High School Sports

January 2, 2017 5:08 PM

This week’s Charlotte-area high school basketball schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Here is this week’s area high school basketball schedule

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Anson at Sun Valley

Ashbrook at East Gaston

Berry at Rock Hill (Girls)

Bunker Hill at Lincolnton

Carolina Day at Gaston Day

Carolina International at Monroe

Charlotte Country Day at Gaston Christian

Charlotte Latin at Metrolina Christian (Boys)

Cherryville at Bessemer City

Community School of Davidson at Highland Tech

Covenant Day at United Faith (Boys)

Cuthbertson at Weddington

Forestview at South Point

Forsyth Country Day at Providence Day

Fort Mill at Lancaster

Glenn at Mallard Creek

Greensboro Day at Charlotte Christian

Hickory Grove at Wesleyan Christian

Lake Norman at Alexander Central

Lake Norman Charter at Hunter Huss

Lincoln Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Marvin Ridge at Piedmont

Mooresville at South Iredell

Newton Conover at East Lincoln

North Lincoln at Statesville

Northside Christian at Comenius

SouthLake Christian at Davidson Day

Stuart Cramer at North Gaston

West Iredell at North Iredell

West Lincoln at West Caldwell

Wednesday, January 4

A.L. Brown at Mallard Creek

Cox Mill at Northwest Cabarrus

Forest Hills at Porter Ridge

Forestview at Fort Mill

Gaffney at Clover

Garinger at Harding

Hickory at Statesville

Hopewell at Rocky River

Hunter Huss at South Point

Jay M. Robinson at West Rowan

Lincolnton at North Gaston

McBee at York Prep (Girls)

Mountain Island Charter at Carolina International

North Iredell at West Wilkes

North Mecklenburg at Vance

Parkwood at Indian Land

Providence at Myers Park

West Charlotte at Hough

Thursday, January 5

Carmel Christian at Woodlawn School

Charlotte Latin at Davidson Day

Comenius at Covenant Classical

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Christ the King

Lake Norman Charter at Covenant Day

Metrolina Christian at Carolina Christian (Boys)

South Pointe (SC) at Rock Hill

Sugar Creek Charter at Lincoln Charter (Girls)

Union Academy at South Stanly

Wesleyan Christian at Cannon School

Friday, January 6

Anson at Cuthbertson

Ashbrook at Forestview

Berry at Ardrey Kell

Bessemer City at Mountain Island Charter

Bradford Prep at Covenant Classical

Butler at Porter Ridge

Carolina Christian at Comenius (Girls)

Carolina International at South Stanly

Central Academy at Monroe

Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus

Charlotte Catholic at West Mecklenburg

Charlotte Christian at Ravenscroft

Charlotte Country Day at Cary Academy

Charlotte Latin at Clover

Charlotte United Christian at South Charlotte Thunder

Christ the King at Carmel Christian

Community School of Davidson at Piedmont Charter

Concord at Jay M. Robinson

Cox Mill at Carson Davidson Day at Westchester Country Day East Gaston at North Gaston

East Lincoln at West Caldwell

Garinger at East Mecklenburg

Gaston Day at Northside Christian

Grace Academy at Charlotte Learning Center (Boys)

Hickory Grove at SouthLake Christian

Hickory Ridge at West Rowan

Horizon Crocs (Australia) at Lincoln Charter (Boys), 6

Hough at North Mecklenburg

Hunter Huss at Stuart Cramer

Lincolnton at Newton Conover

Maiden at West Lincoln

Metrolina Christian at Gaston Christian

Mooresville at Alexander Central

Mount Pleasant at Forest Hills

Myers Park at Independence

Nation Ford at Indian Land

North Iredell at Lake Norman

Northwestern at Gaffney

Olympic at South Mecklenburg

Parkwood at West Stanly

Pine Lake Prep at Highland Tech

Providence at Harding

Queens Grant vs. Central Virginia (in Wake Christian Bulldog Classic) (Boys), 5

South Iredell at North Lincoln

South Point at Lake Norman Charter

South Pointe (SC) at Ridge View

Statesville at West Iredell

Statesville Christian at Hickory Christian

Sun Valley at Piedmont

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Cherryville

University Christian at Victory Christian

Vance at Hopewell

Weddington at Marvin Ridge

West Charlotte at A.L. Brown

Westminster Catawba at Concord First Assembly

Woodlawn School at United Faith (Boys) York at Lancaster

York Prep at Providence Day

Saturday, January 7

Australian National Team at East Lincoln (Boys), 2

Charlotte Christian at Cary Academy

Charlotte Country Day at Ravenscroft

Comenius at Bull City Prep (Boys), 3

Metrolina Christian at Greensboro Day

Providence Day at Christ School (Boys), 4

Providence Day at Carolina Day (Girls), 2:30

Queens Grant in Wake Christian Bulldog Classic (Boys)

Word of God at United Faith (Boys)

York Prep at Winston-Salem Prep (in Hoops’ Citites’ Invitational) (Boys), 4

--JAY EDWARDS

