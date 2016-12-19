This week’s Observer-area high school basketball and tournament schedule

Monday, December 19
A.L. Brown at Salisbury
Ardrey Kell at Hopewell
Carmel Christian vs. Ferguson (FL) (in Crescom Invit. at Myrtle Beach Convention Ctr.) (Girls)
Carolina International at Union Academy
Central Academy at Piedmont
Chase at Bessemer City
Comenius at Charlotte United Christian
Cox Mill at Hickory Ridge
Cuthbertson at Buford
Hammond School (SC) at Christ the King (Boys), 2:30
Myers Park at Charlotte Catholic
North Iredell at North Wilkes
Rabun Gap Nacoochee at Covenant Day
Weddington at Cannon School (Girls)
West Montgomery at Mount Pleasant
York Prep at Providence Home School (at First Baptist Irmo)
Tuesday, December 20
Carmel Christian vs. TBD (in Crescom Invit. at Myrtle Beach Convention Ctr.) (Girls)
Carson at Hickory Ridge
Charlotte Catholic at Rocky River
Cherryville at Sugar Creek Charter
Concord at Northwest Cabarrus
East Gaston at Hunter Huss
East Lincoln at Bunker Hill
East Rowan at Central Cabarrus
Elevation Prep at Comenius (Boys)
Fort Mill at Chester
Garinger at Mallard Creek
Jay M. Robinson at South Rowan
Lake Norman Charter at Stuart Cramer
Lincolnton at Bandys
Metrolina Christian at Union Academy
Monroe at Weddington
Nation Ford at Forest Hills
Newton Conover at West Lincoln
North Gaston at Forestview
Providence at Hough
South Point at Ashbrook
Statesville at Carver
Statesville Christian vs. Lakewood (SC) (in Panther Classic at Carolina Forest) (Boys), 1:30
Victory Christian vs. Fayetteville Academy (in Greenfield Tournament) (Boys), 3
West Iredell at Bessemer City
West Rowan at Cox Mill
York Prep at McBee (Girls)
Wednesday, December 21
A.L. Brown at Vance
Blacksburg at Clover
Cannon School vs. Wheeler (GA) (Chik-Fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast), 1:30
Carmel Christian vs. TBD (in Crescom Invit. at Myrtle Beach Convention Ctr.) (Girls)
Charlotte Christian vs. Cardinal Newman (Chik-Fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast) (Boys), 6
Comenius at East Lincoln
Hammond School at Concord First Assembly (Boys). 4
Indian Land at Andrew Jackson
Mount Pleasant at North Stanly
Providence Day vs. John Carroll (MD) (Chik-Fil-A Classic at Northeast Richland) (Boys), Noon
Statesville Christian vs. TBD (in Panther Classic at Carolina Forest) (Boys)
Victory Christian vs. TBD (in Greenfield Tournament) (Boys)
Wesleyan Christian at Metrolina Christian
Anson Invitational
At Anson High
Boys and Girls
Parkwood vs. Richmond, Senior (Girls), 4
Parkwood vs. Richmond Senior (Boys), 5:30
Chesterfield at Anson (Girls), 7
Chesterfield at Anson (Boys), 8:30
BSN Queen City Clash
At Charlotte Country Day
Boys Bracket
Hickory Christian at Charlotte Country Day 8:30 a.m.
Metrolina Christian vs. Wesleyan Christian, 11:30 a.m.
Pinewood Prep vs. St. David
Independence vs. Queens Grant, 6:30
BSN Queen City Clash
At Charlotte Country Day
Girls Bracket
Metrolina Christian vs. Lincoln Charter, 10 a.m.
Porter Gaud (SC) vs. Covenant Day, 1
West Charlotte vs. Pinewood Prep, 5
Independence at Charlotte Country Day, 8
Holidays on the Hardwood
At Cherokee High
Girls Bracket
First Baptist vs. Asheville, 10 a.m.
Charlotte Latin vs. West Hall, 1
Broome vs. Owen, 4
Clay County at Cherokee, 7
Moody Holiday Classic
At Northwestern
Boys Only
Waccamaw vs. Charleston Collegiate, 4
Fairfield vs. North Mecklenburg, 5:30
Battery Creek at Northwestern, 7
Idea vs. Hopewell, 8:30
Queen City Holiday Classic
At Harding
Boys Only
York Prep vs. Rocky River, 5
Gaston Christian vs. United Faith, 6:30
Northside Christian at Harding, 8
Y.C. Winborn Holiday Classic
At Rock Hill
Boys Bracket
Chapin vs. York, 3
Marvin Ridge vs. Lancaster, 4:30
Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Butler, 6
Hunter Huss at Rock Hill, 7:30
Y.C. Winborn Holiday Classic
At Rock Hill
Girls Bracket
A.C. Flora vs. Hunter Huss, Noon
Sun Valley at Rock Hill, 1:30
Marvin Ridge vs. Butler, 3
Wilson vs. Monroe, 4:30
Thursday, December 22
Ashbrook at Shelby
Cannon School vs. TBD (in Chik-Fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast High (Boys)
Carmel Christian vs. TBD (in Crescom Invit. at Myrtle Beach Convention Ctr.) (Girls)
Charlotte Christian vs. Liberty Co. (GA) (Chik-Fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast) (Boys), 2:20
Forestview at Lincolnton
Nation Ford at Chester
Providence Day vs. TBD (Chik-Fil-A Classic at Northeast Richland) (Boys)
South Iredell vs. Atkins (in SouthData Winter Classic at North Forsyth) (Girls), 3:30
South Iredell vs. West Forsyth (in SouthData Winter Classic at North Forsyth) (Boys), 5
Statesville Christian vs. TBD (in Panther Classic at Carolina Forest) (Boys)
Victory Christian vs. TBD (in Greenfield Tournament) (Boys)
Anson Invitational
At Anson High
Boys and Girls
Girls
Boys
Girls
Boys
BSN Queen City Clash
At Charlotte Country Day
Boys Bracket
Metrolina Christian-Wesleyan Christian loser vs. Pinewood Prep-St. David
Independence-Queens Grant loser vs. Hickory Christian-Charlotte Country Day loser, 11:30 a.m./6:30**
Metrolina Christian-Wesleyan Christian winner vs. Pinewood Prep-St. David
Independence-Queens Grant winner vs. Hickory Christian-Charlotte Country Day winner, 11:30 a.m./6:30**
**Independence boys win or lose will play at night.
BSN Queen City Clash
At Charlotte Country Day
Girls Bracket
Metrolina Christian-Lincoln Charter loser vs. Porter Gaud (SC)-Covenant Day loser, 10 a.m.
Metrolina Christian-Lincoln Charter winner vs. Porter Gaud (SC)-Covenant Day winner, 1
West Charlotte-Pinewood Prep loser vs. Independence-Charlotte Country Day loser, 5
West Charlotte-Pinewood Prep winner vs. Independence-Charlotte Country Day winner, 8
Holidays on the Hardwood
At Cherokee High
Girls Bracket
First Baptist-Asheville loser vs. Charlotte Latin vs. West Hall loser, 10 a.m.
Broome-Owen loser vs. Clay County-Cherokee loser, 1
First Baptist-Asheville winner vs. Charlotte Latin vs. West Hall winner, 4
Broome-Owen winner vs. Clay County-Cherokee winner, 7
Moody Holiday Classic
At Northwestern
Boys Only
Battery Creek-Northwestern loser vs. Idea-Hopewell loser, 2:30
Waccamaw-Charleston Collegiate loser vs. Fairfield-North Mecklenburg loser, 4
Waccamaw-Charleston Collegiate winner vs. Fairfield-North Mecklenburg winner, 5:30
Battery Creek-Northwestern winner vs. Idea-Hopewell winner, 7
Queen City Holiday Classic
At Harding
Boys Only
York Prep-Rocky River loser vs. Northside Christian-Harding winner, 5
Gaston Christian-United Faith loser vs. York Prep-Rocky River winner, 6:30
Northside Christian-Harding loser vs. Gaston Christian-United Faith winner, 8
Queen City Jingle Bell Shootout
At Olympic
Vance vs. Aquinas (Boys), 5:30
West Charlotte vs. Dawson Christian (Boys), 7
Comenius at Olympic (Boys), 8:30
Y.C. Winborn Holiday Classic
At Rock Hill
Boys Bracket
Chapin-York loser vs. Hunter Huss-Rock Hill loser, 11 a.m.
Marvin Ridge-Lancaster loser vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson-Butler loser, 12:30
Chapin-York winner vs. Hunter Huss-Rock Hill winner, 5
Marvin Ridge-Lancaster winner vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson-Butler winner, 8
Y.C. Winborn Holiday Classic
At Rock Hill
Girls Bracket
A.C. Flora-Hunter Huss loser vs. Sun Valley-Rock Hill loser, 9:30 a.m.
Marvin Ridge-Butler loser vs. Wilson-Monroe loser, 2
A.C. Flora-Hunter Huss winner vs. Sun Valley-Rock Hill winner, 3:30
Marvin Ridge-Butler winner vs. Wilson-Monroe winner, 6:30
Friday, December 23
Cannon School vs. TBD (in Chik-Fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast High (Boys)
Charlotte Christian vs. (in Chik-Fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast High (Boys)
Providence Day vs. TBD (Chik-Fil-A Classic at Northeast Richland) (Boys)
South Iredell vs. South Stokes (in SouthData Winter Callsic at North Surry) (Girls), 2
South Iredell vs. R.J. Reynolds (in SouthData Winter Callsic at North Surry) (Boys), 3:30
BSN Sports Queen City Clash
At Charlotte Country Day
Boys Bracket
7th-place game, 10 a.m.
5th-place game, 1
3rd-place game, 5
Girls
BSN Sports Queen City Clash
At Charlotte Country Day
Girls Bracket
7th-place game, 8:30 a.m.
5th-place game, 11:30 a.m.
3rd-place game, 3:30
Girls
Holidays on the Hardwood
At Cherokee High
Girls Bracket
7th-place game, 10 a.m.
5th-place game, 1
3rd-place game, 4
Championship game, 7
Moody Holiday Classic
At Northwestern
Boys Only
7th-place game, 2
5th-place game, 3:30
3rd-place game, 5
Girls
Queen City Holiday Classic
At Harding
Boys Only
Matchups TBD by winners/loser of Dec. 22 games
Queen City Jingle Bell Shootout
At Olympic
Vance at Olympic (Girls), 5:30
West Charlotte vs. Rocky River (Boys), 7
Dawson Christian at Olympic (Boys), 8:30
Y.C. Winborn Holiday Classic
At Rock Hill
Boys Bracket
7th-place game, 11 a.m.
5th-place game, 2
3rd-place game, 5
Girls
Y.C. Winborn Holiday Classic
At Rock Hill
Girls Bracket
7th-place game, 9:30
5th-place game, 12:30
3rd-place game, 3:30
Girls
--JAY EDWARDS
