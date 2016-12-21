Wednesday’s High School Basketball tournament scores; Thursday’s pairings

Wednesday’s High School Basketball Tournament Scores
Anson Invitational
At Anson High
Boys and Girls
Parkwood girls 61, Chesterfield 41
Parkwood 67, Chesterfield 42
Anson girls 78, Richmond 67
Chesterfield at Anson (Boys), 8:30
BSN Queen City Clash
At Charlotte Country Day
Boys Bracket
Charlotte Country Day 68, Hickory Christian 44
Wesleyan Christian 81, Metrolina Christian 47
Pinewood Prep 52, St. David 50
Independence 69, Queens Grant 35
Thursday’s schedule
Metrolina Christian vs. St. David, 8:30 a.m.
Queens Grant vs. Hickory Christian, 11:30 a.m.
Wesleyan Christian vs. Pinewood Prep, semifinal, 3:30
Independence vs. Charlotte Country Day, semifinal, 6:30
BSN Queen City Clash
At Charlotte Country Day
Girls Bracket
Metrolina Christian 48, Lincoln Charter 36
Covenant Day 45, Porter Gaud (SC) 26
Pinewood Prep 36, West Charlotte 34
Independence 69, Charlotte Country Day 37
Thursday’s schedule
Lincoln Charter vs. Porter Gaud (SC), 10 a.m.
Metrolina Christian vs. Covenant Day, semifinal,1
West Charlotte vs. Charlotte Country Day, 5
Pinewood Prep vs. Independence, semifinal, 8
CHICK-FILA A CLASSIC
Observer-area teams in Columbia
John Carroll (MD) 76, Providence Day 65
Wheeler (GA) 95, Cannon School 70
Charlotte Christian 73, Cardinal Newman (SC) 55
Thursday’s schedule
Cannon School vs. Porter Gaud (SC), 1:50 p.m.
Charlotte Christian vs. Liberty County (GA), 2:20 p.m.
Providence Day vs. Westlake (GA)/Lafayette Christian (LA), 3:20
COMENIUS CLASSIC
Thursday at Fort Mill Comenius
Boys Only
Walnut Grove at Comenius, 4
Mt. Zion vs. Word of God, 5:30
Charlotte Basketball Academy vs. Bull City Prep, 7
Holidays on the Hardwood
At Cherokee High
Wednesday’s Girls Bracket
First Baptist vs. Asheville, late
West Hall 61, Charlotte Latin 24
Broome vs. Owen, late
Clay County at Cherokee, late
Thursday’s schedule
First Baptist-Asheville loser vs. Charlotte Latin, 10 a.m.
Broome-Owen loser vs. Clay County-Cherokee loser, 1
First Baptist-Asheville winner vs. West Hall, 4
Broome-Owen winner vs. Clay County-Cherokee winner, 7
Moody Holiday Classic
At Northwestern
Wednesday Boys Only
Charleston Collegiate d. Waccamaw, score NA
North Mecklenburg 89, Fairfield Central 47
Northwestern d. Battery Creek, score NA
Hopewell d. Idea, score NA
Thursday’s schedule
Battery Creek vs. Idea, 2:30
Waccamaw vs. Fairfield, 4
Charleston Collegiate vs. North Mecklenburg, 5:30
Northwestern vs. Hopewell, 7
Queen City Holiday Classic
At Harding
Boys Only
York Prep 91, Rocky River 86
United Faith 88, Gaston Christian 46
Northside Christian at Harding, 8
Thursday’s schedule
Rocky River vs. Northside Christian-Harding winner, 5
Gaston Christian vs. York Prep, 6:30
Northside Christian-Harding loser vs. United Faith, 8
Queen City Jingle Bell Shootout
Thursday At Olympic
Vance vs. Aquinas (Boys), 5:30
West Charlotte vs. Dawson Christian (Boys), 7
Comenius at Olympic (Boys), 8:30
Y.C. Winborn Holiday Classic
At Rock Hill
Wednesday’s Boys Bracket
York 62, Chapin 48
Marvin Ridge 48, Lancaster 47
Butler 55, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 31
Hunter Huss at Rock Hill, 7:30
Thursday
Chapin vs. Hunter Huss/Rock Hill, consolation, 11 a.m.
Lancaster vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson, consolation, 12:30 p.m.
Marvin Ridge vs. Butler, semis, 5
York vs. Hunter Huss/Rock Hill, semis, 8
Y.C. Winborn Holiday Classic
At Rock Hill
Wednesday’s Girls Bracket
A.C. Flora 62, Hunter Huss 37
Rock Hill 56, Sun Valley 49
Butler 57, Marvin Ridge 51
Wilson 67, Monroe 47
Thursday’s schedule
Hunter Huss vs. Sun Valley, consolation, 9:30 a.m.
Monroe vs. Marvin Ridge, consolation, 2
Wilson vs. Butler, semis, 3:30
Rock Hill vs. AC Flora, semis, 6:30
