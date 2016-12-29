High School Basketball Tournament Results/Pairings 12.29.16, 3:42 PM

High School Sports

High School Basketball Tournament Results/Pairings 12.29.16

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Correspondent Steve Lyttle compiles the area's most comprehensive prep basketball scorelist from holiday tournaments

Holiday prep tournament results, schedules

BERKELEY CLASSIC

(at Berkeley, S.C.)

(Boys and Girls)

Wednesday

(consolation bracket)

Girls: West Columbia Airport 52, Lake Marion 46

Boys: Bluffton May River 57, Georgetown 26

Girls: Bluffton May River 39, Charleston Stratford 28

Boys: Berkeley 61, Cross 45

(winners bracket)

Girls: Richland Northeast 50, Carvers Bay (SC) 38

Boys: Nation Ford 38, St. Stephens (SC) Timberland 37

Girls: Nation Ford 41, Berkeley (SC) 12

Boys: Charleston Stratford 51, Atlanta Druid Hills 49

Thursday

Girls seventh place: Lake Marion (SC) vs. Charleston Stratford, 9 a.m.

Boys seventh place: Georgetown (SC) vs. Cross (SC), 10:30 a.m.

Girls fifth place: West Columbia Airport vs. Bluffton (SC) May River, noon

Boys fifth place: Bluffton (SC) May River vs. Berkeley (SC), 1:30

Girls third place: Carvers Bay (SC) vs. Berkeley (SC), 3

Boys third place: Atlanta Druid Hills vs. St. Stephens (SC) Timberland, 4:30

Girls championship: Nation Ford vs. Richland Northeast, 6

Boys championship: Nation Ford vs. Charleston Stratford, 7:30

BUD BLACK/DENNIS TATE HOLIDAY CLASSIC

(at Cherryville High)

(Boys and Girls)

Wednesday

Girls third place: Forest City Chase 50, Cherryville 39

Boys third place: Cherryville 89, Forest City Chase 86

Girls championship: Stuart Cramer 61, Bessemer City 26

Boys championship: Stuart Cramer 74, Bessemer City 71

BULL CITY CLASSIC

(at Durham)

(Boys)

Thursday

(at Mount Zion Christian)

Concord First Assembly vs. Fayetteville Christian, 3:30

West Mecklenburg vs. Faith Assembly, 5

Mount Zion Christian vs. Reidsville, 6:30

Durham Hillside vs. North Raleigh Christian, 7:45

CLEVELAND COUNTY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

(at Shelby High)

(Boys)

Wednesday

Charleston Stall 66, Crest 54

Butler 75, Lawndale Burns 34

Kings Mountain 58, Berry Academy 54

Shelby 71, Melbourne (Australia) McKinnon 58

Thursday

(consolation bracket)

Crest vs. Lawndale Burns, 3

Berry Academy vs. Melbourne (Australia) McKinnon, 4:30

(winners bracket)

Charleston Stall winner vs. Butler, 6

Kings Mountain vs. Shelby, 7:30

COX MILL HOLIDAY CLASSIC

(at Cox Mill High)

(Boys)

Wednesday

Providence def. Sun Valley, score NA

Hough 51, Cuthbertson 41

Hickory Ridge 52, South Mecklenburg 39

Weddington 80, A.L. Brown 43

Thursday

(consolation bracket)

Sun Valley vs. Cuthbertson, 4

South Mecklenburg vs. A.L. Brown, 5:30

(winner bracket)

Providence vs. Hough, 7

Hickory Ridge vs. Weddington, 8:30

DICK’S SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC

(at Catawba Valley Community College, Hickory)

(Boys and Girls)

Wednesday

(consolation bracket)

Girls: Newton-Conover 64, Fred T. Foard 41

Boys: St. Stephens 41, Bunker Hill 21

Girls: Alexander Central 47, Bunker Hill 19

Boys: Fred T. Foard 40, Newton-Conover 36

(winners bracket)

Girls: South Caldwell 39, Maiden 25

Boys: Hickory 45, St. Stephens 36

Girls: Hickory 69, St. Stephens 21

Boys: Maiden 73, South Caldwell 44

Thursday

Girls seventh place: Fred T. Foard vs. Bunker Hill, 10 a.m.

Boys seventh place: Bunker Hill vs. Newton-Conover, 11:30 a.m.

Girls fifth place: Newton-Conover vs. Alexander Central, 1

Boys fifth place: St. Stephens vs. Fred T. Foard, 2:30

Girls third place: Maiden vs. St. Stephens, 4

Boys third place: St. Stephens vs. South Caldwell, 5:30

Girls championship: South Caldwell vs. Hickory, 7

Boys championship: Hickory vs. Maiden, 8:30

DRAUGHN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

(at Draughn High, Valdese)

(Boys and Girls)

Wednesday

Girls: Avery County 47, Morganton Patton 37

Boys: Western Guilford 57, Morganton Patton 53

Girls: Draughn 49, Highland Tech 35

Boys: Draughn 68, Highland Tech 40

Thursday

Girls third place: Morganton Patton vs. Highland Tech, 4

Boys third place: Morganton Patton vs. Highland Tech, 5:30

Girls championship: Avery County vs. Draughn, 7

Boys championship: Western Guilford vs. Draughn, 8:30

EAST LINCOLN WINTER JAM

Wednesday

(consolation bracket)

Girls: North Mecklenburg 67, East Gaston 40

Boys: Garinger 72, North Gaston 57

Girls: Forestview 44, Lake Norman Charter 41

Boys: Ashbrook 73, Davidson Day 34

(winners bracket)

Girls: Davidson Day 62, Central Cabarrus 55

Boys: Mallard Creek 95, Lake Norman Charter 59

Girls: Mallard Creek 93, East Lincoln 53

Boys: East Lincoln 67, East Gaston 61

Thursday

Girls seventh place: East Gaston vs. Lake Norman Charter, 10 a.m.

Boys seventh place: North Gaston vs. Davidson Day, 11:30 a.m.

Girls fifth place: North Mecklenburg vs. Forestview, 1

Boys fifth place: Garinger vs. Ashbrook, 2:30

Girls third place: Central Cabarrus vs. East Lincoln, 4

Boys third place: Lake Norman Charter vs. East Gaston, 5:30

Girls championship: Mallard Creek vs. Davidson Day, 7

Boys championship: Mallard Creek vs. East Lincoln, 8:30

FARM BUREAU CLASSIC

(at Dorman High, Roebuck, S.C.)

(Boys)

Wednesday

Gaston Day 65, Bullis (Md) 44

Newton (Ga) 85, Boiling Springs (SC) 64

Columbia Keenan 48, Roebuck (SC) Dorman 45

Spartanburg Day 76, Pelham (Ala) 67

Thursday

(consolation bracket)

Bullis (Md) vs. Boiling Springs (SC), 2:30

Roebuck (SC) Dorman vs. Pelham (Ala), 4

(winners bracket)

Gaston Day vs. Newton (Ga), 7

Columbia Keenan vs. Spartanburg Day, 8:30

FIRST ACADEMY CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

(at Orlando, Fla.)

(Boys)

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Clearwater (Fla) Calvary Christian 79, Lake Minneola (Fla.) 74 (2 OT)

Melbourne (Fla) Holy Trinity 55, Boone (Fla.) 51

West Orange (Fla.) 65, Charlotte Christian 62

Orlando The First Academy 76, Olympia (Fla) 50

Thursday’s semifinals

(consolation bracket)

Lake Minneola (Fla) vs. Olympia (Fla), 2:15

Boone (Fla) vs. Charlotte Christian, 4

(winners bracket)

Melbourne (Fla) Holy Trinity vs. West Orange (Fla), 5:45

Clearwater (Fla) Calvary Christian vs. The First Academy, 7:30

GOVERNOR’S CHALLENGE

(at Wicomico Civic Center, Salisbury, Md.)

(Boys)

(non-bracketed event)

Tuesday

Linden (N.J.) 84, Olympic 54

Wednesday

Potomac (Va) 57, Olympic 45

Thursday

Olympic vs. Bowie (Md.), 3:15

HOLIDAY CLASSIC OF THE PALM BEACHES

(at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.)

(Girls)

Wednesday

Montverde (Fla.) Academy 51, Palm Beach Lakes (Fla.) 45

Plantation (Fla) American Heritage 47, Pittsburgh Bishop Canevin 46

Myers Park 48, Dwyer (Fla.) 36

Palm Beach Gardens (Fla) 61, Louisville Christian Academy 58

Thursday

(consolation bracket)

Palm Beach Lakes (Fla.) vs. Pittsburgh Bishop Canevin, 2

Dwyer (Fla.) vs. Louisville Christian Academy, 4

(winners bracket)

Montverde (Fla.) Academy vs. Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage, 2

Myers Park vs. Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.), 4

HOLIDAY IN THE PINES TOURNAMENT

(at Pinecrest High, Southern Pines)

(Boys)

Wednesday

Independence 63, Durham Academy 38

Richmond Senior 105, East Carteret 85

Durham Voyager Academy 66, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 58

Southern Pines Pinecrest 67, Rocky Mount New Life Christian 35

Thursday

(consolation bracket)

Durham Academy loser vs. East Carteret, 2

Hillsborough Cedar Ridge vs. Rocky Mount New Life Christian, 3:45

(winners bracket)

Independence vs. Richmond Senior, 5:30

Durham Voyager Academy vs. Southern Pines Pinecrest, 7

HOODIES’ HOUSE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS CLASSIC

(at Providence Day)

(Boys)

Wednesday

Charlotte Country Day 66, Concord 51

York Prep 65, Charlotte Catholic 59

Ryken (Md) St. Mary’s 57, Huntsville (Ala) Lee 48

Sunrise (Kan) Christian 66, Carmel Christian 43

Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 74, Asheville Christian 54

Providence Day 53, Seffner (Fla) Christian 47

Thursday

Carmel Christian 69, Lee (AL) 64

Seffner (Fla.) Christian 48, Asheville Christian 40

York Prep 60, Charlotte Country Day 42

Concord vs. Charlotte Catholic, 3:45

Sunrise (Kan.) Christian vs. Ryken (Md.) St. Mary’s, 5:30

Providence Day vs. Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha, 7:15

JOE MILLER INVITATIONAL

(at New Hanover High, Wilmington)

(Boys)

Wednesday

Charlottesville (Va.) Miller School 70, Oldsmar (Fla.) Christian 53

Raleigh Word of God 92, Miami Country Day 32

Fayetteville Trinity Christian 59, Lincoln Charter 58

St. George (Va) Blue Ridge 69, Hamilton Heights (Tn) 63

Thursday

(consolation bracket)

Oldsmar (Fla) Christian vs. Miami Country Day, 11:30 a.m.

Lincoln Charter vs. Hamilton Heights (Tn), 1

(winners bracket)

Charlottesville (Va.) Miller School vs. Raleigh Word of God, 4

Fayetteville Trinity Christian vs. St. George (Va) Blue Ridge, 8

JOHN WALL HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

(at Raleigh Broughton High)

(Boys)

(John Wall Bracket)

Tuesday

Tampa Catholic 71, Cary 69

Wednesday

Jay M. Robinson 66, Thornhill (Ontario) Thornlea School 47

Cannon School 60, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School 59

Phoenix Hillcrest Prep 69, Fayetteville Northwood Temple 57

Thursday

(consolation bracket)

Fort Lauderdale University School vs. Fayetteville Northwood Temple, 1:50

Cary vs. Thornhill (Ontario) Thornlea School, 3:30

(winners bracket)

Tampa Catholic vs. Jay M. Robinson, 5:10

Cannon School vs. Phoenix Hillcrest Prep, 1:50

Friday

Seventh place, 10:30 a.m.

Fifth place, 3:30

Third place, 5:10

Championship, 8:30

(David West Bracket)

Wednesday

(consolation bracket)

Raleigh Ravenscroft 68, Southern Durham 45

Raleigh Leesville Road 69, Raleigh Broughton 51

(winners bracket)

Wake Forest Heritage 67, Raleigh Millbrook 43

Raleigh Garner 77, Cox Mill 58

Thursday

Seventh place: Southern Durham vs. Raleigh Broughton, 10:30 a.m.

Fifth place: Raleigh Ravenscroft vs. Raleigh Leesville Road, 12:10

Third place: Raleigh Millbrook vs. Cox Mill, 5:10

Friday

Championship: Wake Forest Heritage vs. Raleigh Garner, 6:50

KSA CLASSIC

(at ESPN Wide World of Sports, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.)

(Boys)

Tuesday

Kettering (Ohio) Fairmont 73, Rosemead (Cal.) Don Bosco Tech 21

Irvine (Cal.) University 82, Ocoee (Fla.) Legacy Charter 81

West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman 67, Winter Gardens (Fla.) Foundation Academy 37

Wednesday

(consolation bracket)

Ocoee (Fla.) Legacy Charter 49, Rosemead (Cal) Don Bosco Tech 35

(first round)

Ardrey Kell 56, Palm Bay (Fla.) Bayside 50

Thursday

(consolation bracket)

Palm Bay (Fla.) Bayside vs. Ocoee (Fla.) Legacy Charter, noon

Winter Gardens (Fla.) Foundation vs. Rosemead (Cal) Don Bosco Tech, noon

(winners bracket)

Ardrey Kell vs. Irvine (Cal.) University, noon

West Palm Beach (Cal.) Cardinal Newman vs. Kettering (Ohio) Fairmont, noon

LADY BULLDOG CLASSIC

(at Lawndale Burns High)

(Girls)

Wednesday

(consolation bracket)

Kings Mountain 48, Crest 34

West Mecklenburg 49, South Point 41

(winners bracket)

Ashbrook 57, Vance 50

Shelby 63, Burns 44

Thursday

Seventh place: Crest vs. South Point, 11 a.m.

Fifth place: Kings Mountain vs. West Mecklenburg, 1

Third place: Vance vs. Lawndale Burns, 3

Championship: Ashbrook vs. Shelby, 5

LAURIE ANN CRUSE CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

(at Mount Pleasant High)

(Boys and Girls)

Wednesday

Girls: Piedmont 48, Concord 42

Boys: Community School of Davidson 65, West Montgomery 59

Girls: West Montgomery 63, Community School of Davidson 43

Boys: Central Cabarrus 71, Uwharrie Charter 38

Girls: Providence 62, Uwharrie Charter 14

Boys: North Stanly 60, North Hills Christian 51

Girls: Mount Pleasant 62, Northwest Cabarrus 53

Boys: Northwest Cabarrus 51, Mount Pleasant 45

Thursday

(consolation bracket)

Girls: Concord vs. Community School of Davidson, 9 a.m.

Boys: West Montgomery vs. Uwharrie Charter, 10:30 a.m.

Girls: Uwharrie Charter vs. Northwest Cabarrus, noon

Boys: North Hills Christian vs. Mount Pleasant, 1:30

(winner bracket)

Girls: Piedmont vs. West Montgomery, 3

Boys: Community School of Davidson vs. Central Cabarrus, 4:30

Girls: Providence vs. Mount Pleasant, 6

Boys: Northwest Cabarrus vs. North Stanly, 7:30

LOWE’S ROUNDBALL CLASSIC

(at Chesnee, SC, High)

(Boys and Girls)

Wednesday

Girls: Gaffney (SC) 60, Mid-Carolina (SC) 28

Boys: Fort Mill 52, Brookland-Cayce (SC) 47

Girls: Winston-Salem Reynolds 49, Fort Mill 35

Boys: East Rutherford 74, Union (SC) 34

Girls: East Rutherford 72, Chapman (SC) 44

Boys: Berea (SC) 80, Summerville (SC) 65

Girls: Berea (SC) 56, Chesnee (SC) 30

Boys: Mid-Carolina (SC) 60, Chesnee (SC) 57

Thursday

(consolation bracket)

Girls: Mid-Carolina vs. Fort Mill, 10 a.m.

Boys: Brookland-Cayce vs. Union, 11:30 a.m.

Girls: Chapman vs. Chesnee, 1

Boys: Summerville vs. Chesnee, 2:30

(winners bracket)

Girls: Gaffney winner vs. Winston-Salem Reynolds, 10 a.m.

Boys: Fort Mill vs. East Rutherford, 11:30 a.m.

Girls: East Rutherford vs. Berea, 1

Boys: Berea vs. Mid-Carolina, 2:30

MODIE RISHER CLASSIC

(at Burke, S.C., High)

(Boys)

Wednesday

(consolation bracket)

Johns Island St. Johns def. Baptist Hill, score NA

Mount Pleasant Oceanside Academy def. Lexington White Knoll, score NA

(winners bracket)

Savannah New Hampstead 54, Burke 48

First Baptist 92, South Pointe 90 (2 OT)

Thursday

Seventh place: Baptist Hill (SC) vs. Lexington (SC) White Knoll, 4

Fifth place: Johns Island (SC) St. Johns vs. Mount Pleasant (SC) Oceanside Academy, 5:30

Third place: South Pointe vs. Charleston Burke, 7

Championship: First Baptist vs. Savannah (Ga) New Hampstead, 8:30

PEOPLE’S BANK HOLIDAY CLASSIC

(at Lincolnton High)

(Boys and Girls)

Wednesday

Girls third place: West Lincoln 53, North Lincoln 51

Boys third place: West Lincoln 77, North Lincoln 71

Girls championship: Lincolton 76, Bandys 66

Boys championship: Lincolnton 84, Bandys 56

PINE LAKE PREP HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL

(at Pine Lake Prep, Mooresville)

(Boys and Girls)

Wednesday

Girls: Christ the King 44. Sugar Creek Charter 42

Girls: Pine Lake Prep def. Cabarrus Stallions, score NA

Boys: Australian National Team def. Cabarrus Stallions, score NA

Boys: Pine Lake Prep 62, Statesville Christian 51

Thursday

Girls third place: Sugar Creek Charter vs. Cabarrus Stallions, 1

Boys third place: Statesville Christian vs. Australian National Team, 2:30

Girls championship: Christ the King vs. Pine Lake Prep winner, 4

Boys championship: Pine Lake Prep vs. Australian National Team-Cabarrus Stallions winner, 5:30

SAINT PIUS X CLASSIC

(at Saint Pius X High, Atlanta)

(Boys and Girls)

Wednesday

Girls: Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 50, Atlanta Blessed Trinity 21

Girls: Tampa Catholic 47, Charlotte Catholic 29

Boys: New Orleans Brother Martin 62, Charlotte Latin 53

Boys: New Orleans Jesuit 63, Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 41

Girls: Nashville Father Ryan 46, Drexel Hills (Pa.) Bonner & Prendergast 30

Girls: Atlanta St. Pius X 58, Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen 57

Boys: Greenville (SC) St. Joseph 58, Tampa Jesuit 40

Boys: Atlanta St. Pius X 74, Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot 38

Thursday

(consolation bracket)

Girls: Atlanta Blessed Trinity vs. Charlotte Catholic, 12:30 (Gym 1)

Girls: Drexel Hills (Pa.) Bonner & Prendergast vs. Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen, 1 (Gym 2)

Boys: Charlotte Latin vs. Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness, 2:30 (Gym 1)

Boys: Tampa Jesuit vs. Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot, 3 (Gym 2)

(winners bracket)

Girls: Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness vs. Tampa Catholic, 4:30 (Gym 1)

Girls: Nashville Father Ryan winner vs. Atlanta St. Pius X, 5 (Gym 2)

Boys: New Orleans Brother Martin vs. New Orleans Jesuit, 6:30 (Gym 1)

Boys: Greenville (S.C.) St. Joseph vs. Atlanta St. Pius X, 7 (Gym 2)

SAM MOIR CLASSIC

(at Catawba College, Salisbury)

(Boys and Girls)

Wednesday

Girls: West Rowan 53, East Rowan 34

Boys: Mooresville 68, Davie County 66

Girls: China Grove Jesse Carson 50, Davie County 38

Boys: China Grove Jesse Carson 57, East Rowan 34

Girls: Salisbury 71, North Rowan 35

Boys: Salisbury 66, South Rowan 23

Girls: Mooresville 49, South Rowan 43

Boys: West Rowan 58, North Rowan 47

Thursday

(consolation bracket)

Girls: East Rowan vs. Davie County, 9 a.m.

Boys: Davie County vs. East Rowan, 10:30

Girls: South Rowan vs. North Rowan, noon

Boys: South Rowan vs. North Rowan, 1:30

(winners bracket)

Girls: West Rowan vs. China Grove Jesse Carson, 3

Boys: Mooresville vs. China Grove Jesse Carson, 4:30

Girls: Salisbury vs. Mooresville, 6

Boys: Salisbury vs. West Rowan, 7:30

SOUTH MECKLENBURG NEW YEAR’S CLASSIC

(at South Mecklenburg High)

(Girls)

Thursday

Cox Mill vs. South Mecklenburg, 1

Hickory Ridge vs. Harding, 2:30

Weddington vs. Hough, 4

Rocky River vs. West Charlotte, 5:30

Butler vs. Ardrey Kell, 7

STATESVILLE RECORD & LANDMARK HOLIDAY CLASSIC

(at South Iredell High)

(Boys and Girls)

Wednesday

(fifth-place games)

Girls: Statesville 72, Carolina International 3

Boys: West Iredell 53, Carolina International 43

(winners bracket)

Girls: West Iredell 63, South Iredell 51

Boys: Statesville 68, Lake Norman 67

Girls: North Iredell 72, Lake Norman 50

Boys: South Iredell 72, North Iredell 61

Thursday

Girls third place: South Iredell vs. Lake Norman, 2

Boys third place: Lake Norman vs. North Iredell, 3:30

Girls championship: West Iredell vs. North Iredell, 6

Boys championship: Statesville vs. South Iredell, 7:30

TITLE IX CLASSIC

(at DC Armory, Washington)

Wednesday

Georgetown (DC) Visitation 68, Wise (Va) 53

Baltimore St. Frances 61, Salem (Va) 40

Baltimore Western def. Palm Bay (Fla.) Heritage Academy, score NA

Grenbelt (Md) Eleanor Roosevelt 66, Providence Day 55 (OT)

Thursday

(consolation bracket)

Wise (Va.) vs. Salem (Va.), 5:30

Palm Bay (Fla.) Heritage Academy vs. Providence Day, 7

(winners bracket)

Georgetown (DC) Visitation vs. Baltimore St. Frances, 2:30

Baltimore Western vs. Greenbelt (Md.) Eleanor Roosevelt, 7

WNC HOLIDAY CLASSIC

(at Carolina Day School, Asheville)

(Boys and Girls)

Wednesday

(consolation bracket)

Girls: Victory Christian 33, Rosman 28

Boys: Queens Grant Charter 56, SouthLake Christian 53

Girls: Statesville Christian 75, Calvary Baptist 61

Boys: Victory Christian 52, Greenville (SC) Tech 50

(winner bracket)

Girls: Woodmont (SC) 56, Hickory Grove Christian 49

Boys: Calvary Baptist 83, Hickory Grove Christian 70

Girls: Carolina Day 61, Fayetteville Academy 23

Boys: Carolina Day 61, Calvary Baptist 58

Thursday

Girls seventh place: Rosman vs. Calvary Baptist, 9 a.m.

Boys seventh place: SouthLake Christian vs. Greenville Tech, 10:30 a.m.

Girls fifth place: Victory Christian vs. Statesville Christian, noon

Boys fifth place: Queens Grant Charter vs. Victory Christian, 1:30

Girls third place: Hickory Grove Christian vs. Fayetteville Academy, 3

Boys third place: Hickory Grove Christian vs. Calvary Baptist, 4:30

Girls championship: Carolina Day vs. Woodmont (SC), 6

Boys championship: Carolina Day vs. Fayetteville Academy, 7:30

YORK COUGAR HOLIDAY CLASSIC

(at York, S.C. High)

(Boys)

Wednesday

Vance 72, East Mecklenburg 57

Irmo (SC) 63, Myers Park 57

Lewisville (S.C.) vs. York, score NA

Buford (S.C.) vs. Rock Hill, score NA

Thursday

(consolation bracket)

Buford-Rock Hill loser vs. East Mecklenburg, 3

Lewisville-York loser vs. Myers Park, 4:30

(winners bracket)

Irmo (SC) vs. Buford-Rock Hill winner, 6

Vance vs. Lewisville-York w

