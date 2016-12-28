High School Sports

December 28, 2016 3:10 PM

Davidson Day’s Chase Monroe named N.C. defensive player of the year

By Langston Wertz Jr.

USA Today named its N.C. all-state team Wednesday and Davidson Day’s Chase Monroe was named defensive player of the year.

Earlier this month, the Observer selected Monroe as its all-area defensive player of the year.

In 11 games this season, Monroe had a school-record 204 tackles and caused four fumbles. He also set school records for tackles in a game (36) and career (597). Monroe was also named the Greater Charlotte Football defensive player of the year.

The USA Today N.C. offensive player of the year was Scotland County junior running back Zamir White, a top 5 national recruit in the class of 2018 who ran for more than 1,700 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Wake Forest’s Reggie Lucas was named coach of the year. He led his team to a 16-0 record and a N.C. 4AA state championship. He is 103-16 in eight seasons at Wake Forest.

Observer area players were well-represented.

On offense, Mallard Creek placed three players on first team -- wide receiver Ryan Jones and lineman TJ Moore and Eric Douglas. Lincolnton wide receiver Sage Surratt and Marvin Ridge lineman D’mitri Emmanuel also made first team.

Davidson Day receiver Nolan Groulx and Statesville lineman Brock Hoffman made second team.

On defense, South Meck lineman Jake Lawler, Concord lineman Rick Sandidge and Concord DB Hamsah Nasirildeen joined Monroe on first team. Concord Robinson defensive back Baarkiar Anderson and Myers Park’s Ben Norris made second team.

USA Today N.C. All-State Team

Offensive player of the year: Zamir White, Scotland County

Defensive player of the year: Chase Monroe, Davidson Day

Coach of the year: Reggie Lucas, Wake Forest

OFFENSE

FIRST TEAM

QB Hendon Hooker (6-5, 212, Sr.), Dudley (Greensboro)

RB Zamir White (6-1, 210, Jr.), Scotland (Laurinburg)

RB Javon Leake (6-1, 210, Sr.), Page (Greensboro)

WR Sage Surratt (6-4, 210, Sr.), Lincolnton

WR Ryan Jones (6-3, 215, Sr.), Mallard Creek (Charlotte)

TE Zamari Ellis (6-6, 220, Jr.), Southern Vance (Henderson)

OL T.J. Moore (6-6, 285, Sr.), Mallard Creek (Charlotte)

OL Eric Douglas (6-5, 285, Sr.), Mallard Creek (Charlotte)

OL Jack Bowler (6-3, 275, Sr.), Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh)

OL D’mitri Emmanuel (6-3, 295, Sr.), Marvin Ridge (Waxhaw)

OL Dayquan Watkins (6-7, 340, Sr.), T.C. Roberson (Asheville)

SECOND TEAM

QB Caleb Farley (6-3, 180, Sr.), Maiden

RB Caleb Ferguson (5-11, 175, Sr.), Tuscola (Waynesville)

RB Courtney McKinney (6-2, 195, Jr.), East Montgomery (Biscoe)

WR Nolan Groulx (5-11, 185, So.), Davidson Day (Davidson)

WR A.J. Baldwin (6-1, 185, Sr.) Cape Fear (Fayetteville)

TE Damien Darden (6-4, 250, Sr.), C.B. Aycock (Pikeville)

OL Matthew Curry (6-3, 340, Sr.), Hillside (Durham)

OL Jon Barrett Lewis (6-3, 296, Sr.), Hibriten (Lenoir)

OL Brock Hoffman (6-4, 302, Sr.), Statesville

OL Avery Jones (6-4, 260, Jr.), Havelock

OL Spencer Clapp (6-6, 250, Sr.) Eastern Guilford (Gibsonville)

DEFENSE

FIRST TEAM

DL Jake Lawler (6-6, 225, Sr.), South Mecklenburg (Charlotte)

DL K.J. Henry (6-6, 230, Jr.), West Forsyth (Clemmons)

DL Matthew Butler (6-4, 265, Sr.), Garner Magnet

DL Rick Sandidge (6-5, 275, Jr.), Concord

LB Chase Monroe (6-2, 225, Sr.), Davidson Day

LB Justin Foster (6-5, 255, Sr.), Crest (Shelby)

LB Dax Hollifield (6-2, 225, Jr.), Shelby

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (6-5, 215, Sr.), Concord

DB Brelin Faison-Walden (6-1, 200, Sr.), Grimsley (Greensboro)

DB Madison Cone (5-9, 175, Sr.), East Forsyth (Kernersville)

DB Jarius Cotton (5-9, 179, Sr.), Hibriten (Lenoir)

SECOND TEAM

DL Zeke Brandle (6-4, 250, Sr.), Chase (Forest City)

DL Carl Isaac (6-3, 250, Sr.), Richmond Senior (Rockingham)

DL Isaiah Jones (6-3, 295, Sr.), West Forsyth (Clemmons)

DL Stone Edwards (6-4, 240, Sr.), Orange (Hillsboro)

LB Sherrod Greene (6-3, 220, Jr.), Rocky Mount

LB Darius Hodge (6-2, 240, Sr.), Wake Forest

LB Alan Tisdale (6-3, 206, Jr.), Page (Greensboro)

DB Baarkiar Anderson (5-11, 160, Sr.), Robinson (Concord)

DB Jaylin Dickerson (6-1, 185, Sr.), Pinecrest (Southern Pines)

DB Ben Norris (6-4, 225, Sr.), Myers Park (Charlotte)

DB DeQuondre Wilson (6-1, 175, Sr.), Crest (Shelby)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Noah Giroux (6-0, 200, Sr.), Garner Magnet

