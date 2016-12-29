High School Sports

December 29, 2016 4:10 PM

Hoodies House National Hoops Classic scores/pairings 12.29.16

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Hoodies Scores/Pairings

Thursday’s second round

National field consolation: Carmel Christian 69, Lee (AL) 64

National consolation: Seffner (Fla.) Christian 48, Asheville Christian 40

Local round-robin: York Prep 60, Charlotte Country Day 42

Local round-robin: Concord vs. Charlotte Catholic, 3:45

National semifinals: Sunrise (Kan.) Christian vs. Ryken (Md.) St. Mary’s, 5:30

National semifinals: Providence Day vs. Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha, 7:15

Slam dunk contest, 8:45 p.m.

Friday’s final day pairings

National 7th Place: Huntsville (Ala.) Lee vs. Asheville Christian, 11 a.m.

National 5th Place: Carmel Christian vs. Seffner (Fla) Christian, 12:45 p.m.

Local round robin: Charlotte Catholic vs. Charlotte Country Day, 2:30 p.m.

Local round robin: York Prep vs. Concord, 4:15 p.m.

National 3rd Place: Providence Day/DeMatha loser vs. Sunrise Christian/St. Mary’s loser, 6 pm.

National championship: Providence Day/DeMatha winner vs. Sunrise Christian/St. Mary’s winner, 7:45 p.m.

