Wednesday’s girls basketball roundup: No. 12 Rock Hill stops No. 10 Sun Valley

Elevator
↑Parkwood girls: Scored 28 points in the third quarter en route to a 61-41 win over Chesterfield at the Anson Invitational. Parkwood trailed by four at halftime. Baylee Morton had 26 points to lead the Rebels and Molly Setliff had 14 and Addison Laney 10.
Wednesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Carrie Barnett, Carmel Christian: 13 points, 10 rebounds for Carmel (7-5) in a 67-36 loss to Franklin County (9-2) in Myrtle Beach.
Sarah Billiard, Covenant Day: 23 points, 19 rebounds, seven blocks in a 45-26 win over Porter Gaud.
Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln: 29 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, four steals, four blocks in a 70-49 win over Fort Mill Comenius. Teammates Caira McClain (13 points, 11 rebounds), Brianna Tadlock (16 poitns, five rebounds) and Eboni Tinsley (10 points, three steals, two assists) had strong games for East (7-1). Erin Cepeda had 30 for Comenius (8-3).
Caitlyn Logan, Metrolina Christian: 15 points, 15 rebounds in a 48-36 win over Lincoln Charter.
Bella Sheprow, Metrolina Christian: 14 points, seven steals, six assists in Lincoln Charter win.
Wednesday’s Roundup
No. 12 Rock Hill 56, No. 10 Sun Valley 39: RiKoya Anderson had 18 points to lead Rock Hill (8-2) to the win at the YC Winborn Classic at Rock Hill High. Rock Hill outscored Sun Valley (8-3) 33-21 in the second half. Amanda Cherry (12) led Sun Valley.
Butler 52, Marvin Ridge 45: Rinnah Green had 20 points to lead Butler to the win. A 15-8 third quarter run was big for the Bulldogs. Sarah Hardwick had 14 for the Mavericks.
