High School Basketball Tournament Results/Pairings 12.29.16, 3:42 PM

Correspondent Steve Lyttle compiles the area’s most comprehensive prep basketball scorelist from holiday tournaments
Holiday prep tournament results, schedules
BERKELEY CLASSIC
(at Berkeley, S.C.)
(Boys and Girls)
Wednesday
(consolation bracket)
Girls: West Columbia Airport 52, Lake Marion 46
Boys: Bluffton May River 57, Georgetown 26
Girls: Bluffton May River 39, Charleston Stratford 28
Boys: Berkeley 61, Cross 45
(winners bracket)
Girls: Richland Northeast 50, Carvers Bay (SC) 38
Boys: Nation Ford 38, St. Stephens (SC) Timberland 37
Girls: Nation Ford 41, Berkeley (SC) 12
Boys: Charleston Stratford 51, Atlanta Druid Hills 49
Thursday
Girls seventh place: Lake Marion (SC) vs. Charleston Stratford, 9 a.m.
Boys seventh place: Georgetown (SC) vs. Cross (SC), 10:30 a.m.
Girls fifth place: West Columbia Airport vs. Bluffton (SC) May River, noon
Boys fifth place: Bluffton (SC) May River vs. Berkeley (SC), 1:30
Girls third place: Carvers Bay (SC) vs. Berkeley (SC), 3
Boys third place: Atlanta Druid Hills vs. St. Stephens (SC) Timberland, 4:30
Girls championship: Nation Ford vs. Richland Northeast, 6
Boys championship: Nation Ford vs. Charleston Stratford, 7:30
BUD BLACK/DENNIS TATE HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at Cherryville High)
(Boys and Girls)
Wednesday
Girls third place: Forest City Chase 50, Cherryville 39
Boys third place: Cherryville 89, Forest City Chase 86
Girls championship: Stuart Cramer 61, Bessemer City 26
Boys championship: Stuart Cramer 74, Bessemer City 71
BULL CITY CLASSIC
(at Durham)
(Boys)
Thursday
(at Mount Zion Christian)
Concord First Assembly vs. Fayetteville Christian, 3:30
West Mecklenburg vs. Faith Assembly, 5
Mount Zion Christian vs. Reidsville, 6:30
Durham Hillside vs. North Raleigh Christian, 7:45
CLEVELAND COUNTY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
(at Shelby High)
(Boys)
Wednesday
Charleston Stall 66, Crest 54
Butler 75, Lawndale Burns 34
Kings Mountain 58, Berry Academy 54
Shelby 71, Melbourne (Australia) McKinnon 58
Thursday
(consolation bracket)
Crest vs. Lawndale Burns, 3
Berry Academy vs. Melbourne (Australia) McKinnon, 4:30
(winners bracket)
Charleston Stall winner vs. Butler, 6
Kings Mountain vs. Shelby, 7:30
COX MILL HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at Cox Mill High)
(Boys)
Wednesday
Providence def. Sun Valley, score NA
Hough 51, Cuthbertson 41
Hickory Ridge 52, South Mecklenburg 39
Weddington 80, A.L. Brown 43
Thursday
(consolation bracket)
Sun Valley vs. Cuthbertson, 4
South Mecklenburg vs. A.L. Brown, 5:30
(winner bracket)
Providence vs. Hough, 7
Hickory Ridge vs. Weddington, 8:30
DICK’S SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC
(at Catawba Valley Community College, Hickory)
(Boys and Girls)
Wednesday
(consolation bracket)
Girls: Newton-Conover 64, Fred T. Foard 41
Boys: St. Stephens 41, Bunker Hill 21
Girls: Alexander Central 47, Bunker Hill 19
Boys: Fred T. Foard 40, Newton-Conover 36
(winners bracket)
Girls: South Caldwell 39, Maiden 25
Boys: Hickory 45, St. Stephens 36
Girls: Hickory 69, St. Stephens 21
Boys: Maiden 73, South Caldwell 44
Thursday
Girls seventh place: Fred T. Foard vs. Bunker Hill, 10 a.m.
Boys seventh place: Bunker Hill vs. Newton-Conover, 11:30 a.m.
Girls fifth place: Newton-Conover vs. Alexander Central, 1
Boys fifth place: St. Stephens vs. Fred T. Foard, 2:30
Girls third place: Maiden vs. St. Stephens, 4
Boys third place: St. Stephens vs. South Caldwell, 5:30
Girls championship: South Caldwell vs. Hickory, 7
Boys championship: Hickory vs. Maiden, 8:30
DRAUGHN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
(at Draughn High, Valdese)
(Boys and Girls)
Wednesday
Girls: Avery County 47, Morganton Patton 37
Boys: Western Guilford 57, Morganton Patton 53
Girls: Draughn 49, Highland Tech 35
Boys: Draughn 68, Highland Tech 40
Thursday
Girls third place: Morganton Patton vs. Highland Tech, 4
Boys third place: Morganton Patton vs. Highland Tech, 5:30
Girls championship: Avery County vs. Draughn, 7
Boys championship: Western Guilford vs. Draughn, 8:30
EAST LINCOLN WINTER JAM
Wednesday
(consolation bracket)
Girls: North Mecklenburg 67, East Gaston 40
Boys: Garinger 72, North Gaston 57
Girls: Forestview 44, Lake Norman Charter 41
Boys: Ashbrook 73, Davidson Day 34
(winners bracket)
Girls: Davidson Day 62, Central Cabarrus 55
Boys: Mallard Creek 95, Lake Norman Charter 59
Girls: Mallard Creek 93, East Lincoln 53
Boys: East Lincoln 67, East Gaston 61
Thursday
Girls seventh place: East Gaston vs. Lake Norman Charter, 10 a.m.
Boys seventh place: North Gaston vs. Davidson Day, 11:30 a.m.
Girls fifth place: North Mecklenburg vs. Forestview, 1
Boys fifth place: Garinger vs. Ashbrook, 2:30
Girls third place: Central Cabarrus vs. East Lincoln, 4
Boys third place: Lake Norman Charter vs. East Gaston, 5:30
Girls championship: Mallard Creek vs. Davidson Day, 7
Boys championship: Mallard Creek vs. East Lincoln, 8:30
FARM BUREAU CLASSIC
(at Dorman High, Roebuck, S.C.)
(Boys)
Wednesday
Gaston Day 65, Bullis (Md) 44
Newton (Ga) 85, Boiling Springs (SC) 64
Columbia Keenan 48, Roebuck (SC) Dorman 45
Spartanburg Day 76, Pelham (Ala) 67
Thursday
(consolation bracket)
Bullis (Md) vs. Boiling Springs (SC), 2:30
Roebuck (SC) Dorman vs. Pelham (Ala), 4
(winners bracket)
Gaston Day vs. Newton (Ga), 7
Columbia Keenan vs. Spartanburg Day, 8:30
FIRST ACADEMY CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
(at Orlando, Fla.)
(Boys)
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Clearwater (Fla) Calvary Christian 79, Lake Minneola (Fla.) 74 (2 OT)
Melbourne (Fla) Holy Trinity 55, Boone (Fla.) 51
West Orange (Fla.) 65, Charlotte Christian 62
Orlando The First Academy 76, Olympia (Fla) 50
Thursday’s semifinals
(consolation bracket)
Lake Minneola (Fla) vs. Olympia (Fla), 2:15
Boone (Fla) vs. Charlotte Christian, 4
(winners bracket)
Melbourne (Fla) Holy Trinity vs. West Orange (Fla), 5:45
Clearwater (Fla) Calvary Christian vs. The First Academy, 7:30
GOVERNOR’S CHALLENGE
(at Wicomico Civic Center, Salisbury, Md.)
(Boys)
(non-bracketed event)
Tuesday
Linden (N.J.) 84, Olympic 54
Wednesday
Potomac (Va) 57, Olympic 45
Thursday
Olympic vs. Bowie (Md.), 3:15
HOLIDAY CLASSIC OF THE PALM BEACHES
(at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.)
(Girls)
Wednesday
Montverde (Fla.) Academy 51, Palm Beach Lakes (Fla.) 45
Plantation (Fla) American Heritage 47, Pittsburgh Bishop Canevin 46
Myers Park 48, Dwyer (Fla.) 36
Palm Beach Gardens (Fla) 61, Louisville Christian Academy 58
Thursday
(consolation bracket)
Palm Beach Lakes (Fla.) vs. Pittsburgh Bishop Canevin, 2
Dwyer (Fla.) vs. Louisville Christian Academy, 4
(winners bracket)
Montverde (Fla.) Academy vs. Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage, 2
Myers Park vs. Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.), 4
HOLIDAY IN THE PINES TOURNAMENT
(at Pinecrest High, Southern Pines)
(Boys)
Wednesday
Independence 63, Durham Academy 38
Richmond Senior 105, East Carteret 85
Durham Voyager Academy 66, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 58
Southern Pines Pinecrest 67, Rocky Mount New Life Christian 35
Thursday
(consolation bracket)
Durham Academy loser vs. East Carteret, 2
Hillsborough Cedar Ridge vs. Rocky Mount New Life Christian, 3:45
(winners bracket)
Independence vs. Richmond Senior, 5:30
Durham Voyager Academy vs. Southern Pines Pinecrest, 7
HOODIES’ HOUSE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS CLASSIC
(at Providence Day)
(Boys)
Wednesday
Charlotte Country Day 66, Concord 51
York Prep 65, Charlotte Catholic 59
Ryken (Md) St. Mary’s 57, Huntsville (Ala) Lee 48
Sunrise (Kan) Christian 66, Carmel Christian 43
Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 74, Asheville Christian 54
Providence Day 53, Seffner (Fla) Christian 47
Thursday
Carmel Christian 69, Lee (AL) 64
Seffner (Fla.) Christian 48, Asheville Christian 40
York Prep 60, Charlotte Country Day 42
Concord vs. Charlotte Catholic, 3:45
Sunrise (Kan.) Christian vs. Ryken (Md.) St. Mary’s, 5:30
Providence Day vs. Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha, 7:15
JOE MILLER INVITATIONAL
(at New Hanover High, Wilmington)
(Boys)
Wednesday
Charlottesville (Va.) Miller School 70, Oldsmar (Fla.) Christian 53
Raleigh Word of God 92, Miami Country Day 32
Fayetteville Trinity Christian 59, Lincoln Charter 58
St. George (Va) Blue Ridge 69, Hamilton Heights (Tn) 63
Thursday
(consolation bracket)
Oldsmar (Fla) Christian vs. Miami Country Day, 11:30 a.m.
Lincoln Charter vs. Hamilton Heights (Tn), 1
(winners bracket)
Charlottesville (Va.) Miller School vs. Raleigh Word of God, 4
Fayetteville Trinity Christian vs. St. George (Va) Blue Ridge, 8
JOHN WALL HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
(at Raleigh Broughton High)
(Boys)
(John Wall Bracket)
Tuesday
Tampa Catholic 71, Cary 69
Wednesday
Jay M. Robinson 66, Thornhill (Ontario) Thornlea School 47
Cannon School 60, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School 59
Phoenix Hillcrest Prep 69, Fayetteville Northwood Temple 57
Thursday
(consolation bracket)
Fort Lauderdale University School vs. Fayetteville Northwood Temple, 1:50
Cary vs. Thornhill (Ontario) Thornlea School, 3:30
(winners bracket)
Tampa Catholic vs. Jay M. Robinson, 5:10
Cannon School vs. Phoenix Hillcrest Prep, 1:50
Friday
Seventh place, 10:30 a.m.
Fifth place, 3:30
Third place, 5:10
Championship, 8:30
(David West Bracket)
Wednesday
(consolation bracket)
Raleigh Ravenscroft 68, Southern Durham 45
Raleigh Leesville Road 69, Raleigh Broughton 51
(winners bracket)
Wake Forest Heritage 67, Raleigh Millbrook 43
Raleigh Garner 77, Cox Mill 58
Thursday
Seventh place: Southern Durham vs. Raleigh Broughton, 10:30 a.m.
Fifth place: Raleigh Ravenscroft vs. Raleigh Leesville Road, 12:10
Third place: Raleigh Millbrook vs. Cox Mill, 5:10
Friday
Championship: Wake Forest Heritage vs. Raleigh Garner, 6:50
KSA CLASSIC
(at ESPN Wide World of Sports, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.)
(Boys)
Tuesday
Kettering (Ohio) Fairmont 73, Rosemead (Cal.) Don Bosco Tech 21
Irvine (Cal.) University 82, Ocoee (Fla.) Legacy Charter 81
West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman 67, Winter Gardens (Fla.) Foundation Academy 37
Wednesday
(consolation bracket)
Ocoee (Fla.) Legacy Charter 49, Rosemead (Cal) Don Bosco Tech 35
(first round)
Ardrey Kell 56, Palm Bay (Fla.) Bayside 50
Thursday
(consolation bracket)
Palm Bay (Fla.) Bayside vs. Ocoee (Fla.) Legacy Charter, noon
Winter Gardens (Fla.) Foundation vs. Rosemead (Cal) Don Bosco Tech, noon
(winners bracket)
Ardrey Kell vs. Irvine (Cal.) University, noon
West Palm Beach (Cal.) Cardinal Newman vs. Kettering (Ohio) Fairmont, noon
LADY BULLDOG CLASSIC
(at Lawndale Burns High)
(Girls)
Wednesday
(consolation bracket)
Kings Mountain 48, Crest 34
West Mecklenburg 49, South Point 41
(winners bracket)
Ashbrook 57, Vance 50
Shelby 63, Burns 44
Thursday
Seventh place: Crest vs. South Point, 11 a.m.
Fifth place: Kings Mountain vs. West Mecklenburg, 1
Third place: Vance vs. Lawndale Burns, 3
Championship: Ashbrook vs. Shelby, 5
LAURIE ANN CRUSE CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
(at Mount Pleasant High)
(Boys and Girls)
Wednesday
Girls: Piedmont 48, Concord 42
Boys: Community School of Davidson 65, West Montgomery 59
Girls: West Montgomery 63, Community School of Davidson 43
Boys: Central Cabarrus 71, Uwharrie Charter 38
Girls: Providence 62, Uwharrie Charter 14
Boys: North Stanly 60, North Hills Christian 51
Girls: Mount Pleasant 62, Northwest Cabarrus 53
Boys: Northwest Cabarrus 51, Mount Pleasant 45
Thursday
(consolation bracket)
Girls: Concord vs. Community School of Davidson, 9 a.m.
Boys: West Montgomery vs. Uwharrie Charter, 10:30 a.m.
Girls: Uwharrie Charter vs. Northwest Cabarrus, noon
Boys: North Hills Christian vs. Mount Pleasant, 1:30
(winner bracket)
Girls: Piedmont vs. West Montgomery, 3
Boys: Community School of Davidson vs. Central Cabarrus, 4:30
Girls: Providence vs. Mount Pleasant, 6
Boys: Northwest Cabarrus vs. North Stanly, 7:30
LOWE’S ROUNDBALL CLASSIC
(at Chesnee, SC, High)
(Boys and Girls)
Wednesday
Girls: Gaffney (SC) 60, Mid-Carolina (SC) 28
Boys: Fort Mill 52, Brookland-Cayce (SC) 47
Girls: Winston-Salem Reynolds 49, Fort Mill 35
Boys: East Rutherford 74, Union (SC) 34
Girls: East Rutherford 72, Chapman (SC) 44
Boys: Berea (SC) 80, Summerville (SC) 65
Girls: Berea (SC) 56, Chesnee (SC) 30
Boys: Mid-Carolina (SC) 60, Chesnee (SC) 57
Thursday
(consolation bracket)
Girls: Mid-Carolina vs. Fort Mill, 10 a.m.
Boys: Brookland-Cayce vs. Union, 11:30 a.m.
Girls: Chapman vs. Chesnee, 1
Boys: Summerville vs. Chesnee, 2:30
(winners bracket)
Girls: Gaffney winner vs. Winston-Salem Reynolds, 10 a.m.
Boys: Fort Mill vs. East Rutherford, 11:30 a.m.
Girls: East Rutherford vs. Berea, 1
Boys: Berea vs. Mid-Carolina, 2:30
MODIE RISHER CLASSIC
(at Burke, S.C., High)
(Boys)
Wednesday
(consolation bracket)
Johns Island St. Johns def. Baptist Hill, score NA
Mount Pleasant Oceanside Academy def. Lexington White Knoll, score NA
(winners bracket)
Savannah New Hampstead 54, Burke 48
First Baptist 92, South Pointe 90 (2 OT)
Thursday
Seventh place: Baptist Hill (SC) vs. Lexington (SC) White Knoll, 4
Fifth place: Johns Island (SC) St. Johns vs. Mount Pleasant (SC) Oceanside Academy, 5:30
Third place: South Pointe vs. Charleston Burke, 7
Championship: First Baptist vs. Savannah (Ga) New Hampstead, 8:30
PEOPLE’S BANK HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at Lincolnton High)
(Boys and Girls)
Wednesday
Girls third place: West Lincoln 53, North Lincoln 51
Boys third place: West Lincoln 77, North Lincoln 71
Girls championship: Lincolton 76, Bandys 66
Boys championship: Lincolnton 84, Bandys 56
PINE LAKE PREP HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL
(at Pine Lake Prep, Mooresville)
(Boys and Girls)
Wednesday
Girls: Christ the King 44. Sugar Creek Charter 42
Girls: Pine Lake Prep def. Cabarrus Stallions, score NA
Boys: Australian National Team def. Cabarrus Stallions, score NA
Boys: Pine Lake Prep 62, Statesville Christian 51
Thursday
Girls third place: Sugar Creek Charter vs. Cabarrus Stallions, 1
Boys third place: Statesville Christian vs. Australian National Team, 2:30
Girls championship: Christ the King vs. Pine Lake Prep winner, 4
Boys championship: Pine Lake Prep vs. Australian National Team-Cabarrus Stallions winner, 5:30
SAINT PIUS X CLASSIC
(at Saint Pius X High, Atlanta)
(Boys and Girls)
Wednesday
Girls: Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 50, Atlanta Blessed Trinity 21
Girls: Tampa Catholic 47, Charlotte Catholic 29
Boys: New Orleans Brother Martin 62, Charlotte Latin 53
Boys: New Orleans Jesuit 63, Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 41
Girls: Nashville Father Ryan 46, Drexel Hills (Pa.) Bonner & Prendergast 30
Girls: Atlanta St. Pius X 58, Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen 57
Boys: Greenville (SC) St. Joseph 58, Tampa Jesuit 40
Boys: Atlanta St. Pius X 74, Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot 38
Thursday
(consolation bracket)
Girls: Atlanta Blessed Trinity vs. Charlotte Catholic, 12:30 (Gym 1)
Girls: Drexel Hills (Pa.) Bonner & Prendergast vs. Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen, 1 (Gym 2)
Boys: Charlotte Latin vs. Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness, 2:30 (Gym 1)
Boys: Tampa Jesuit vs. Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot, 3 (Gym 2)
(winners bracket)
Girls: Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness vs. Tampa Catholic, 4:30 (Gym 1)
Girls: Nashville Father Ryan winner vs. Atlanta St. Pius X, 5 (Gym 2)
Boys: New Orleans Brother Martin vs. New Orleans Jesuit, 6:30 (Gym 1)
Boys: Greenville (S.C.) St. Joseph vs. Atlanta St. Pius X, 7 (Gym 2)
SAM MOIR CLASSIC
(at Catawba College, Salisbury)
(Boys and Girls)
Wednesday
Girls: West Rowan 53, East Rowan 34
Boys: Mooresville 68, Davie County 66
Girls: China Grove Jesse Carson 50, Davie County 38
Boys: China Grove Jesse Carson 57, East Rowan 34
Girls: Salisbury 71, North Rowan 35
Boys: Salisbury 66, South Rowan 23
Girls: Mooresville 49, South Rowan 43
Boys: West Rowan 58, North Rowan 47
Thursday
(consolation bracket)
Girls: East Rowan vs. Davie County, 9 a.m.
Boys: Davie County vs. East Rowan, 10:30
Girls: South Rowan vs. North Rowan, noon
Boys: South Rowan vs. North Rowan, 1:30
(winners bracket)
Girls: West Rowan vs. China Grove Jesse Carson, 3
Boys: Mooresville vs. China Grove Jesse Carson, 4:30
Girls: Salisbury vs. Mooresville, 6
Boys: Salisbury vs. West Rowan, 7:30
SOUTH MECKLENBURG NEW YEAR’S CLASSIC
(at South Mecklenburg High)
(Girls)
Thursday
Cox Mill vs. South Mecklenburg, 1
Hickory Ridge vs. Harding, 2:30
Weddington vs. Hough, 4
Rocky River vs. West Charlotte, 5:30
Butler vs. Ardrey Kell, 7
STATESVILLE RECORD & LANDMARK HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at South Iredell High)
(Boys and Girls)
Wednesday
(fifth-place games)
Girls: Statesville 72, Carolina International 3
Boys: West Iredell 53, Carolina International 43
(winners bracket)
Girls: West Iredell 63, South Iredell 51
Boys: Statesville 68, Lake Norman 67
Girls: North Iredell 72, Lake Norman 50
Boys: South Iredell 72, North Iredell 61
Thursday
Girls third place: South Iredell vs. Lake Norman, 2
Boys third place: Lake Norman vs. North Iredell, 3:30
Girls championship: West Iredell vs. North Iredell, 6
Boys championship: Statesville vs. South Iredell, 7:30
TITLE IX CLASSIC
(at DC Armory, Washington)
Wednesday
Georgetown (DC) Visitation 68, Wise (Va) 53
Baltimore St. Frances 61, Salem (Va) 40
Baltimore Western def. Palm Bay (Fla.) Heritage Academy, score NA
Grenbelt (Md) Eleanor Roosevelt 66, Providence Day 55 (OT)
Thursday
(consolation bracket)
Wise (Va.) vs. Salem (Va.), 5:30
Palm Bay (Fla.) Heritage Academy vs. Providence Day, 7
(winners bracket)
Georgetown (DC) Visitation vs. Baltimore St. Frances, 2:30
Baltimore Western vs. Greenbelt (Md.) Eleanor Roosevelt, 7
WNC HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at Carolina Day School, Asheville)
(Boys and Girls)
Wednesday
(consolation bracket)
Girls: Victory Christian 33, Rosman 28
Boys: Queens Grant Charter 56, SouthLake Christian 53
Girls: Statesville Christian 75, Calvary Baptist 61
Boys: Victory Christian 52, Greenville (SC) Tech 50
(winner bracket)
Girls: Woodmont (SC) 56, Hickory Grove Christian 49
Boys: Calvary Baptist 83, Hickory Grove Christian 70
Girls: Carolina Day 61, Fayetteville Academy 23
Boys: Carolina Day 61, Calvary Baptist 58
Thursday
Girls seventh place: Rosman vs. Calvary Baptist, 9 a.m.
Boys seventh place: SouthLake Christian vs. Greenville Tech, 10:30 a.m.
Girls fifth place: Victory Christian vs. Statesville Christian, noon
Boys fifth place: Queens Grant Charter vs. Victory Christian, 1:30
Girls third place: Hickory Grove Christian vs. Fayetteville Academy, 3
Boys third place: Hickory Grove Christian vs. Calvary Baptist, 4:30
Girls championship: Carolina Day vs. Woodmont (SC), 6
Boys championship: Carolina Day vs. Fayetteville Academy, 7:30
YORK COUGAR HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at York, S.C. High)
(Boys)
Wednesday
Vance 72, East Mecklenburg 57
Irmo (SC) 63, Myers Park 57
Lewisville (S.C.) vs. York, score NA
Buford (S.C.) vs. Rock Hill, score NA
Thursday
(consolation bracket)
Buford-Rock Hill loser vs. East Mecklenburg, 3
Lewisville-York loser vs. Myers Park, 4:30
(winners bracket)
Irmo (SC) vs. Buford-Rock Hill winner, 6
Vance vs. Lewisville-York w
Comments