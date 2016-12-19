High School Sports

December 19, 2016 12:38 PM

This week’s Observer-area high school basketball and tournament schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Monday, December 19

A.L. Brown at Salisbury

Ardrey Kell at Hopewell

Carmel Christian vs. Ferguson (FL) (in Crescom Invit. at Myrtle Beach Convention Ctr.) (Girls)

Carolina International at Union Academy

Central Academy at Piedmont

Chase at Bessemer City

Comenius at Charlotte United Christian

Cox Mill at Hickory Ridge

Cuthbertson at Buford

Hammond School (SC) at Christ the King (Boys), 2:30

Myers Park at Charlotte Catholic

North Iredell at North Wilkes

Rabun Gap Nacoochee at Covenant Day

Weddington at Cannon School (Girls)

West Montgomery at Mount Pleasant

York Prep at Providence Home School (at First Baptist Irmo)

Tuesday, December 20

Carmel Christian vs. TBD (in Crescom Invit. at Myrtle Beach Convention Ctr.) (Girls)

Carson at Hickory Ridge

Charlotte Catholic at Rocky River

Cherryville at Sugar Creek Charter

Concord at Northwest Cabarrus

East Gaston at Hunter Huss

East Lincoln at Bunker Hill

East Rowan at Central Cabarrus

Elevation Prep at Comenius (Boys)

Fort Mill at Chester

Garinger at Mallard Creek

Jay M. Robinson at South Rowan

Lake Norman Charter at Stuart Cramer

Lincolnton at Bandys

Metrolina Christian at Union Academy

Monroe at Weddington

Nation Ford at Forest Hills

Newton Conover at West Lincoln

North Gaston at Forestview

Providence at Hough

South Point at Ashbrook

Statesville at Carver

Statesville Christian vs. Lakewood (SC) (in Panther Classic at Carolina Forest) (Boys), 1:30

Victory Christian vs. Fayetteville Academy (in Greenfield Tournament) (Boys), 3

West Iredell at Bessemer City

West Rowan at Cox Mill

York Prep at McBee (Girls)

Wednesday, December 21

A.L. Brown at Vance

Blacksburg at Clover

Cannon School vs. Wheeler (GA) (Chik-Fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast), 1:30

Carmel Christian vs. TBD (in Crescom Invit. at Myrtle Beach Convention Ctr.) (Girls)

Charlotte Christian vs. Cardinal Newman (Chik-Fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast) (Boys), 6

Comenius at East Lincoln

Hammond School at Concord First Assembly (Boys). 4

Indian Land at Andrew Jackson

Mount Pleasant at North Stanly

Providence Day vs. John Carroll (MD) (Chik-Fil-A Classic at Northeast Richland) (Boys), Noon

Statesville Christian vs. TBD (in Panther Classic at Carolina Forest) (Boys)

Victory Christian vs. TBD (in Greenfield Tournament) (Boys)

Wesleyan Christian at Metrolina Christian

Anson Invitational

At Anson High

Boys and Girls

Parkwood vs. Richmond, Senior (Girls), 4

Parkwood vs. Richmond Senior (Boys), 5:30

Chesterfield at Anson (Girls), 7

Chesterfield at Anson (Boys), 8:30

BSN Queen City Clash

At Charlotte Country Day

Boys Bracket

Hickory Christian at Charlotte Country Day 8:30 a.m.

Metrolina Christian vs. Wesleyan Christian, 11:30 a.m.

Pinewood Prep vs. St. David

Independence vs. Queens Grant, 6:30

BSN Queen City Clash

At Charlotte Country Day

Girls Bracket

Metrolina Christian vs. Lincoln Charter, 10 a.m.

Porter Gaud (SC) vs. Covenant Day, 1

West Charlotte vs. Pinewood Prep, 5

Independence at Charlotte Country Day, 8

Holidays on the Hardwood

At Cherokee High

Girls Bracket

First Baptist vs. Asheville, 10 a.m.

Charlotte Latin vs. West Hall, 1

Broome vs. Owen, 4

Clay County at Cherokee, 7

Moody Holiday Classic

At Northwestern

Boys Only

Waccamaw vs. Charleston Collegiate, 4

Fairfield vs. North Mecklenburg, 5:30

Battery Creek at Northwestern, 7

Idea vs. Hopewell, 8:30

Queen City Holiday Classic

At Harding

Boys Only

York Prep vs. Rocky River, 5

Gaston Christian vs. United Faith, 6:30

Northside Christian at Harding, 8

Y.C. Winborn Holiday Classic

At Rock Hill

Boys Bracket

Chapin vs. York, 3

Marvin Ridge vs. Lancaster, 4:30

Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Butler, 6

Hunter Huss at Rock Hill, 7:30

Y.C. Winborn Holiday Classic

At Rock Hill

Girls Bracket

A.C. Flora vs. Hunter Huss, Noon

Sun Valley at Rock Hill, 1:30

Marvin Ridge vs. Butler, 3

Wilson vs. Monroe, 4:30

Thursday, December 22

Ashbrook at Shelby

Cannon School vs. TBD (in Chik-Fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast High (Boys)

Carmel Christian vs. TBD (in Crescom Invit. at Myrtle Beach Convention Ctr.) (Girls)

Charlotte Christian vs. Liberty Co. (GA) (Chik-Fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast) (Boys), 2:20

Forestview at Lincolnton

Nation Ford at Chester

Providence Day vs. TBD (Chik-Fil-A Classic at Northeast Richland) (Boys)

South Iredell vs. Atkins (in SouthData Winter Classic at North Forsyth) (Girls), 3:30

South Iredell vs. West Forsyth (in SouthData Winter Classic at North Forsyth) (Boys), 5

Statesville Christian vs. TBD (in Panther Classic at Carolina Forest) (Boys)

Victory Christian vs. TBD (in Greenfield Tournament) (Boys)

Anson Invitational

At Anson High

Boys and Girls

Girls

Boys

Girls

Boys

BSN Queen City Clash

At Charlotte Country Day

Boys Bracket

Metrolina Christian-Wesleyan Christian loser vs. Pinewood Prep-St. David

Independence-Queens Grant loser vs. Hickory Christian-Charlotte Country Day loser, 11:30 a.m./6:30**

Metrolina Christian-Wesleyan Christian winner vs. Pinewood Prep-St. David

Independence-Queens Grant winner vs. Hickory Christian-Charlotte Country Day winner, 11:30 a.m./6:30**

**Independence boys win or lose will play at night.

BSN Queen City Clash

At Charlotte Country Day

Girls Bracket

Metrolina Christian-Lincoln Charter loser vs. Porter Gaud (SC)-Covenant Day loser, 10 a.m.

Metrolina Christian-Lincoln Charter winner vs. Porter Gaud (SC)-Covenant Day winner, 1

West Charlotte-Pinewood Prep loser vs. Independence-Charlotte Country Day loser, 5

West Charlotte-Pinewood Prep winner vs. Independence-Charlotte Country Day winner, 8

Holidays on the Hardwood

At Cherokee High

Girls Bracket

First Baptist-Asheville loser vs. Charlotte Latin vs. West Hall loser, 10 a.m.

Broome-Owen loser vs. Clay County-Cherokee loser, 1

First Baptist-Asheville winner vs. Charlotte Latin vs. West Hall winner, 4

Broome-Owen winner vs. Clay County-Cherokee winner, 7

Moody Holiday Classic

At Northwestern

Boys Only

Battery Creek-Northwestern loser vs. Idea-Hopewell loser, 2:30

Waccamaw-Charleston Collegiate loser vs. Fairfield-North Mecklenburg loser, 4

Waccamaw-Charleston Collegiate winner vs. Fairfield-North Mecklenburg winner, 5:30

Battery Creek-Northwestern winner vs. Idea-Hopewell winner, 7

Queen City Holiday Classic

At Harding

Boys Only

York Prep-Rocky River loser vs. Northside Christian-Harding winner, 5

Gaston Christian-United Faith loser vs. York Prep-Rocky River winner, 6:30

Northside Christian-Harding loser vs. Gaston Christian-United Faith winner, 8

Queen City Jingle Bell Shootout

At Olympic

Vance vs. Aquinas (Boys), 5:30

West Charlotte vs. Dawson Christian (Boys), 7

Comenius at Olympic (Boys), 8:30

Y.C. Winborn Holiday Classic

At Rock Hill

Boys Bracket

Chapin-York loser vs. Hunter Huss-Rock Hill loser, 11 a.m.

Marvin Ridge-Lancaster loser vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson-Butler loser, 12:30

Chapin-York winner vs. Hunter Huss-Rock Hill winner, 5

Marvin Ridge-Lancaster winner vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson-Butler winner, 8

Y.C. Winborn Holiday Classic

At Rock Hill

Girls Bracket

A.C. Flora-Hunter Huss loser vs. Sun Valley-Rock Hill loser, 9:30 a.m.

Marvin Ridge-Butler loser vs. Wilson-Monroe loser, 2

A.C. Flora-Hunter Huss winner vs. Sun Valley-Rock Hill winner, 3:30

Marvin Ridge-Butler winner vs. Wilson-Monroe winner, 6:30

Friday, December 23

Cannon School vs. TBD (in Chik-Fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast High (Boys)

Charlotte Christian vs. (in Chik-Fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast High (Boys)

Providence Day vs. TBD (Chik-Fil-A Classic at Northeast Richland) (Boys)

South Iredell vs. South Stokes (in SouthData Winter Callsic at North Surry) (Girls), 2

South Iredell vs. R.J. Reynolds (in SouthData Winter Callsic at North Surry) (Boys), 3:30

BSN Sports Queen City Clash

At Charlotte Country Day

Boys Bracket

7th-place game, 10 a.m.

5th-place game, 1

3rd-place game, 5

Girls

BSN Sports Queen City Clash

At Charlotte Country Day

Girls Bracket

7th-place game, 8:30 a.m.

5th-place game, 11:30 a.m.

3rd-place game, 3:30

Girls

Holidays on the Hardwood

At Cherokee High

Girls Bracket

7th-place game, 10 a.m.

5th-place game, 1

3rd-place game, 4

Championship game, 7

Moody Holiday Classic

At Northwestern

Boys Only

7th-place game, 2

5th-place game, 3:30

3rd-place game, 5

Girls

Queen City Holiday Classic

At Harding

Boys Only

Matchups TBD by winners/loser of Dec. 22 games

Queen City Jingle Bell Shootout

At Olympic

Vance at Olympic (Girls), 5:30

West Charlotte vs. Rocky River (Boys), 7

Dawson Christian at Olympic (Boys), 8:30

Y.C. Winborn Holiday Classic

At Rock Hill

Boys Bracket

7th-place game, 11 a.m.

5th-place game, 2

3rd-place game, 5

Girls

Y.C. Winborn Holiday Classic

At Rock Hill

Girls Bracket

7th-place game, 9:30

5th-place game, 12:30

3rd-place game, 3:30

Girls

--JAY EDWARDS

