defeated Eastern Guilford to win the 3AA Championship 33-20.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Weddington Warriors wide receiver Max Brimigion, smiles as he is hugged in the closing moments of action against Eastern Guilford on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. Weddington defeated Eastern Guilford to win the 3AA Championship 33-20.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Members of the Weddington Warriors football team reach out to touch the Class 3AA State Champion trophy following their victory over Eastern Guilford on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. Weddington defeated Eastern Guilford to win the 3AA Championship 33-20.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com