This week’s high school basketball games to watch

BSN Queen City Clash, Charlotte Country Day, Wednesday-Friday: Charlotte Country Day hosts a 16-team boys and girls tournament. The feature game in Wednesday’s first round is Sweet 16 No. 6 Independence (7-2) against Queens Grant (2-2).
No. 2 Charlotte Christian, No. 5 Providence Day, No. 10 Cannon School at the Chick-Fil-A Classic, Columbia, Wednesday-Friday: Three of the area’s top 10 teams will play in one of the natoin’s most prestigious holiday events. Providence Day (8-3) faces Maryland power John Carroll (6-2) Wednesday at noon. Cannon (7-5) faces Georgia power Wheeler (5-3) at 1:30 p.m. Charlotte Christian (9-1) faces Columbia’s Cardinal Newman High (6-3) at 6 p.m.
Queen City Holiday Classic at Harding, Wednesday-Friday: Harding hosts a six-team with York Prep, Rocky River, Gaston Christian and Northside. Harding faces Northside at 8 p.m. and former Ram star K.C. Hankton, who transferred to Harding, will face his old team.
Queen City Jingle Bell Shootout at Olympic, Thursday-Friday: Olympic hosts a two-day round robin tournament. Featured first day game: West Charlotte (6-3) vs. Dawson (GA) Christian (6-0), 7
