Wednesday’s roundup: United Faith routs Gaston Christian; Duke’s Grayson Allen trips former Ardrey Kell star

Elevator
↑BSN Holiday Classic at Charlotte Country Day: A potential Independence-Wesleyan Christian championship Friday would be game-of-the-week worthy with a matchup of two of the state’s best big men -- Wesleyan’s 6-8 Jaylen Hoard, a top 20 national recruit in the class of 2018, and Independence’s 6-10 Justyn Hamilton, a Temple recruit. Wesleyan plays Pinewood Prep in a 3:30 semifinal Thursday; Independence faces host Country Day at 6:30.
↓Providence Day free throw shooting: In a 76-65 loss to John Carroll (MD) Wednesday at the Chick-Fil-A Classic in Columbia, Providence Day made 12-of-21 free throws. Carroll made 18-of-22.
↑Ervin Bennett, Anson Senior: 44 points, 12 rebounds, five steals in a 112-93 loss to Richmond Senior in the championship game of the Anson Invitational.
↑Coby White, Greenfield School: White, from Wilson, N.C., is a 6-5 junior point guard committed to North Carolina. He scored a school-record 52 points in a win over Faith Assembly Wednesday. White is the state’s top ranked player in the class of 2018.
↑Steven Santa Ana, Elon/Ardrey Kell: Santa Ana, who once scored a school-record 44 points in a state championship game, became part of the national conversation Wednesday when Duke’s Grayson Allen leg-whipped him during Duke’s win in Greensboro. Allen later apologized.
Wednesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Tracus Chisholm, York Prep: 36 points in a 91-86 win over Rocky River at the Queen City Holiday Classic at Harding. DJ Burns added 13 rebounds and 10 assists.
DeAngelo Epps, Charlotte Country Day: 23 points, 10 rebounds, four steals in a 68-44 win over Hickory Christian.
Weston Edwards, Concord First Assembly: scored 27 points in a 74-59 win over Hammond (SC) School. Edwards made nine 3-point shots in the game, including eight in the second half. Teammate Lazar Popovic had 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Jairus Hamilton, Cannon School: 35 points, on 15-of-26 shooting, in a 95-70 loss to regional power Wheeler (GA) at the Chick-Fil-A Classic in Columbia. Hamilton made 4-of-9 3-point attempts and had five rebounds. Hamilton scored 31 of his team’s 51 points in the second half.
Trey Wertz, Providence Day: 32 points, 10 rebounds, two assists against east regional power John Carroll (MD) at the Chick-Fil-A Classic in Columbia.
Wednesday’s Roundup
No. 3 Vance 74, AL Brown 48: Vance busted an open a relatively close game with a decisive second half. The Cougars outscored AL Brown 39-21 in the second half on a night when star guard Cam Hamilton was 0-for-4 from the field and didn’t score. Vance’s starters played limited minutes. Ralph Black had 16 points, Michael Roberts 14 and Justin Freeman 11 to lead the Cougars.
John Carroll (MD) 76, No. 5 Providence Day 65: Led by junior point guard Immanuel Quickley, John Carroll (8-2) wore down a smaller, younger Providence Day team (8-4) at the Chick-Fil-A Classic in Myrtle Beach. Quickley is ranked No. 11 nationally in the class of 2018 by ESPN. A five-star recruit, he has offers from schools like Kentucky, Louisville and UCLA. He had 24 points and three assists. Teammate Montez Mathis, a 6-4 junior shooting guard, is a four-star recruit by ESPN and holds offers from N.C. State, Southern Cal and West Virginia, among others. Mathis had 24 points and seven rebounds. Providence Day’s Devon Dotson, a top 60 recruit in the class of 2018, had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. He and Wertz combined for 57 of the Chargers’ 65 points.
No. 6 Independence 69, Queens Grant 35: Victor Tshiona had 17 points for the Patriots in an easy win at the BSN Queen City Clash at Charlotte Country Day. Independence led 21-7 after the first quarter and 42-13 at halftime. Matthew Smith added 10 for the Patriots.
High Point Wesleyan 81, Metrolina Christian 47: Wesleyan (10-1), ranked No. 20 in USA Today’s top 25 poll, won easily behind 16 points from David Caraher, 15 from Jaylen Hoard and 10 from Deandre Wilkins. Metrolina (8-5) got 25 from point guard Malcolm Wade.
Northside Christian 80, Harding 62: Jonathan Hicklin had 22 points and Jason Tate 19 to spark Northside to the comfortable win at the Queen City Classic.
United Faith 88, Gaston Christian 46: Jalen Knight, a Hartford recruit, had 29 points and six assists to lead United Faith to an easy win at the Queen City Holiday Classic at Harding. United Faith -- which got 16 points from KC Hankton, 12 from Brett Swilling, 11 from Sam Wolfe and 10 from Jason Thompson -- led 33-6 after the first quarter. Michael Peters had 16 for Gaston Christian. Raf Jenkins had six points, 12 assists and seven steals for United Faith.|
Wednesday’s High School Basketball Tournament Scores
Anson Invitational
At Anson High
Boys and Girls
Parkwood girls 61, Chesterfield 41
Parkwood 67, Chesterfield 42
Anson girls 78, Richmond 67
Chesterfield at Anson (Boys), 8:30
BSN Queen City Clash
At Charlotte Country Day
Boys Bracket
Charlotte Country Day 68, Hickory Christian 44
Wesleyan Christian 81, Metrolina Christian 47
Pinewood Prep 52, St. David 50
Independence 69, Queens Grant 35
Thursday’s schedule
Metrolina Christian vs. St. David, 8:30 a.m.
Queens Grant vs. Hickory Christian, 11:30 a.m.
Wesleyan Christian vs. Pinewood Prep, semifinal, 3:30
Independence vs. Charlotte Country Day, semifinal, 6:30
BSN Queen City Clash
At Charlotte Country Day
Girls Bracket
Metrolina Christian 48, Lincoln Charter 36
Covenant Day 45, Porter Gaud (SC) 26
Pinewood Prep 36, West Charlotte 34
Independence 69, Charlotte Country Day 37
Thursday’s schedule
Lincoln Charter vs. Porter Gaud (SC), 10 a.m.
Metrolina Christian vs. Covenant Day, semifinal,1
West Charlotte vs. Charlotte Country Day, 5
Pinewood Prep vs. Independence, semifinal, 8
CHICK-FILA A CLASSIC
Observer-area teams in Columbia
John Carroll (MD) 76, Providence Day 65
Wheeler (GA) 95, Cannon School 70
Charlotte Christian 73, Cardinal Newman (SC) 55
Thursday’s schedule
Cannon School vs. Porter Gaud (SC), 1:50 p.m.
Charlotte Christian vs. Liberty County (GA), 2:20 p.m.
Providence Day vs. Westlake (GA)/Lafayette Christian (LA), 3:20
COMENIUS CLASSIC
Thursday at Fort Mill Comenius
Boys Only
Walnut Grove at Comenius, 4
Mt. Zion vs. Word of God, 5:30
Charlotte Basketball Academy vs. Bull City Prep, 7
Holidays on the Hardwood
At Cherokee High
Wednesday’s Girls Bracket
First Baptist vs. Asheville, late
West Hall 61, Charlotte Latin 24
Broome vs. Owen, late
Clay County at Cherokee, late
Thursday’s schedule
First Baptist-Asheville loser vs. Charlotte Latin, 10 a.m.
Broome-Owen loser vs. Clay County-Cherokee loser, 1
First Baptist-Asheville winner vs. West Hall, 4
Broome-Owen winner vs. Clay County-Cherokee winner, 7
Moody Holiday Classic
At Northwestern
Wednesday Boys Only
Charleston Collegiate d. Waccamaw, score NA
North Mecklenburg 89, Fairfield Central 47
Northwestern d. Battery Creek, score NA
Hopewell d. Idea, score NA
Thursday’s schedule
Battery Creek vs. Idea, 2:30
Waccamaw vs. Fairfield, 4
Charleston Collegiate vs. North Mecklenburg, 5:30
Northwestern vs. Hopewell, 7
Queen City Holiday Classic
At Harding
Boys Only
York Prep 91, Rocky River 86
United Faith 88, Gaston Christian 46
Northside Christian at Harding, 8
Thursday’s schedule
Rocky River vs. Northside Christian, 5
Gaston Christian vs. York Prep, 6:30
Harding vs. United Faith, 8
Queen City Jingle Bell Shootout
Thursday At Olympic
Vance vs. Aquinas (Boys), 5:30
West Charlotte vs. Dawson Christian (Boys), 7
Comenius at Olympic (Boys), 8:30
Y.C. Winborn Holiday Classic
At Rock Hill
Wednesday’s Boys Bracket
York 62, Chapin 48
Marvin Ridge 48, Lancaster 47
Butler 55, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 31
Hunter Huss at Rock Hill, 7:30
Thursday
Chapin vs. Hunter Huss/Rock Hill, consolation, 11 a.m.
Lancaster vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson, consolation, 12:30 p.m.
Marvin Ridge vs. Butler, semis, 5
York vs. Hunter Huss/Rock Hill, semis, 8
Y.C. Winborn Holiday Classic
At Rock Hill
Wednesday’s Girls Bracket
A.C. Flora 62, Hunter Huss 37
Rock Hill 56, Sun Valley 49
Butler 57, Marvin Ridge 51
Wilson 67, Monroe 47
Thursday’s schedule
Hunter Huss vs. Sun Valley, consolation, 9:30 a.m.
Monroe vs. Marvin Ridge, consolation, 2
Wilson vs. Butler, semis, 3:30
Rock Hill vs. AC Flora, semis, 6:30
