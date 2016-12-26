High School Sports

December 26, 2016 2:23 PM

Butler’s girls win Christmas tournament title, bolt in Observer girls’ basketball Sweet 16 poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Butler’s girls are back in the Observer’s Sweet 16 basketball poll.

Led by Rinnah Green’s 19 points, the Bulldogs upset Rock Hill 52-39 in the championship game of the YC Winborn Classic at Rock Hill last week. Butler has won three straight games and is 9-5.

Elsewhere, Mallard Creek maintained its grip at No. 1, followed by two more unbeatens -- No. 2 Providence Day (10-0) and No. 3 Hickory Ridge (11-0).

Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 Poll 12.26.16

Rk.

School (Class)

Rec.

Prvs

1.

Mallard Creek (4A)

11-0

1

2.

Providence Day (IND)

10-0

2

3.

Hickory Ridge (3A)

11-0

3

4.

Davidson Day (IND)

4-2

6

5.

Ardrey Kell (4A)

10-2

8

6.

Hopewell (4A)

12-2

5

7.

Berry (4A)

8-2

7

8.

Weddington (3A)

9-2

4

9.

North Iredell (3A)

9-0

9

10.

Ashbrook (3A)

6-1

11

11.

Hough (4A)

7-3

14

12.

Sun Valley (4A)

10-3

10

13.

South Mecklenburg (4A)

7-5

13

14.

Central Cabarrus (3A)

10-1

16

15.

Butler (4A)

9-5

NR

16,

Rock Hill (5A)

9-3

12

Dropped out: Monroe (2A, 5-2); Also receiving consideration: Forestview (3A, 7-2); East Lincoln (2A, 7-1); Pine Lake Prep (1A, 8-0); North Mecklenburg (4A, 8-2); Cuthbertson (3A, 9-2); Fort Mil Nation Ford (5A, 7-2)



