Hoodies House Roundup: Providence Day survives Seffner (Fla.) Christian to advance to semis

Elevator
↑Charlotte Catholic’s effort: Always amazed at how hard Cougars coach Mike King gets his kids to play. They don’t have the most talent or the most size among teams at the tournament, but the Cougars are simply impressive because of how hard they compete during every possession.
↑Sunrise (KS) Christian Academy unselfishness: Nationally ranked by USA Today, Sunrise is very unselfish, always giving up a good shot for a better one, a little like a high school version of the Golden State Warriors
↑Kyle Wood, Providence Day: Scored all seven of his points down the stretch in the Chargers’ 53-47 win over Florida power Seffner Christian, including a corner 3-pointer off a Trey Wertz assist late in the fourth quarter, and four big free throws.
↑Tough semifinal matchups: the national field semifinal matchups will be tough. Reigning Hoodies champ Providence Day will be undersized facing DeMatha (MD) Catholic, ranked No. 11 in USA Today’s national Super 25 poll. The other semifinal matches up national No. 18 Sunrise (KS) Christian against Maryland power St. Mary’s. Full Thursday pairings are here
Wednesday’s #BIG5 Hoodies Performers
Tracus Chisholm, York Prep: Senior guard had 27 points, on 9-for-13 shooting in a 65-59 win over Charlotte Catholic. He also had five rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Devon Dotson, Providence Day: 19 points, nine rebounds, six assists in Seffner Christian win. Dotson made 9-of-10 free throws for the game and was 9-for-9 from the line in the second half.
DeAngelo Epps, Charlottte Country Day: 16 points, nine rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists for 6-5 sophomore in a 66-51 win over Concord.
Chris Greene, St. Mary’s Ryken (MD): 14 points, nine rebounds in a 57-48 win over Lee (Al) High.
Justin Moore, DeMatha (MD) Catholic: 18 points, on 7-for-11 shooting, plus three assists, a block and a steal in a 74-54 win over Asheville Christian.
Wednesday’s Roundup
Charlotte Country Day 66, Concord 51: Led by four sophomores in the starting lineup, Country Day pulled off a big upset of a traditional 3A public school power. Concord was missing three starters due to injury or illness and shot just 41 percent for the game. Country Day sophomores DeAngelo Epps (16 points, nine rebounds), Ryan McLaurin (15 points, six rebounds), Alex Tabor (14 points, five rebounds) and Myles Browner (14 points, four rebounds) scored all but seven of the Bucs’ points. Senior Drew Bernard, the fifth starter, had seven points.
Hamsah Nasirildeen, a football All-American, had 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Spiders.
DeMatha (MD) Catholic 74, Asheville Christian 54: Nationally ranked DeMatha jumped out to a 22-6 lead and cruised. DeMatha shot 54.4 percent and limited Asheville to 38 percent shooting. For DeMatha, Justin Moore had 18 points, DJ Harvey, a Notre Dame recruit, had 17, and Delaware recruit Ryan Allen had 10. Asheville Christian got 16 points from point guard Caleb Mills and 15 from Chris Clayton.
Providence Day 53, Seffner (Fla.) Christian 47: Providence Day outscored Seffner 19-10 in the fourth quarter, employing a zone defense that the Chargers rarely play and Seffner couldn’t solve. Before playing bigger teams in the Chick-Fil-A tournament in Columbia last week, Providence Day hadn’t played a zone in nine years. Seffer made 3-of-16 3-point shots and shot 37 percent. Trey Wertz, played in a box-and-one defense for much of the second half, finished with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and a block. Junior Isaac Suffren had 12 points, five rebounds. Suffren scored eight of his points in the decisive second half.
Sunrise (KS) Christian 66, Carmel Christian 43: Carmel shot just 32 percent, unable to handle the size of Sunrise, ranked No. 18 nationally by USA Today. Carmel’s Ford Cooper led the Cougars with 12 points, making 4-of-6 3-point attempts. Carlos Paez had 15 points and three rebounds for Sunrise, which outrebounded Carmel 40-29, and Michael Jordan had 10 points, two rebounds and two assists.
St. Mary’s Ryken (MD) 57, Lee (Al) 48: St. Mary’s dominated inside, outrebounding Lee 35-26 and using that inside prowess to establish a working margin it never relinquished. Chris Greene had 14 points and nine rebounds for St. Mary’s and Wyston Tabbs had 13 points and four rebounds. Kobe Brown had 18 points and four rebounds for Lee, which has only three players who had played varsity basketball prior to this season.
York (SC) Prep 65, Charlotte Catholic 59: York Prep shot 55 percent and made 8-of-16 3-point attempts but still found itself in a struggle with scrappy 4A Charlotte Catholic, the reigning state public school champions. DJ Burns had 13 points and eight rebounds for York Prep. Catholic got 19 points, 12 rebounds and three assists from guard Trey Kloiber and 12 points and four rebounds from guard Jimmy Abate.
