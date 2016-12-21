High School Sports

December 21, 2016 10:54 PM

Wednesday’s roundup: United Faith routs Gaston Christian; Duke’s Grayson Allen trips former Ardrey Kell star

By Langston Wertz Jr.

BSN Holiday Classic at Charlotte Country Day: A potential Independence-Wesleyan Christian championship Friday would be game-of-the-week worthy with a matchup of two of the state’s best big men -- Wesleyan’s 6-8 Jaylen Hoard, a top 20 national recruit in the class of 2018, and Independence’s 6-10 Justyn Hamilton, a Temple recruit. Wesleyan plays Pinewood Prep in a 3:30 semifinal Thursday; Independence faces host Country Day at 6:30.

Providence Day free throw shooting: In a 76-65 loss to John Carroll (MD) Wednesday at the Chick-Fil-A Classic in Columbia, Providence Day made 12-of-21 free throws. Carroll made 18-of-22.

Ervin Bennett, Anson Senior: 44 points, 12 rebounds, five steals in a 112-93 loss to Richmond Senior in the championship game of the Anson Invitational.

Coby White, Greenfield School: White, from Wilson, N.C., is a 6-5 junior point guard committed to North Carolina. He scored a school-record 52 points in a win over Faith Assembly Wednesday. White is the state’s top ranked player in the class of 2018.

Steven Santa Ana, Elon/Ardrey Kell: Santa Ana, who once scored a school-record 44 points in a state championship game, became part of the national conversation Wednesday when Duke’s Grayson Allen leg-whipped him during Duke’s win in Greensboro. Allen later apologized.

Wednesday’s #BIG5 Performers

Tracus Chisholm, York Prep: 36 points in a 91-86 win over Rocky River at the Queen City Holiday Classic at Harding. DJ Burns added 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

DeAngelo Epps, Charlotte Country Day: 23 points, 10 rebounds, four steals in a 68-44 win over Hickory Christian.

Weston Edwards, Concord First Assembly: scored 27 points in a 74-59 win over Hammond (SC) School. Edwards made nine 3-point shots in the game, including eight in the second half. Teammate Lazar Popovic had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Jairus Hamilton, Cannon School: 35 points, on 15-of-26 shooting, in a 95-70 loss to regional power Wheeler (GA) at the Chick-Fil-A Classic in Columbia. Hamilton made 4-of-9 3-point attempts and had five rebounds. Hamilton scored 31 of his team’s 51 points in the second half.

Trey Wertz, Providence Day: 32 points, 10 rebounds, two assists against east regional power John Carroll (MD) at the Chick-Fil-A Classic in Columbia.

Wednesday’s Roundup

No. 3 Vance 74, AL Brown 48: Vance busted an open a relatively close game with a decisive second half. The Cougars outscored AL Brown 39-21 in the second half on a night when star guard Cam Hamilton was 0-for-4 from the field and didn’t score. Vance’s starters played limited minutes. Ralph Black had 16 points, Michael Roberts 14 and Justin Freeman 11 to lead the Cougars.

John Carroll (MD) 76, No. 5 Providence Day 65: Led by junior point guard Immanuel Quickley, John Carroll (8-2) wore down a smaller, younger Providence Day team (8-4) at the Chick-Fil-A Classic in Myrtle Beach. Quickley is ranked No. 11 nationally in the class of 2018 by ESPN. A five-star recruit, he has offers from schools like Kentucky, Louisville and UCLA. He had 24 points and three assists. Teammate Montez Mathis, a 6-4 junior shooting guard, is a four-star recruit by ESPN and holds offers from N.C. State, Southern Cal and West Virginia, among others. Mathis had 24 points and seven rebounds. Providence Day’s Devon Dotson, a top 60 recruit in the class of 2018, had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. He and Wertz combined for 57 of the Chargers’ 65 points.

No. 6 Independence 69, Queens Grant 35: Victor Tshiona had 17 points for the Patriots in an easy win at the BSN Queen City Clash at Charlotte Country Day. Independence led 21-7 after the first quarter and 42-13 at halftime. Matthew Smith added 10 for the Patriots.

High Point Wesleyan 81, Metrolina Christian 47: Wesleyan (10-1), ranked No. 20 in USA Today’s top 25 poll, won easily behind 16 points from David Caraher, 15 from Jaylen Hoard and 10 from Deandre Wilkins. Metrolina (8-5) got 25 from point guard Malcolm Wade.

Northside Christian 80, Harding 62: Jonathan Hicklin had 22 points and Jason Tate 19 to spark Northside to the comfortable win at the Queen City Classic.

United Faith 88, Gaston Christian 46: Jalen Knight, a Hartford recruit, had 29 points and six assists to lead United Faith to an easy win at the Queen City Holiday Classic at Harding. United Faith -- which got 16 points from KC Hankton, 12 from Brett Swilling, 11 from Sam Wolfe and 10 from Jason Thompson -- led 33-6 after the first quarter. Michael Peters had 16 for Gaston Christian. Raf Jenkins had six points, 12 assists and seven steals for United Faith.|

Wednesday’s High School Basketball Tournament Scores

Anson Invitational

At Anson High

Boys and Girls

Parkwood girls 61, Chesterfield 41

Parkwood 67, Chesterfield 42

Anson girls 78, Richmond 67

Chesterfield at Anson (Boys), 8:30

BSN Queen City Clash

At Charlotte Country Day

Boys Bracket

Charlotte Country Day 68, Hickory Christian 44

Wesleyan Christian 81, Metrolina Christian 47

Pinewood Prep 52, St. David 50

Independence 69, Queens Grant 35

Thursday’s schedule

Metrolina Christian vs. St. David, 8:30 a.m.

Queens Grant vs. Hickory Christian, 11:30 a.m.

Wesleyan Christian vs. Pinewood Prep, semifinal, 3:30

Independence vs. Charlotte Country Day, semifinal, 6:30

BSN Queen City Clash

At Charlotte Country Day

Girls Bracket

Metrolina Christian 48, Lincoln Charter 36

Covenant Day 45, Porter Gaud (SC) 26

Pinewood Prep 36, West Charlotte 34

Independence 69, Charlotte Country Day 37

Thursday’s schedule

Lincoln Charter vs. Porter Gaud (SC), 10 a.m.

Metrolina Christian vs. Covenant Day, semifinal,1

West Charlotte vs. Charlotte Country Day, 5

Pinewood Prep vs. Independence, semifinal, 8

CHICK-FILA A CLASSIC

Observer-area teams in Columbia

John Carroll (MD) 76, Providence Day 65

Wheeler (GA) 95, Cannon School 70

Charlotte Christian 73, Cardinal Newman (SC) 55

Thursday’s schedule

Cannon School vs. Porter Gaud (SC), 1:50 p.m.

Charlotte Christian vs. Liberty County (GA), 2:20 p.m.

Providence Day vs. Westlake (GA)/Lafayette Christian (LA), 3:20

COMENIUS CLASSIC

Thursday at Fort Mill Comenius

Boys Only

Walnut Grove at Comenius, 4

Mt. Zion vs. Word of God, 5:30

Charlotte Basketball Academy vs. Bull City Prep, 7

Holidays on the Hardwood

At Cherokee High

Wednesday’s Girls Bracket

First Baptist vs. Asheville, late

West Hall 61, Charlotte Latin 24

Broome vs. Owen, late

Clay County at Cherokee, late

Thursday’s schedule

First Baptist-Asheville loser vs. Charlotte Latin, 10 a.m.

Broome-Owen loser vs. Clay County-Cherokee loser, 1

First Baptist-Asheville winner vs. West Hall, 4

Broome-Owen winner vs. Clay County-Cherokee winner, 7

Moody Holiday Classic

At Northwestern

Wednesday Boys Only

Charleston Collegiate d. Waccamaw, score NA

North Mecklenburg 89, Fairfield Central 47

Northwestern d. Battery Creek, score NA

Hopewell d. Idea, score NA

Thursday’s schedule

Battery Creek vs. Idea, 2:30

Waccamaw vs. Fairfield, 4

Charleston Collegiate vs. North Mecklenburg, 5:30

Northwestern vs. Hopewell, 7

Queen City Holiday Classic

At Harding

Boys Only

York Prep 91, Rocky River 86

United Faith 88, Gaston Christian 46

Northside Christian at Harding, 8

Thursday’s schedule

Rocky River vs. Northside Christian, 5

Gaston Christian vs. York Prep, 6:30

Harding vs. United Faith, 8

Queen City Jingle Bell Shootout

Thursday At Olympic

Vance vs. Aquinas (Boys), 5:30

West Charlotte vs. Dawson Christian (Boys), 7

Comenius at Olympic (Boys), 8:30

Y.C. Winborn Holiday Classic

At Rock Hill

Wednesday’s Boys Bracket

York 62, Chapin 48

Marvin Ridge 48, Lancaster 47

Butler 55, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 31

Hunter Huss at Rock Hill, 7:30

Thursday

Chapin vs. Hunter Huss/Rock Hill, consolation, 11 a.m.

Lancaster vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson, consolation, 12:30 p.m.

Marvin Ridge vs. Butler, semis, 5

York vs. Hunter Huss/Rock Hill, semis, 8

Y.C. Winborn Holiday Classic

At Rock Hill

Wednesday’s Girls Bracket

A.C. Flora 62, Hunter Huss 37

Rock Hill 56, Sun Valley 49

Butler 57, Marvin Ridge 51

Wilson 67, Monroe 47

Thursday’s schedule

Hunter Huss vs. Sun Valley, consolation, 9:30 a.m.

Monroe vs. Marvin Ridge, consolation, 2

Wilson vs. Butler, semis, 3:30

Rock Hill vs. AC Flora, semis, 6:30

