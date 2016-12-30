Hoodies House Top Players

Khaleem Bennett, Sunrise (Kansas) Christian: All-tournament pick had 16 points, five rebounds, two assists in a 39-37 loss to Providence Day in the championship game.
Malik Burnett, Lee (Alabama): 27 points, on 12-for-16 shooting, plus three rebounds and two assists in a 71-45 win over Asheville Christian.
Devon Dotson, Providence Day: All-tournament pick had game-high 23 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 39-37 upset of Sunrise, ranked No. 18 in USA Today’s national poll.
Reid Walker, Seffner (Florida) Christian: 18 points, six rebounds, six assists, four steals in a 72-58 win over Carmel Christian.
Trey Wertz, Providence Day: 16 points, on 7-for-11 shooting, plus four rebounds and two assists for all-tournament pick in the Sunrise (Kansas) Christian upset.
Friday’s final-round results
Local round-robin tournament: Charlotte Catholic 46, Charlotte Country Day 42; Concord 61, York Prep 59
National tournament: Lee (Ala.) 71, Asheville Christian 45, seventh place; Seffner (Fla.) Christian 72, Carmel Christian 58, fifth place; DeMatha (Md.) Catholic 62, St. Mary’s (Md.) Ryken 58 OT, third place; Providence Day 39, Sunrise (Kan.) Christian 37
