Wednesday’s HS Basketball Roundup: Mallard Creek girls rout East Lincoln

Elevator
↑Mikayla Dyson, Lincolnton girls: tournament MVP in the People’s Bank Holiday Clash. The all-tournament team: Kinsley Gilmore - West Lincoln; Rachel Nuhfer - North Lincoln; Destiny Wilson - Lincolnton; Kayla Smith - Lincolnton; Kasey Medlyn - Bandys; Courtney McCall - Bandys
↑Sweet 16 No. 1 Mallard Creek girls: Ahlana Smith had 26 and Dazia Lawrence 21 as the Mavericks (13-0) beat East Lincoln 93-53 at the East Lincoln Winter Jam. Mallard Creek led 27-7 after the first quarter. Destiny Johnson had 26 for East Lincoln. Mallard Creek will face No. 4 Davidson Day in the championship game Thursday.
↑ Providence girls: All 11 Panthers scored in a 62-14 win over Uwharrie Charter, led by 10 from Cameron Mulkey. The Panthers improved to 3-7.
↑Jairus Hamilton, Cannon School: 6-8, 220-pound junior had a layup and free throw with five seconds left to lift Cannon to a 62-59 win over University (Fla.). Hamilton finished with 25 points, six rebounds and three steals. Qon Murphy had 16 points and seven rebounds for Cannon, and Cory Deveaux added 10 points, three rebounds.
↑Independence: Patriots will meet Richmond County Thursday in the Holiday In the Pines tournament semifinals at Southern Pines Pinecrest.
Wednesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Brandon Ellington, Community School of Davidson: 20 points, three steals, two assists and a rebound for the sophomore, pushing CSD into the semifinals of the Laurie Ann Cruse Christmas Clasic at Mount Pleasant High.
Cam Hamilton, Vance: 22 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals in a 72-57 win over East Meck. Vance, No. 3 in the Sweet 16, improved to 12-1.
Sage Surratt, Lincolnton: 37 points in an 84-56 win over Bandys in the championship game of the People’s Bank Holiday Clash. Surratt was named MVP of the tournament. Teammates Kris Robinson (17 points Wednesday) and Robbie Cowie (15) made the all-tournament team. All-tournament Ja’Tay Culliver had 19 to lead Bandys. Lincolnton improved to 5-0 (Other all-tournament members: Seth Willis, West Lincoln; Dee Kiser, Bandys).
Parker Tompkins, Davidson Day girls: 27 points in a 61-55 win over Central Cabarrus in a battle of Sweet 16 teams.
Zaria Wright, Concord First Assembly girls: 22 points, seven rebounds, five steals, four assists in a 55-33 win over TL Hanna at the Carolina Invitational. Jalisha Rushing added 15 points and three blocks for CFA.
Wednesday’s Boys Roundup
Ardrey Kell 56, Bayside (Fla.) 50: Junior guard David Kasanganay had 19 points, Wes Morgan 11 and Jeremy Littlejohn had nine in his first game from injury. The Knights (7-5) led 36-20 and held off a late challenge.
Fort Mill 52, Brookland-Cayce 47: Keaton Griffin had 15 points, Thomas Chrisley 12 and Austin Grainger 11 to lead Fort Mill to a narrow win. Fort Mill outscored Brookland 41-21 in the second half to win. Lloyd Hemming had 24 for Brookland Cayce.
Forest Hills 57, Piedmont 55: Forest Hills scored on a baseline out-of-bounds play as time expired to win. Jaleel McLaughlin had 15 for the Yellow Jackson and Nas Tyson added 13 in a the win over their Union County rival. Piedmont’s Hunter Tyson had 35.
Gaston Day 65, Bullis 44: Quan McCluney had 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals and Nate Hinton had 18 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in an easy win at the Farm Bureau Classic in the first round.
Mallard Creek 95, Lake Norman Charter 59: Eric Reed had 21 points, Jordan Campbell 19 and Demitri Dixon 13 to lead the Mavericks (7-5) to an easy win over 2A Lake Norman Charter. Lake Norman Charter got 15 points from Troy Cracknell. Mallard Creek advanced to the championship of the East Lincoln Winter Jam.
Wednesday’s Girls Roundup
Ben Lippen 47, Charlotte Christian 39: Gerlea Patton had 23 points for the Knights (2-8), but it wasn’t enough as Lippen got 18 from Talia Roberts and 15 from Malayan Montgomery.
Christ The King 44, Sugar Creek Charter 42: Marie Strickland had 21 to lead her team to a narrow win. Shamicah Sturdivant had 18 for Sugar Creek Charter, which led 19-16 at halftime.
Davidson Day 61, Central Cabarrus 55: Maya Caldwell, a Georgia recruit, had 21 points and Anika Riley 10 as Davidson Day beat Central Cabarrus. Mahaley Holit had 16 points and eight assists, and Elanna Peay added 12 points and 13 rebounds for Central.
Myers Park 48, Dwyer 36: McKenna Haire had 17 points and Kianna Funderburk had 12 as Myers Park handled Dwyer at the Palm Beach Classic.
Eleanor Roosevelt (MD) 66, Providence Day 55, OT: Eleanor Roosevelt beat the Chargers, No. 2 in the Observer’s Sweet 16, by outscoring Providence Day 13-2 in overtime at the Title IX Tournament in Washington, D.C.. Janelle Bailey had 25 for the Chargers (10-1), who suffered their first loss, and Andi Levitz added 10.
