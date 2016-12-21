High School Sports

December 21, 2016 11:10 AM

Wednesday’s High School Basketball tournament scores; Thursday’s pairings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Wednesday’s High School Basketball Tournament Scores

Anson Invitational

At Anson High

Boys and Girls

Parkwood girls 61, Chesterfield 41

Parkwood 67, Chesterfield 42

Anson girls 78, Richmond 67

Chesterfield at Anson (Boys), 8:30

BSN Queen City Clash

At Charlotte Country Day

Boys Bracket

Charlotte Country Day 68, Hickory Christian 44

Wesleyan Christian 81, Metrolina Christian 47

Pinewood Prep 52, St. David 50

Independence 69, Queens Grant 35

Thursday’s schedule

Metrolina Christian vs. St. David, 8:30 a.m.

Queens Grant vs. Hickory Christian, 11:30 a.m.

Wesleyan Christian vs. Pinewood Prep, semifinal, 3:30

Independence vs. Charlotte Country Day, semifinal, 6:30

BSN Queen City Clash

At Charlotte Country Day

Girls Bracket

Metrolina Christian 48, Lincoln Charter 36

Covenant Day 45, Porter Gaud (SC) 26

Pinewood Prep 36, West Charlotte 34

Independence 69, Charlotte Country Day 37

Thursday’s schedule

Lincoln Charter vs. Porter Gaud (SC), 10 a.m.

Metrolina Christian vs. Covenant Day, semifinal,1

West Charlotte vs. Charlotte Country Day, 5

Pinewood Prep vs. Independence, semifinal, 8

CHICK-FILA A CLASSIC

Observer-area teams in Columbia

John Carroll (MD) 76, Providence Day 65

Wheeler (GA) 95, Cannon School 70

Charlotte Christian 73, Cardinal Newman (SC) 55

Thursday’s schedule

Cannon School vs. Porter Gaud (SC), 1:50 p.m.

Charlotte Christian vs. Liberty County (GA), 2:20 p.m.

Providence Day vs. Westlake (GA)/Lafayette Christian (LA), 3:20

COMENIUS CLASSIC

Thursday at Fort Mill Comenius

Boys Only

Walnut Grove at Comenius, 4

Mt. Zion vs. Word of God, 5:30

Charlotte Basketball Academy vs. Bull City Prep, 7

Holidays on the Hardwood

At Cherokee High

Wednesday’s Girls Bracket

First Baptist vs. Asheville, late

West Hall 61, Charlotte Latin 24

Broome vs. Owen, late

Clay County at Cherokee, late

Thursday’s schedule

First Baptist-Asheville loser vs. Charlotte Latin, 10 a.m.

Broome-Owen loser vs. Clay County-Cherokee loser, 1

First Baptist-Asheville winner vs. West Hall, 4

Broome-Owen winner vs. Clay County-Cherokee winner, 7

Moody Holiday Classic

At Northwestern

Wednesday Boys Only

Charleston Collegiate d. Waccamaw, score NA

North Mecklenburg 89, Fairfield Central 47

Northwestern d. Battery Creek, score NA

Hopewell d. Idea, score NA

Thursday’s schedule

Battery Creek vs. Idea, 2:30

Waccamaw vs. Fairfield, 4

Charleston Collegiate vs. North Mecklenburg, 5:30

Northwestern vs. Hopewell, 7

Queen City Holiday Classic

At Harding

Boys Only

York Prep 91, Rocky River 86

United Faith 88, Gaston Christian 46

Northside Christian at Harding, 8

Thursday’s schedule

Rocky River vs. Northside Christian-Harding winner, 5

Gaston Christian vs. York Prep, 6:30

Northside Christian-Harding loser vs. United Faith, 8

Queen City Jingle Bell Shootout

Thursday At Olympic

Vance vs. Aquinas (Boys), 5:30

West Charlotte vs. Dawson Christian (Boys), 7

Comenius at Olympic (Boys), 8:30

Y.C. Winborn Holiday Classic

At Rock Hill

Wednesday’s Boys Bracket

York 62, Chapin 48

Marvin Ridge 48, Lancaster 47

Butler 55, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 31

Hunter Huss at Rock Hill, 7:30

Thursday

Chapin vs. Hunter Huss/Rock Hill, consolation, 11 a.m.

Lancaster vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson, consolation, 12:30 p.m.

Marvin Ridge vs. Butler, semis, 5

York vs. Hunter Huss/Rock Hill, semis, 8

Y.C. Winborn Holiday Classic

At Rock Hill

Wednesday’s Girls Bracket

A.C. Flora 62, Hunter Huss 37

Rock Hill 56, Sun Valley 49

Butler 57, Marvin Ridge 51

Wilson 67, Monroe 47

Thursday’s schedule

Hunter Huss vs. Sun Valley, consolation, 9:30 a.m.

Monroe vs. Marvin Ridge, consolation, 2

Wilson vs. Butler, semis, 3:30

Rock Hill vs. AC Flora, semis, 6:30

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Weddington Warriors are 3AA champions

View more video

Sports Videos