This week’s Charlotte-area high school basketball games to watch

Greensboro Day at No. 2 Charlotte Christian, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: The Bengals (20-1) are ranked No. 3 in MaxPreps’ national poll. Greensboro Day has won five straight since losing 56-53 to Hamilton Heights (Tenn) at the Chick-Fil-A tournament. Charlotte Christian (14-3) went 2-1 at the First Academy Christmas tournament in Orlando last week.
No. 9 Concord Robinson at West Rowan, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.: The South Piedmont 3A championship race is a jumbled mess. Cox Mill, West Rowan and Hickory Ridge all have just one league loss. Robinson, the reigning 3A state champ, has two league losses and needs to avoid a third.
Hough at No. 6 North Mecklenburg, Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Whenever these two traditional rivals meet, expect a sellout crowd and a passionate performance from both teams. Hough (7-4, 3-0) leads the MECKA conference along with Vance. North Meck (11-2, 2-1) is one game back.
Olympic at South Mecklenburg, Friday, 7:30 p.m.: another traditional rivalry with high stakes. Olympic (6-3, 4-0) leads the SoMeck 8 conference, just ahead of South Meck (8-6, 3-1) and Ardrey Kell (8-5, 3-1)
Berry girls at Ardrey Kell Friday, 6: The Knights (10-4, 4-0 SoMeck) will try to shake off a two-game losing streak as they return to league play leading the conference. Berry (8-2, 3-1) is in a three-way tie for second with South Meck and Charlotte Catholic.
