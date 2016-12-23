Hough’s Evan Ashbrook, South Meck’s Reed Hunnicutt share soccer player of the year honors

A pair of Mecklenburg County standouts share the All-Observer boys soccer player of the year award.
Hough’s Evan Ashbrook and South Mecklenburg’s Reed Hunnicutt were both conference players of the year and all-state picks.
Hunnicutt, the SoMeck 8 player of the year, is a two-time all-state pick and was also named player of the year in Western North Carolina by one organization. An Appalachian State recruit, he finished the season with 21 goals and 13 assists.
Ashbrook, the N.C. soccer coaches’ player of the year, is also a two-time, Region 10 player of the year and MECKA 4A conference player of the year.
This fall, Ashbrook had 24 goals and 11 assists for Hough, playing through both severely sprained ankle and aggravated quadriceps during the season.
Ashbrook has several college soccer opportunities, but is leaning towards going to University of North Carolina as a regular student right now, according to Hough soccer coach, David Smith.
▪ Porter Ridge’s Ron Ladimir is the coach of the year. Porter Ridge finished the year 26-1-2, losing only in the N.C. 4A state finals to Morrisville’s Green Hope High. Along the way, the Pirates beat 3A state champion Marvin Ridge, 3A state quarterfinalist Weddington as well as traditional 4A powers, Hough, Myers Park (twice) and South Mecklenburg.
Porter Ridge won the SW4A conference championship (12-0) and 4A West Regional title for the first time this season.
The Pirates defense was suffocating all season, allowing just 13 goals in 29 games.
2016 All-Observer Boys Soccer Team
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Evan Ashbrook, Hough, Sr.: N.C. Soccer coaches’ association state player of the year is also two-time Region 10 player of the year; MECKA 4A player of the year scored 24 goals, 11 assists.
Michael Davidson, Weddington, Sr.: All-state pick and all-region player of the year led Warriors’ team that has three losses in the last two years with 35 goals, eight assists.
Colin Noone, Cox Mill, Sr.: Chargers’ all-state forward is one of the state’s top scorers with 49 goals this season (89 in the last two season combined) and 15 assists.
Toni Pineda, Statesville, Jr.: All-state forward a major offensive weapon with 40 goals, 12 assists.
A.J. Whisenant, Hough, Sr.: Husky junior forms dynamic duo with Evan Ashbrook up top; had 26 goals, 10 assists.
Connor Hahn, Lake Norman Charter, Jr.: All-state forward/midfielder and Big South conference player of the year led a potent, Knight offense to 2A state semifinals scoring 22 goals, 11 assists.
Midfielders
Reed Hunnicutt, South Mecklenburg, Sr.: Two-time all-state pick, Western N.C. and SoMeck8 player of the year; Appalachian State commit scored 21 goals, 13 assists this season.
Karl-Heinz Reichert, Porter Ridge, Sr.: Southwestern 4A conference player of the year and all-state selection led Pirates to 4A state championship game, scoring 28 goals, 23 assists.
Brandon Young, Marvin Ridge, Sr.: 3A state championship MVP, all-state pick was big for both Maverick offense (15 goals, three assists) and defense, helping his team to a 3A state title.
Esteban Clemente, Concord, Sr.: South Piedmont conference player of the year and all-state midfielder led Concord to its deepest playoff run in school history (third round) scoring 29 goals, dishing out 17 assists.
Matthew Spiedel, Charlotte Catholic, Sr.: All-state midfielder a major playmaker for Cougars with 16 goals, 22 assists this season.
Defenders
Ethan DeSilva, South Mecklenburg, Sr.: One of the state’s best offensive/defensive playersl all-state pick had 16 goals, 31 assists this season, set the school record for career assists (59).
Eric Brewer, Porter Ridge, Sr.: All-region center back anchored a Pirate defense that allowed 13 goals in 29 games, including 19 shutouts.
Matt Ranshaw, Marvin Ridge, Jr.: Mavericks’ all-region center back led Marvin Ridge defense, while also scoring four goals, six assists while doubling as holding midfielder.
Tom Reuteler, Providence, Jr.: Providence all-region defensive standout for a unit that allowed only 20 goals in 24 games (12 shutouts), also a big weapon for the Panthers’ offense.
Jordan Hall, Lake Norman Charter, Jr.: All-state defender anchored Knights’ unit that allowed 21 goals in 23 games, including nine shutouts.
Goalkeepers
Julio Rangel, Porter Ridge, Jr.: SW4A goalkeeper of the year recorded 19 shutouts this season (in 29 games), blanking some of the state’s best in Marvin Ridge, South Mecklenburg and Weddington.
Patrick Saffer, Providence, Sr.: SoMeck8 goalkeeper of the year also helped shutdown opposing offenses as the Panthers allowed less than a goal per game.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Grant Kiker, Charlotte Christian, Sr.
Alex Coale, Cannon School, Jr.
Joe Piacesi, Queens Grant, Sr.
Jim Cail, Union Academy, Jr.
Isaac Haddock, Community School of Davidson, So.
Jack Allen, Covenant Day, Sr./Tanner Knauer, Pine Lake Prep, Jr.
Midfielders
Luis Romero, Providence, Jr.
Zach Allen, Lincoln Charter, Jr.
Jack Herbert, Independence, Jr.
Danny Marban, Union Academy, Sr.
Tristan Walker, Hough, Sr.
Rudd Ulrich, Lake Norman, Fr.
Defenders
Alec Hartman, South Mecklenburg, Sr.
Miguel Elcorrobarrutia, Porter Ridge, Sr.
Hunter Davis, North Mecklenburg, Sr.
Dani Halbring, East Mecklenburg, Sr.
Tyler Temprile, Central Academy, Jr.
Goalkeepers
Noah McLeod, Community School of Davidson, Sr.
Dylan Sutton, Statesville Christian, So.
