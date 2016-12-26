Two new teams join Observer boys’ basketball Sweet 16 this week

Welcome Rock Hill Northwestern and Olympic into the Charlotte Observer boys’ basketball Sweet 16.
Northwestern (5-3) upset former No. 1 North Mecklenburg last week in the championship game of the 16th Moodys holiday tournament in Rock Hill. Northwestern debuts at No. 13 this week.
Olympic (6-2) has won four straight games under new coach Baronton Terry, who ressurrected the program at West Charlotte and built a state champion. Terry’s Olympic Trojans are 6-2 and have won four straight.
Butler (13-0) remains No. 1 in the poll, followed by Charlotte Christian (11-1) and Vance (11-1).
▪ After this week, the boys’ poll will switch back to its normal Friday slot.
Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Boys Basketball Poll 12.26.16
Rk.
School (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1.
Butler (4A)
13-0
1
2.
Charlotte Christian (IND)
11-1
2
3.
Vance (4A)
11-1
3
4.
Independence (4A)
9-3
6
5.
Cannon School (IND)
9-6
10
6.
North Mecklenburg (4A)
11-2
4
7.
Providence Day (IND)
9-5
5
8.
Lincolnton (2A)
3-0
8
9.
Concord Robinson (3A)
6-3
13
10.
Cox Mill (3A)
8-3
14
11.
Hickory Ridge (3A)
9-1
7
12.
Lincoln Charter (1A)
11-0
12
13.
Rock Hill Northwestern (5A)
5-3
NR
14.
Forest Hills (2A)
8-2
11
15.
Olympic (4A)
6-2
NR
16.
Weddington (3A)
6-5
16
Dropped out: Rocky River (4A, 10-5); South Iredell (3A, 8-2). Also receiving consideration: Statesville (3A, 6-2); Sun Valley (3A, 5-3); Fort Mill Nation Ford (5A, 7-2); Fort Mill (5A, 8-2); Bessemer City (2A, 8-2)
