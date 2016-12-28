Hoodies House National Hoops Classic scores/pairings

Hoodies Scores/Pairings
Wednesday’s first round
Charlotte Country Day 66, Concord 51
York Prep 65, Charlotte Catholic 59
Ryken (Md.) St. Mary’s 57, Huntsville (Ala.) Lee 48
Sunrise (Kan.) Christian vs. Carmel Christian, 4:15
Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha vs. Asheville Christian, 6
Seffner (Fla.) Christian vs. Providence Day, 7:45
Thursday’s second round
National field consolation: Huntsville (Ala.) Lee vs. Sunrise (Kan.) Christian-Carmel Christian loser, 10:30 a.m.
National consolation: Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha-Asheville Christian loser vs. Providence Day-Seffner (Fla.) Christian loser, 12:15
Local round-robin: York Prep vs. Charlotte Country Day, 2
Local round-robin: Concord vs. Charlotte Catholic, 3:45
National semifinals: Carmel Christian-Sunrise (Kan.) Christian winner vs. Ryken (Md.) St. Mary’s-Huntsville (Ala.) Lee, 5:30
National semifinals: Providence Day-Seffner (Fla.) Christian winner vs. Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha-Asheville Christian winner, 7:15
