December 28, 2016 4:24 PM

Hoodies House National Hoops Classic scores/pairings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Wednesday’s first round

Charlotte Country Day 66, Concord 51

York Prep 65, Charlotte Catholic 59

Ryken (Md.) St. Mary’s 57, Huntsville (Ala.) Lee 48

Sunrise (Kan.) Christian vs. Carmel Christian, 4:15

Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha vs. Asheville Christian, 6

Seffner (Fla.) Christian vs. Providence Day, 7:45

Thursday’s second round

National field consolation: Huntsville (Ala.) Lee vs. Sunrise (Kan.) Christian-Carmel Christian loser, 10:30 a.m.

National consolation: Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha-Asheville Christian loser vs. Providence Day-Seffner (Fla.) Christian loser, 12:15

Local round-robin: York Prep vs. Charlotte Country Day, 2

Local round-robin: Concord vs. Charlotte Catholic, 3:45

National semifinals: Carmel Christian-Sunrise (Kan.) Christian winner vs. Ryken (Md.) St. Mary’s-Huntsville (Ala.) Lee, 5:30

National semifinals: Providence Day-Seffner (Fla.) Christian winner vs. Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha-Asheville Christian winner, 7:15

