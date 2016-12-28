Davidson Day’s Chase Monroe named N.C. defensive player of the year

USA Today named its N.C. all-state team Wednesday and Davidson Day’s Chase Monroe was named defensive player of the year.
Earlier this month, the Observer selected Monroe as its all-area defensive player of the year.
In 11 games this season, Monroe had a school-record 204 tackles and caused four fumbles. He also set school records for tackles in a game (36) and career (597). Monroe was also named the Greater Charlotte Football defensive player of the year.
The USA Today N.C. offensive player of the year was Scotland County junior running back Zamir White, a top 5 national recruit in the class of 2018 who ran for more than 1,700 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Wake Forest’s Reggie Lucas was named coach of the year. He led his team to a 16-0 record and a N.C. 4AA state championship. He is 103-16 in eight seasons at Wake Forest.
Observer area players were well-represented.
On offense, Mallard Creek placed three players on first team -- wide receiver Ryan Jones and lineman TJ Moore and Eric Douglas. Lincolnton wide receiver Sage Surratt and Marvin Ridge lineman D’mitri Emmanuel also made first team.
Davidson Day receiver Nolan Groulx and Statesville lineman Brock Hoffman made second team.
On defense, South Meck lineman Jake Lawler, Concord lineman Rick Sandidge and Concord DB Hamsah Nasirildeen joined Monroe on first team. Concord Robinson defensive back Baarkiar Anderson and Myers Park’s Ben Norris made second team.
USA Today N.C. All-State Team
Offensive player of the year: Zamir White, Scotland County
Defensive player of the year: Chase Monroe, Davidson Day
Coach of the year: Reggie Lucas, Wake Forest
OFFENSE
FIRST TEAM
QB Hendon Hooker (6-5, 212, Sr.), Dudley (Greensboro)
RB Zamir White (6-1, 210, Jr.), Scotland (Laurinburg)
RB Javon Leake (6-1, 210, Sr.), Page (Greensboro)
WR Sage Surratt (6-4, 210, Sr.), Lincolnton
WR Ryan Jones (6-3, 215, Sr.), Mallard Creek (Charlotte)
TE Zamari Ellis (6-6, 220, Jr.), Southern Vance (Henderson)
OL T.J. Moore (6-6, 285, Sr.), Mallard Creek (Charlotte)
OL Eric Douglas (6-5, 285, Sr.), Mallard Creek (Charlotte)
OL Jack Bowler (6-3, 275, Sr.), Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh)
OL D’mitri Emmanuel (6-3, 295, Sr.), Marvin Ridge (Waxhaw)
OL Dayquan Watkins (6-7, 340, Sr.), T.C. Roberson (Asheville)
SECOND TEAM
QB Caleb Farley (6-3, 180, Sr.), Maiden
RB Caleb Ferguson (5-11, 175, Sr.), Tuscola (Waynesville)
RB Courtney McKinney (6-2, 195, Jr.), East Montgomery (Biscoe)
WR Nolan Groulx (5-11, 185, So.), Davidson Day (Davidson)
WR A.J. Baldwin (6-1, 185, Sr.) Cape Fear (Fayetteville)
TE Damien Darden (6-4, 250, Sr.), C.B. Aycock (Pikeville)
OL Matthew Curry (6-3, 340, Sr.), Hillside (Durham)
OL Jon Barrett Lewis (6-3, 296, Sr.), Hibriten (Lenoir)
OL Brock Hoffman (6-4, 302, Sr.), Statesville
OL Avery Jones (6-4, 260, Jr.), Havelock
OL Spencer Clapp (6-6, 250, Sr.) Eastern Guilford (Gibsonville)
DEFENSE
FIRST TEAM
DL Jake Lawler (6-6, 225, Sr.), South Mecklenburg (Charlotte)
DL K.J. Henry (6-6, 230, Jr.), West Forsyth (Clemmons)
DL Matthew Butler (6-4, 265, Sr.), Garner Magnet
DL Rick Sandidge (6-5, 275, Jr.), Concord
LB Chase Monroe (6-2, 225, Sr.), Davidson Day
LB Justin Foster (6-5, 255, Sr.), Crest (Shelby)
LB Dax Hollifield (6-2, 225, Jr.), Shelby
DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (6-5, 215, Sr.), Concord
DB Brelin Faison-Walden (6-1, 200, Sr.), Grimsley (Greensboro)
DB Madison Cone (5-9, 175, Sr.), East Forsyth (Kernersville)
DB Jarius Cotton (5-9, 179, Sr.), Hibriten (Lenoir)
SECOND TEAM
DL Zeke Brandle (6-4, 250, Sr.), Chase (Forest City)
DL Carl Isaac (6-3, 250, Sr.), Richmond Senior (Rockingham)
DL Isaiah Jones (6-3, 295, Sr.), West Forsyth (Clemmons)
DL Stone Edwards (6-4, 240, Sr.), Orange (Hillsboro)
LB Sherrod Greene (6-3, 220, Jr.), Rocky Mount
LB Darius Hodge (6-2, 240, Sr.), Wake Forest
LB Alan Tisdale (6-3, 206, Jr.), Page (Greensboro)
DB Baarkiar Anderson (5-11, 160, Sr.), Robinson (Concord)
DB Jaylin Dickerson (6-1, 185, Sr.), Pinecrest (Southern Pines)
DB Ben Norris (6-4, 225, Sr.), Myers Park (Charlotte)
DB DeQuondre Wilson (6-1, 175, Sr.), Crest (Shelby)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Noah Giroux (6-0, 200, Sr.), Garner Magnet
Comments