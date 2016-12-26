Butler’s girls win Christmas tournament title, bolt in Observer girls’ basketball Sweet 16 poll

Butler’s girls are back in the Observer’s Sweet 16 basketball poll.
Led by Rinnah Green’s 19 points, the Bulldogs upset Rock Hill 52-39 in the championship game of the YC Winborn Classic at Rock Hill last week. Butler has won three straight games and is 9-5.
Elsewhere, Mallard Creek maintained its grip at No. 1, followed by two more unbeatens -- No. 2 Providence Day (10-0) and No. 3 Hickory Ridge (11-0).
Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 Poll 12.26.16
Rk.
School (Class)
Rec.
Prvs
1.
Mallard Creek (4A)
11-0
1
2.
Providence Day (IND)
10-0
2
3.
Hickory Ridge (3A)
11-0
3
4.
Davidson Day (IND)
4-2
6
5.
Ardrey Kell (4A)
10-2
8
6.
Hopewell (4A)
12-2
5
7.
Berry (4A)
8-2
7
8.
Weddington (3A)
9-2
4
9.
North Iredell (3A)
9-0
9
10.
Ashbrook (3A)
6-1
11
11.
Hough (4A)
7-3
14
12.
Sun Valley (4A)
10-3
10
13.
South Mecklenburg (4A)
7-5
13
14.
Central Cabarrus (3A)
10-1
16
15.
Butler (4A)
9-5
NR
16,
Rock Hill (5A)
9-3
12
Dropped out: Monroe (2A, 5-2); Also receiving consideration: Forestview (3A, 7-2); East Lincoln (2A, 7-1); Pine Lake Prep (1A, 8-0); North Mecklenburg (4A, 8-2); Cuthbertson (3A, 9-2); Fort Mil Nation Ford (5A, 7-2)
Comments