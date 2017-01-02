Holiday Tournament basketball scores 01.02.16

Correspondent Steve Lyttle has put together the region’s most comprehensive collection on Carolinas’ holiday tournament scores.
BERKELEY CLASSIC
(at Berkeley, S.C.)
(Boys and Girls)
Thursday
Girls seventh place: Lake Marion (SC) 51, Charleston Stratford 44
Boys seventh place: Georgetown (SC) 56, Cross (SC) 44
Girls fifth place: West Columbia Airport 49, Bluffton (SC) May River 31
Boys fifth place: Berkeley (SC) 62, Bluffton (SC) May River 34
Girls third place: Berkeley (SC) 36, Carvers Bay (SC) 30 (OT)
Boys third place: Atlanta Druid Hills 62, St. Stephens (SC) Timberland 55
Girls championship: Richland Northeast 29, Nation Ford 21
Boys championship: Charleston Stratford 48, Nation Ford 43
BULL CITY CLASSIC
(at Durham)
(Boys)
Friday
(at Mount Zion Christian)
(consolation bracket)
North Raleigh Christian vs. Fayetteville Christian
Reidsville vs. West Mecklenburg
(winners bracket)
Mount Zion Christian vs. Faith Assembly
Durham Hillside vs. Concord First Assembly
Saturday
Seventh place: North Raleigh Christian-Fayetteville Christian loser vs. Reidsville-West Mecklenburg loser, 1 (at Durham Hillside High)
Fifth place: North Raleigh Christian-Fayetteville Christian winner vs. Reidsville-West Mecklenburg winner, 4 (at Durham Hillside High)
Third place: Mount Zion Christian-Faith Assembly loser vs. Durham Hillside-Concord First Assembly loser, 1 (at Mount Zion Christian)
Championship: Mount Zion Christian-Faith Assembly winner vs. Durham Hillside-Concord First Assembly winner, 5:30 (at Mount Zion Christian)
CLEVELAND COUNTY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
(at Shelby High)
(Boys)
Friday
Seventh place: Crest 70, Lawndale Burns 41
Fifth place: Melbourne (Australia) McKinnon 61, Berry Academy 55
Third place: Shelby 78, Charleston Stall 67
Championship: Butler 91, Kings Mountain 82
COX MILL HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at Cox Mill High)
(Boys)
Friday
Seventh place: Providence vs. A.L. Brown
Fifth place: South Mecklenburg 56, Cuthbertson 46
Third place: Hough vs. Hickory Ridge
Championship: Sun Valley 56, Weddington 51
DICK’S SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC
(at Catawba Valley Community College, Hickory)
(Boys and Girls)
Thursday
Girls seventh place: Fred T. Foard 57, Bunker Hill 52 (OT)
Boys seventh place: Newton-Conover 61, Bunker Hill 42
Girls fifth place: Alexander Central 42, Newton-Conover 39
Boys fifth place: St. Stephens 45, Fred T. Foard 42
Girls third place: St. Stephens 50, Maiden 43 (OT)
Boys third place: South Caldwell 45, Alexander Central 39
Girls championship: Hickory 40, South Caldwell 32
Boys championship: Hickory 56, Maiden 45
DRAUGHN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
(at Draughn High, Valdese)
(Boys and Girls)
Thursday
Girls third place: Morganton Patton 48, Highland Tech 39
Boys third place: Morganton Patton 68, Highland Tech 31
Girls championship: Avery County 85, Draughn 55
Boys championship: Draughn def. Western Guilford, score NA
EAST LINCOLN WINTER JAM
(Boys and Girls)
Thursday
Boys fifth place: Ashbrook 56, Garinger 55
Girls third place: Central Cabarrus 74, East Lincoln 51
Boys third place: Lake Norman Charter 72, East Gaston 57
Girls championship: Mallard Creek 75, Davidson Day 54
Boys championship: Mallard Creek 76, East Lincoln 69
FARM BUREAU CLASSIC
(at Dorman High, Roebuck, S.C.)
(Boys)
Friday
Seventh place: Boiling Springs (SC) 70, Pelham (Ala) 59
Fifth place: Bullis (Md) 60, Roebuck (SC) Dorman 57
Third place: Gaston Day 78, Columbia Keenan 62
Championship: Newton (Ga) 73, Spartanburg Day 64
FIRST ACADEMY CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
(at Orlando, Fla.)
(Boys)
Friday’s finals
Seventh place: Boone (Fla) 42, Olympia (Fla) 40
Fifth place: Charlotte Christian 62, Lake Minneola (Fla) 48
Third place: West Orange (Fla) 68, Clearwater (Fla) Calvary Christian 66
Championship: Orlando The First Academy 81, Melbourne (Fla) Holy Trinity 52
HOLIDAY CLASSIC OF THE PALM BEACHES
(at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.)
(Girls)
Friday
(at Dwyer, Fla., High)
Seventh place: Palm Beach Lakes (Fla) 60, Dwyer (Fla) 52
Fifth place: Pittsburgh Bishop Canevin 63, Louisville Christian Academy 62 (OT)
Third place: Palm Beach Gardens (Fla) 36, Montverde (Fla) Academy 34
Championship: Plantation (Fla) American Heritage 82, Myers Park 66
HOLIDAY IN THE PINES TOURNAMENT
(at Pinecrest High, Southern Pines)
(Boys)
Friday
Seventh place: East Carteret 76, Hillsborough Ced Ridge 45
Fifth place: Durham Academy 70, Rocky Mount New Life 33
Third place: Richmond Senior 106, Durham Voyager Academy 100
Championship: Independence 52, Southern Pines Pinecrest 49
HOODIES’ HOUSE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS CLASSIC
(at Providence Day)
(Boys)
Friday
National seventh-place game: Huntsville (Ala) Lee 71, Asheville Christian 45
National fifth-place game: Seffner (Fla.) Christian 72, Carmel Christian 58
Charlotte Catholic 46, Charlotte Country Day 42
Concord 61, York Prep 59
National third-place game: Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 62, Ryken (Md) St. Mary’s 58
National championship: Providence Day 39, Sunrise (Kan) Christian 37
JOE MILLER INVITATIONAL
(at New Hanover High, Wilmington)
(Boys)
Friday
Seventh place: Oldsmar (Fla) Christian 72, Lincoln Charter 59
Fifth place: Hamilton Heights (Tn) 88, Miami Country Day 48
Third place: Charlottesville (Va) Miller School 57, Fayetteville Trinity Christian 41
Championship: St. George (Va) Blue Ridge 73, Raleigh Word of God 63
JOHN WALL HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
(at Raleigh Broughton High)
(Boys)
(John Wall Bracket)
Friday
Seventh place: Fayetteville Northwood Temple 79, Thornhill (Ontario) Thornlea School 77
Fifth place: Fort Lauderdale University School 71, Cary 69
Third place: Jay M. Robinson 86, Cannon School 75
Championship: Phoenix Hillcrest Prep 77, Tampa Catholic 60
(David West Bracket)
Thursday
Seventh place: Raleigh Broughton 54, Southern Durham 51
Fifth place: Raleigh Leesville Road 58, Raleigh Ravenscroft 45
Third place: Raleigh Millbrook 70, Cox Mill 59
Friday
Championship: Wake Forest Heritage 68, Raleigh Garner 62
KSA CLASSIC
(at ESPN Wide World of Sports, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.)
(Boys)
Friday
Seventh place: Ocoee (Fla.) Legacy Charter, 67, Rosemead (Cal) Don Bosco Tech 59
Fifth place: Palm Bay (Fla) Bayside 57, Winter Gardens (Fla) Foundation 44
Third place: West Palm Beach (Fla) Cardinal Newman 72, Irvine (Cal) University 58
Championship: Kettering (Ohio) Fairmont 57, Ardrey Kell 52
LADY BULLDOG CLASSIC
(at Lawndale Burns High)
(Girls)
Thursday
Fifth place: Kings Mountain 51, West Mecklenburg 40
Third place: Vance 75, Lawndale Burns 71 (OT)
Championship: Ashbrook 63, Shelby 37
LAURIE ANN CRUSE CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
(at Mount Pleasant High)
(Boys and Girls)
Friday
Girls seventh place: Community School of Davidson def. Uwharrie Charter, score NA
Boys seventh place: Uwharrie Charter def. North Hills Christian, score NA
Girls fifth place: Concord def. Northwest Cabarrus, score NA
Boys fifth place: West Montgomery def. Mount Pleasant, score NA
Girls third place: West Montgomery def. Mount Pleasant, score NA
Boys third place: North Stanly def. Community School of Davidson, score NA
Girls championship: Piedmont 46, Providence 36
Boys championship: Northwest Cabarrus 69, Central Cabarrus 57 (OT)
LOWE’S ROUNDBALL CLASSIC
(at Chesnee, SC, High)
(Boys and Girls)
Friday
Girls seventh place: Mid-Carolina (SC) 61, Chesnee (SC) 51
Boys seventh place: Union (SC) 70, Chesnee (SC) 42
Girls fifth place: Fort Mill 67, Chapman (SC) 35
Boys fifth place: Summerville (SC) 65, Brookland-Cayce (SC) 64
Girls third place: Gaffney (SC) 60, Berea (SC) 46
Boys third place: Mid-Carolina (SC) 64, Fort Mill 51
Girls championship: Winston-Salem Reynolds 59, East Rutherford 55
Boys championship: East Rutherford 98, Berea (SC) 64
MODIE RISHER CLASSIC
(at Burke, S.C., High)
(Boys)
Thursday
Third place: Charleston Burke 74, South Pointe 66
Championship: First Baptist 72, Savannah (Ga) New Hampstead 61
PINE LAKE PREP HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL
(at Pine Lake Prep, Mooresville)
(Boys and Girls)
Thursday
Girls third place: Cabarrus Stallions 41, Sugar Creek Charter 39
Boys third place: Statesville Christian 74, Cabarrus Stallions 47
Girls championship: Pine Lake Prep 49, Christ the King 41
Boys championship: Australian National Team 66, Pine Lake Prep 55
SAINT PIUS X CLASSIC
(at Saint Pius X High, Atlanta)
(Boys and Girls)
Friday
Girls seventh place: Mobile (Ala) McGill-Toolen 48, Atlanta Blessed Trinity 42
Boys seventh place: Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 67, Greenville (SC) St. Joseph 62
Girls fifth place: Drexel Hills (Pa) Bonner & Prendergast 52, Charlotte Catholic 34
Boys fifth place: Charlotte Latin 56, Fort Myers (Fla) Bishop Verot 42
Girls third place: Atlanta St. Pius X 54, Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 51 (OT)
Boys third place: Tampa Jesuit 53, New Orleans Jesuit 38
Girls championship: Tampa Catholic 45, Nashville Father Ryan 35
Boys championship: New Orleans Brother Martin 73, Atlanta St. Pius X 66
SAM MOIR CLASSIC
(at Catawba College, Salisbury)
(Boys and Girls)
Friday
Girls seventh place: East Rowan 52, North Rowan 50
Boys seventh place: East Rowan 50, South Rowan 34
Girls fifth place: South Rowan 47, Davie County 30
Boys fifth place: Davie County 66, North Rowan 55
Girls third place: West Rowan 66, Mooresville 63
Boys third place: Salisbury 74, Mooresville 71
Girls championship: Salisbury 73, China Grove Jesse Carson 60
Boys championship: West Rowan 87, China Grove Jesse Carson 77
SOUTH MECKLENBURG NEW YEAR’S CLASSIC
(at South Mecklenburg High)
(Girls)
Friday
Harding 57, Cox Mill 50
Butler 50, Weddington 38
Hickory Ridge 50, Ardrey Kell 48
Hough 55, Rocky River 46
South Mecklenburg def. West Charlotte, score NA
STATESVILLE RECORD & LANDMARK HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at South Iredell High)
(Boys and Girls)
Thursday
Girls third place: Lake Norman 56, South Iredell 37
Boys third place: Lake Norman vs. North Iredell
Girls championship: North Iredell 63, West Iredell 32
Boys championship: South Iredell 67, Statesville 65
TITLE IX CLASSIC
(at DC Armory, Washington)
Friday
Seventh place: Providence Day 50, Salem (Va) 41
Fifth place: Wise (Va) vs. Palm Bay (Fla) Heritage Academy
Third place: Georgetown (DC) Visitation vs. Baltimore Western
Championship: Baltimore St. Frances 63, Greenbelt (Md) Eleanor Roosevelt 61
WNC HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at Carolina Day School, Asheville)
(Boys and Girls)
Thursday
Girls seventh place: Calvary Baptist 69, Rosman 52
Boys seventh place: SouthLake Christian 54, Greenville (SC) Tech 52
Girls fifth place: Statesville Christian 56, Victory Christian 26
Boys fifth place: Victory Christian 77, Queens Grant Charter 71
Girls third place: Hickory Grove Christian 57, Fayetteville Academy 52
Boys third place: Hickory Grove Christian 85, Calvary Baptist 69
Girls championship: Carolina Day 70, Woodmont (SC) 32
Boys championship: Carolina Day 64, Fayetteville Academy 40
YORK COUGAR HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at York, S.C. High)
(Boys)
Friday
Seventh place: Lewisville (SC) 72, Buford (SC) 62
Fifth place: Myers Park 62, East Mecklenburg 55
Third place: Rock Hill 47, York 44
Championship: Vance 56, Irmo (SC) 51
