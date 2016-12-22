Davidson Day’s Melissa Zammitti is the 2016 All-Observer girls cross-country athlete of the year

Davidson Day’s Melissa Zammitti, a Cornell recruit, is the 2016 girls cross-country runner of the year. Zammitti won the NCISAA 2A state title in eighth grade and did the same as a senior this fall, when she reset her personal-best in the 5,000-meter three different times.
She did it first at the Hare and Hounds (18:14.56), then at the Great American Cross Country Festival (18:08.80) and finally at the Foot Locker South Regional (Nov. 26), where she broke 18-minutes (17:57.90) for the first time in her career.
Charlotte Latin’s Mike Weiss, is the girls’ coach of the year. Weiss led the Hawks’ girls’ to their first CISAA conference title since 2011 and their highest finish at the state meet (NCISAAA 3A runner-up) since 2013.
2016 Charlotte Observer girls’ cross-country team
FIRST TEAM
Melissa Zammitti, Davidson Day, Sr.: NCISAA 2A state champion also broke 18-minutes for the first time in career at the Foot Locker Southeast Regional with a personal-best 17:57.90.
Mariah Howlett, Lake Norman Charter, Jr.: 2A West Regional and Big South conference champion ran personal-best 18:21.43 to win Wendys’ Invitational.
Sarah Latour, Cuthbertson, Jr.: 3A state runner-up in a personal-best 18:42.87; also won 3A Midwest Regional, Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC) and Union County championships.
Kate Eiselt, Myers Park, Sr.: Southwestern 4A (SW4A) conference champion and 4A West Regional runner-up, also finished 12th at 4A state meet.
Alexia Noch, Cuthbertson, Sr.: Charlotte 49ers’ signee was Union County runner-up, fouth at Wendys’ Invitational; ran personal-record 18:55 at Metrolina Christian home meet.
Anna Bristle, Parkwood, Jr.: Rocky River conference champion, 2A Midwest Regional runner-up; ran personal-best 18:59.31 to finish third at 2A state meet.
Lilly Hallock, Charlotte Latin, Sr.: CISAA champion finished third at NCISAA 3A state meet in personal-record 19:00.71 in only her second season of organized running.
Sarah Bechtel, Weddington, So.: Warriors’ standout set personal-best (19:01.22) with third place at Wendys’ Invitational, also finished sixth at SCC and 3A Midwest Regional, 13th at states (3A).
Izzy Evely, Lake Norman Charter, Jr.: 2A West Regional runner-up, also third at Big South conference championships, ninth at 2A state meet.
Holly Bailey, Lake Norman, Sr.: North Piedmont conference and Iredell County champion finished 3rd at 4A West Regional; was 13th at states (4A).
Justine Cronk, Providence Day, So.: CISAA conference runner-up finished seventh at NCISAA 3A state meet; ran personal-best 19:06.78 at Hagan Stone Classic.
Giovanni Sirianni, South Iredell, Jr.: 3A Midwest Regional runner-up finished fifth at 3A state meet; Iredell County runner-up.
SECOND TEAM
Sophie Spada, Charlotte Country Day, Fr.
Jennae Jacob, Marvin Ridge, Sr.
Chandler McCaslin, North Lincoln, Jr.
Michaela Gammon, Lincoln Charter, So.
Aureilya Harris, Rocky River, Sr.
Jaeden Phelix, Piedmont, Jr.
Sydney Blake, Weddington, So.
Rebekah Jenkins, Metrolina Christian, Sr.
Ella Dunn, Charlotte Country Day, Sr.
Lindsey Lanier, Providence, Sr.
Lanie Jo Knight, Rock Hill, Jr.
Annalise Furr, Cuthbertson, Fr.
