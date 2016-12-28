Gallery: Hoodie's House Tournament

Providence Day's Trey Wertz, center, fights his way to the basket for a shot as Seffner Christian Academy defenders Khalil Waleed, left and Donald Jorden, right, look to make the stop during first half action on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Providence Day School. Both teams are playing in the Hoodies House Tournament.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carmel Christian's Myles Pierre, left, drives to the basket releasing a right handed shot as Sunrise Christian Academy's Isaiah Bujdoso, right, applies defensive pressure during first half action at Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Both team's participated in the Hoodies House Tournament.
Carmel Christian's Shawn Morrison, Jr., center, drives to the basket against Sunrise Christian Academy during first half action at Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Both team's participated in the Hoodies House Tournament.
Carmel Christian's Myles Pierre, center, drives to the basket as Sunrise Christian Academy's Juan Igancio Ducasse, bottom/left and Marek Nelson, right, apply defensive pressure during first half action at Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Both team's participated in the Hoodies House Tournament.
Carmel Christian's Donovan Gregory, right, releases a shot in the lane as Sunrise Christian Academy's Marek Nelson, left, applies defensive pressure during first half action at Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Both team's participated in the Hoodies House Tournament.
Carmel Christian's Ford Cooper, front/left, is trapped between Sunrise Christian Academy defenders Marek Nelson, left/back and Isiah Jasey, right, during first half action at Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Both team's participated in the Hoodies House Tournament.
Carmel Christian's Donovan Gregory, center, loses control of the ball as the Sunrise Christian Academy defense converges during first half action at Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Both team's participated in the Hoodies House Tournament.
Carmel Christian's Ford Cooper, left, tries to defend a drive to the basket by Sunrise Christian Academy's Carlos Paez, center, during second half action at Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Both team's participated in the Hoodies House Tournament.
Carmel Christian's Donovan Gregory, left, attempts to block a shot by Sunrise Christian Academy's Malik Hall, right, during second half action at Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Both team's participated in the Hoodies House Tournament.
DeMatha Catholic's Josh Carlton, left, drives into the lane for a shot as Asheville Christian Academy's Alex Jenkins applies defensive pressure during first half action on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Both teams are playing in the Hoodies House Tournament at Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC.
DeMatha Catholic's Josh Carlton throws down a two-handed dunk against Asheville Christian Academy during first half action on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Both teams are playing in the Hoodies House Tournament at Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC.
DeMatha Catholic's Justin Moore, left, fights his way into the lane for a shot attempt as Asheville Christian Academy's Justin Tene, right, goes for a block during first half action on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Both teams are playing in the Hoodies House Tournament at Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC.
DeMatha Catholic's DJ Harvey steadies himself with his left hand as he dunks during first half action against Asheville Christian Academy on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Both teams are playing in the Hoodies House Tournament at Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC.
The Asheville Christian Academy defense collapses around DeMatha Catholic's DJ Harvey passes to a teammate during first half action on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Both teams are playing in the Hoodies House Tournament at Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC.
DeMatha Catholic's Josh Carlton on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Both teams are playing in the Hoodies House Tournament at Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC.
DeMatha Catholic's Ryan Allen, left and Josh Carlton, right, apply defensive pressure to Asheville Christian Academy's Caleb Mills, center, during second half action on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Both teams are playing in the Hoodies House Tournament at Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC.
DeMatha Catholic's John McRae, left, takes control of the ball from Asheville Christian Academy's Chris Clayton, right, during second half action on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Both teams are playing in the Hoodies House Tournament at Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC.
Lee High School's Kobe Brown, left, drives to the basket as St. Mary's Ryken High's Wynston Tabbs, right, looks to draw the foul during first half action of the Hoodies House Tournament at Providence Day School on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Brown is a top 50 national recruit who has more than 20 Division I scholarship offers.
Lee High School's Kobe Brown, left, releases a shot as the St. Mary's Ryken High defense converges during first half action of the Hoodies House Tournament at Providence Day School on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Brown is a top 50 national recruit who has more than 20 Division I scholarship offers.
Lee High School's Kobe Brown, center, fights to get a shot off in the lane against the St. Mary's Ryken High defense during first half action of the Hoodies House Tournament at Providence Day School on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Brown is a top 50 national recruit who has more than 20 Division I scholarship offers.
Lee High School's Kobe Brown during first half action against St. Mary's Ryken High in the Hoodies House Tournament at Providence Day School on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Brown is a top 50 national recruit who has more than 20 Division I scholarship offers.
Lee High School's Kobe Brown, right, drives into the lane for a shot during second half action as St. Mary's Ryken High's Lelan Eackles, left, applies defensive pressure during the Hoodies House Tournament at Providence Day School on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Brown is a top 50 national recruit who has more than 20 Division I scholarship offers.
Lee High School's Kobe Brown, right, drives into the lane for a shot during second half action as St. Mary's Ryken High's Lelan Eackles, left, applies defensive pressure during the Hoodies House Tournament at Providence Day School on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Brown is a top 50 national recruit who has more than 20 Division I scholarship offers.
Lee High School's Kobe Brown, center, fights to get a shot off in the lane as St. Mary's Ryken High's Lelan Eackles, left and Raidell DePree apply defensive pressure during the Hoodies House Tournament at Providence Day School on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Brown is a top 50 national recruit who has more than 20 Division I scholarship offers.
Providence Day's Isaac Suffren, left, battles his way to the basket for a shot attempt over Seffner Christian Academy's Derek Webster, right, during first half action on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Providence Day School. Both teams are playing in the Hoodies House Tournament.
Providence Day's John Mirala, right, fights to get a shot off over Seffner Christian Academy defenders Derek Webster, left and Christian Noskey, center, during first half action on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Providence Day School. Both teams are playing in the Hoodies House Tournament.
Providence Day's Devon Dotson drives down the middle of the lane past Seffner Christian Academy defenders during first half action on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Providence Day School. Both teams are playing in the Hoodies House Tournament.
Providence Day's Devon Dotson, right, battles to get a shot off around Seffner Christian Academy defender Derek Webster, left, during first half action on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Providence Day School. Both teams are playing in the Hoodies House Tournament.
Providence Day's Trey Wertz prepares to release a one-handed shot over the outstretched arms of Seffner Christian Academy defenders during first half action on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Providence Day School. Both teams are playing in the Hoodies House Tournament.
Providence Day's Trey Wertz, center, drives into the lane for a shot over Seffner Christian Academy Khalil Waleed, left, during first half action on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Providence Day School. Both teams are playing in the Hoodies House Tournament.
Providence Day's Devon Dotson, left, drives to the basket for an attempted dunk as he is fouled from behind by Seffner Christian Academy defender Darius Lue, right, during second half action on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Providence Day School. Both teams are playing in the Hoodies House Tournament. Providence Day defeated Seffner 53-47.
