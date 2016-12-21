Gallery: Gaston Christian vs United Faith

United Faith's Jason Thompson (5) drives on for a layup past Gaston Christian's Caleb Venn (23) during their game in the Queen City Holiday Classic at Harding High School on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
United Faith's Rafael Jenkins (3) drives past Gaston Christian's Cedric Peterson (21) during their game in the Queen City Holiday Classic at Harding High School on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
United Faith's Chris Gilmore (23) drives in for a layup past Gaston Christian's Caleb Venn (23) during their game in the Queen City Holiday Classic at Harding High School on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
United Faith's Brett Swilling (21) drives in for a layup past Gaston Christian's Blake Lanier (20) during their game in the Queen City Holiday Classic at Harding High School on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
United Faith's Brett Swilling (21) drives in for a layup past Gaston Christian's Michael Peters (33)) during their game in the Queen City Holiday Classic at Harding High School on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
Gaston Christian's Nick Steward (34) claims a rebound against United Faith during their game in the Queen City Holiday Classic at Harding High School on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
United Faith's Rafael Jenkins (3) shoots against Gaston Christian during their game in the Queen City Holiday Classic at Harding High School on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
United Faith's Jason Thompson (5) starts a fast break against Gaston Christian during their game in the Queen City Holiday Classic at Harding High School on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
United Faith's KC Hankton (15) drives against Gaston Christian's Braden McGuirt (10) during their game in the Queen City Holiday Classic at Harding High School on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
United Faith's Jalen Knoght (10) drives against Gaston Christian's Kevin Chitu (24) during their game in the Queen City Holiday Classic at Harding High School on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
