December 20, 2016 11:12 PM

Tuesday’s Girls Basketball Roundup: Charlotte Catholic girls down Rocky River

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Rocky River free throw shooting: Ravens were 21-for-25 from the line as a team in a 64-56 loss to Charlotte Catholic. Ariana Nance scored 19 points and was 9-for-9 from the line.

Hickory Ridge’s Jiera Shears’ free throw shooting: 7-for-8 in the fourth quarter of a 60-51 in over Carson.

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers

Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln: 32 points, 14 rebounds, three steals in a 62-44 win over Bunker Hill. Teammate Eboni Tinsley had 14 points, seven steals, four rebounds and three assists.

Christiana McLean, Carmel Christian: 16 points, 14 rebounds, seven steals, six assists for sophomore in a 62-60 win over Socastee. Freshman Ashlynn Dotson had 15 points for Carmel (7-4).

Lorelei Roper, Charlotte Catholic: 22 points, 17 rebounds, six blocks and three assists in a 64-56 win over Rocky River (8-5). Catholic (6-5) ended Rocky River’s four-game win streak. Teammates Kristal Mainsah (16 points, five assists) and Carson Dymock (10 points, six assists) had strong games. Catholic’s Ally Hendershott hit two big fourth quarter 3-point shots.

Gabby Smith, Hickory Ridge: 19 points and 12 rebounds in a 60-51 win over Carson (9-2, 6-2 South Piedmont). Nia Daniel (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Jiera Shears (16 points, four assists) had big games for Hickory Ridge (11-0, 8-0).

Tanaja Stevenson, Monroe: Season-high 34 points in a 66-46 win over Sweet 16 No. 4 Weddington.

Tuesday’s Girls Roundup

No. 1 Mallard Creek 74, Garinger 17: Junior Ahlana Smith had 16 points, seven steals and four rebounds and sophomore Dazia Lawrence added 14 points and three assists in an easy win. Mallard Creek (11-0) led 26-1 after the first quarter.

No. 15 Monroe 66, No. 4 Weddington 46: Jehniya Smith had 20 points for the Redhawks (4-0) in a big win. Monroe trailed 13-9 after the first quarter, but outscored Weddington 44-26 over the next two quarters to push out to a comfortable lead. Remi Roberts had 14 to lead Weddington (9-2).

No. 14 Hough 43, Providence 24: Hough got 15 points from Lauren Stokes and 14 from Renee Alquiza in an easy win. Hough led 19-2 after the first quarter. JJ Askew led Providence with 11 points.

No. 16 Central Cabarrus 66, East Rowan 21: Mahaley Holit had 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds. She made 5-of-6 3-point attempts. Teammates Kasey Rowen (12 points) and Elanna Peay (10) also had strong games.

