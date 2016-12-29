Hoodies House National Hoops Classic scores/pairings 12.29.16

Hoodies Scores/Pairings
Thursday’s second round
National field consolation: Carmel Christian 69, Lee (AL) 64
National consolation: Seffner (Fla.) Christian 48, Asheville Christian 40
Local round-robin: York Prep 60, Charlotte Country Day 42
Local round-robin: Concord vs. Charlotte Catholic, 3:45
National semifinals: Sunrise (Kan.) Christian vs. Ryken (Md.) St. Mary’s, 5:30
National semifinals: Providence Day vs. Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha, 7:15
Slam dunk contest, 8:45 p.m.
Friday’s final day pairings
National 7th Place: Huntsville (Ala.) Lee vs. Asheville Christian, 11 a.m.
National 5th Place: Carmel Christian vs. Seffner (Fla) Christian, 12:45 p.m.
Local round robin: Charlotte Catholic vs. Charlotte Country Day, 2:30 p.m.
Local round robin: York Prep vs. Concord, 4:15 p.m.
National 3rd Place: Providence Day/DeMatha loser vs. Sunrise Christian/St. Mary’s loser, 6 pm.
National championship: Providence Day/DeMatha winner vs. Sunrise Christian/St. Mary’s winner, 7:45 p.m.
