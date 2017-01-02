This week’s Charlotte-area high school basketball schedule

Here is this week’s area high school basketball schedule
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Anson at Sun Valley
Ashbrook at East Gaston
Berry at Rock Hill (Girls)
Bunker Hill at Lincolnton
Carolina Day at Gaston Day
Carolina International at Monroe
Charlotte Country Day at Gaston Christian
Charlotte Latin at Metrolina Christian (Boys)
Cherryville at Bessemer City
Community School of Davidson at Highland Tech
Covenant Day at United Faith (Boys)
Cuthbertson at Weddington
Forestview at South Point
Forsyth Country Day at Providence Day
Fort Mill at Lancaster
Glenn at Mallard Creek
Greensboro Day at Charlotte Christian
Hickory Grove at Wesleyan Christian
Lake Norman at Alexander Central
Lake Norman Charter at Hunter Huss
Lincoln Charter at Pine Lake Prep
Marvin Ridge at Piedmont
Mooresville at South Iredell
Newton Conover at East Lincoln
North Lincoln at Statesville
Northside Christian at Comenius
SouthLake Christian at Davidson Day
Stuart Cramer at North Gaston
West Iredell at North Iredell
West Lincoln at West Caldwell
Wednesday, January 4
A.L. Brown at Mallard Creek
Cox Mill at Northwest Cabarrus
Forest Hills at Porter Ridge
Forestview at Fort Mill
Gaffney at Clover
Garinger at Harding
Hickory at Statesville
Hopewell at Rocky River
Hunter Huss at South Point
Jay M. Robinson at West Rowan
Lincolnton at North Gaston
McBee at York Prep (Girls)
Mountain Island Charter at Carolina International
North Iredell at West Wilkes
North Mecklenburg at Vance
Parkwood at Indian Land
Providence at Myers Park
West Charlotte at Hough
Thursday, January 5
Carmel Christian at Woodlawn School
Charlotte Latin at Davidson Day
Comenius at Covenant Classical
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Christ the King
Lake Norman Charter at Covenant Day
Metrolina Christian at Carolina Christian (Boys)
South Pointe (SC) at Rock Hill
Sugar Creek Charter at Lincoln Charter (Girls)
Union Academy at South Stanly
Wesleyan Christian at Cannon School
Friday, January 6
Anson at Cuthbertson
Ashbrook at Forestview
Berry at Ardrey Kell
Bessemer City at Mountain Island Charter
Bradford Prep at Covenant Classical
Butler at Porter Ridge
Carolina Christian at Comenius (Girls)
Carolina International at South Stanly
Central Academy at Monroe
Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus
Charlotte Catholic at West Mecklenburg
Charlotte Christian at Ravenscroft
Charlotte Country Day at Cary Academy
Charlotte Latin at Clover
Charlotte United Christian at South Charlotte Thunder
Christ the King at Carmel Christian
Community School of Davidson at Piedmont Charter
Concord at Jay M. Robinson
Cox Mill at Carson Davidson Day at Westchester Country Day East Gaston at North Gaston
East Lincoln at West Caldwell
Garinger at East Mecklenburg
Gaston Day at Northside Christian
Grace Academy at Charlotte Learning Center (Boys)
Hickory Grove at SouthLake Christian
Hickory Ridge at West Rowan
Horizon Crocs (Australia) at Lincoln Charter (Boys), 6
Hough at North Mecklenburg
Hunter Huss at Stuart Cramer
Lincolnton at Newton Conover
Maiden at West Lincoln
Metrolina Christian at Gaston Christian
Mooresville at Alexander Central
Mount Pleasant at Forest Hills
Myers Park at Independence
Nation Ford at Indian Land
North Iredell at Lake Norman
Northwestern at Gaffney
Olympic at South Mecklenburg
Parkwood at West Stanly
Pine Lake Prep at Highland Tech
Providence at Harding
Queens Grant vs. Central Virginia (in Wake Christian Bulldog Classic) (Boys), 5
South Iredell at North Lincoln
South Point at Lake Norman Charter
South Pointe (SC) at Ridge View
Statesville at West Iredell
Statesville Christian at Hickory Christian
Sun Valley at Piedmont
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Cherryville
University Christian at Victory Christian
Vance at Hopewell
Weddington at Marvin Ridge
West Charlotte at A.L. Brown
Westminster Catawba at Concord First Assembly
Woodlawn School at United Faith (Boys) York at Lancaster
York Prep at Providence Day
Saturday, January 7
Australian National Team at East Lincoln (Boys), 2
Charlotte Christian at Cary Academy
Charlotte Country Day at Ravenscroft
Comenius at Bull City Prep (Boys), 3
Metrolina Christian at Greensboro Day
Providence Day at Christ School (Boys), 4
Providence Day at Carolina Day (Girls), 2:30
Queens Grant in Wake Christian Bulldog Classic (Boys)
Word of God at United Faith (Boys)
York Prep at Winston-Salem Prep (in Hoops’ Citites’ Invitational) (Boys), 4
JAY EDWARDS
