Gallery: Dawson Christian vs. West Charlotte

West Charlotte's Isayah Johnson (23) trees to go back up between Dawson Christian's Matt Chism (20) and Noah Buruss (22) during their game in the Queen City Jingle Bell Tournament at Olympic High on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Dawson Christian's Noah Buruss (22) and West Charlotte's Melvin Huntley (21) go after a rebound during their game in the Queen City Jingle Bell Tournament at Olympic High on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Dawson Christian's Tony Pulice (2) shoots past West Charlotte's Patrick Williams (4) during their game in the Queen City Jingle Bell Tournament at Olympic High on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
West Charlotte's Marcus Talley (3) fast breaks against Dawson Christian'during their game in the Queen City Jingle Bell Tournament at Olympic High on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
West Charlotte's Patrick Williams (4) shoots over Dawson Christian's Luke Chism (32) during their game in the Queen City Jingle Bell Tournament at Olympic High on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
West Charlotte's Isayah Johnson (23) shoots against Dawson Christian during their game in the Queen City Jingle Bell Tournament at Olympic High on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
West Charlotte's Melvin Huntley (21) shoots over Dawson Christian's Luke Chism (32) and Cason Setzekorn (33) during their game in the Queen City Jingle Bell Tournament at Olympic High on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
West Charlotte coach Jacoby Davis instructs his team while playing against Dawson Christian during their game in the Queen City Jingle Bell Tournament at Olympic High on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com