Area games to watch: Hoodies House at Providence Day highlights busy HS basketball schedule

This is tournament week for many area high school basketball teams in the Charlotte-area and there are many great events to watch.
We suggest three to add to your schedule:
▪ Hoodies House National High School Hoops Classic, Wed-Fri, at Providence Day: a plethora of national recruits and national powerhouse teams descends on Charlotte for three days in arguably the state’s top high school holiday event. Beginning with the 12:45 pm. Charlotte Catholic-York Prep game and ending with Seffner Christian (Fla.)-Providence Day matchup at 7:45 Wednesday, fans can see multiple Division I recruits in each matchup.
▪ East Lincoln Winter Jam, Tuesday-Thursday at East Lincoln High: Some good first-round matchups here include Forestview girls vs. No. 4 Davidson Day at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Ashbrook’s boys vs. East Lincoln Tuesday night at 8:30.
▪ Cox Mill Holiday Classic, Wed-Fri at Cox Mill High: Neat mix of 4A and 3A games creates some interesting matchups, including No. 10 Cox Mill, a 3A power, against 4A South Meck Wednesday at 7, and 3A Weddington against 4A AL Brown at 8:30 Wednesday.
Note: Get a complete tournament schedule at charlotteobserver.com/sports/high-school
