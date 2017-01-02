High School Sports

January 2, 2017 6:47 PM

Holiday Tournament basketball scores 01.02.16

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Correspondent Steve Lyttle has put together the region’s most comprehensive collection on Carolinas’ holiday tournament scores.

BERKELEY CLASSIC

(at Berkeley, S.C.)

(Boys and Girls)

Thursday

Girls seventh place: Lake Marion (SC) 51, Charleston Stratford 44

Boys seventh place: Georgetown (SC) 56, Cross (SC) 44

Girls fifth place: West Columbia Airport 49, Bluffton (SC) May River 31

Boys fifth place: Berkeley (SC) 62, Bluffton (SC) May River 34

Girls third place: Berkeley (SC) 36, Carvers Bay (SC) 30 (OT)

Boys third place: Atlanta Druid Hills 62, St. Stephens (SC) Timberland 55

Girls championship: Richland Northeast 29, Nation Ford 21

Boys championship: Charleston Stratford 48, Nation Ford 43

BULL CITY CLASSIC

(at Durham)

(Boys)

Friday

(at Mount Zion Christian)

(consolation bracket)

North Raleigh Christian vs. Fayetteville Christian

Reidsville vs. West Mecklenburg

(winners bracket)

Mount Zion Christian vs. Faith Assembly

Durham Hillside vs. Concord First Assembly

Saturday

Seventh place: North Raleigh Christian-Fayetteville Christian loser vs. Reidsville-West Mecklenburg loser, 1 (at Durham Hillside High)

Fifth place: North Raleigh Christian-Fayetteville Christian winner vs. Reidsville-West Mecklenburg winner, 4 (at Durham Hillside High)

Third place: Mount Zion Christian-Faith Assembly loser vs. Durham Hillside-Concord First Assembly loser, 1 (at Mount Zion Christian)

Championship: Mount Zion Christian-Faith Assembly winner vs. Durham Hillside-Concord First Assembly winner, 5:30 (at Mount Zion Christian)

CLEVELAND COUNTY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

(at Shelby High)

(Boys)

Friday

Seventh place: Crest 70, Lawndale Burns 41

Fifth place: Melbourne (Australia) McKinnon 61, Berry Academy 55

Third place: Shelby 78, Charleston Stall 67

Championship: Butler 91, Kings Mountain 82

COX MILL HOLIDAY CLASSIC

(at Cox Mill High)

(Boys)

Friday

Seventh place: Providence vs. A.L. Brown

Fifth place: South Mecklenburg 56, Cuthbertson 46

Third place: Hough vs. Hickory Ridge

Championship: Sun Valley 56, Weddington 51

DICK’S SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC

(at Catawba Valley Community College, Hickory)

(Boys and Girls)

Thursday

Girls seventh place: Fred T. Foard 57, Bunker Hill 52 (OT)

Boys seventh place: Newton-Conover 61, Bunker Hill 42

Girls fifth place: Alexander Central 42, Newton-Conover 39

Boys fifth place: St. Stephens 45, Fred T. Foard 42

Girls third place: St. Stephens 50, Maiden 43 (OT)

Boys third place: South Caldwell 45, Alexander Central 39

Girls championship: Hickory 40, South Caldwell 32

Boys championship: Hickory 56, Maiden 45

DRAUGHN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

(at Draughn High, Valdese)

(Boys and Girls)

Thursday

Girls third place: Morganton Patton 48, Highland Tech 39

Boys third place: Morganton Patton 68, Highland Tech 31

Girls championship: Avery County 85, Draughn 55

Boys championship: Draughn def. Western Guilford, score NA

EAST LINCOLN WINTER JAM

(Boys and Girls)

Thursday

Boys fifth place: Ashbrook 56, Garinger 55

Girls third place: Central Cabarrus 74, East Lincoln 51

Boys third place: Lake Norman Charter 72, East Gaston 57

Girls championship: Mallard Creek 75, Davidson Day 54

Boys championship: Mallard Creek 76, East Lincoln 69

FARM BUREAU CLASSIC

(at Dorman High, Roebuck, S.C.)

(Boys)

Friday

Seventh place: Boiling Springs (SC) 70, Pelham (Ala) 59

Fifth place: Bullis (Md) 60, Roebuck (SC) Dorman 57

Third place: Gaston Day 78, Columbia Keenan 62

Championship: Newton (Ga) 73, Spartanburg Day 64

FIRST ACADEMY CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

(at Orlando, Fla.)

(Boys)

Friday’s finals

Seventh place: Boone (Fla) 42, Olympia (Fla) 40

Fifth place: Charlotte Christian 62, Lake Minneola (Fla) 48

Third place: West Orange (Fla) 68, Clearwater (Fla) Calvary Christian 66

Championship: Orlando The First Academy 81, Melbourne (Fla) Holy Trinity 52

HOLIDAY CLASSIC OF THE PALM BEACHES

(at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.)

(Girls)

Friday

(at Dwyer, Fla., High)

Seventh place: Palm Beach Lakes (Fla) 60, Dwyer (Fla) 52

Fifth place: Pittsburgh Bishop Canevin 63, Louisville Christian Academy 62 (OT)

Third place: Palm Beach Gardens (Fla) 36, Montverde (Fla) Academy 34

Championship: Plantation (Fla) American Heritage 82, Myers Park 66

HOLIDAY IN THE PINES TOURNAMENT

(at Pinecrest High, Southern Pines)

(Boys)

Friday

Seventh place: East Carteret 76, Hillsborough Ced Ridge 45

Fifth place: Durham Academy 70, Rocky Mount New Life 33

Third place: Richmond Senior 106, Durham Voyager Academy 100

Championship: Independence 52, Southern Pines Pinecrest 49

HOODIES’ HOUSE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS CLASSIC

(at Providence Day)

(Boys)

Friday

National seventh-place game: Huntsville (Ala) Lee 71, Asheville Christian 45

National fifth-place game: Seffner (Fla.) Christian 72, Carmel Christian 58

Charlotte Catholic 46, Charlotte Country Day 42

Concord 61, York Prep 59

National third-place game: Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 62, Ryken (Md) St. Mary’s 58

National championship: Providence Day 39, Sunrise (Kan) Christian 37

JOE MILLER INVITATIONAL

(at New Hanover High, Wilmington)

(Boys)

Friday

Seventh place: Oldsmar (Fla) Christian 72, Lincoln Charter 59

Fifth place: Hamilton Heights (Tn) 88, Miami Country Day 48

Third place: Charlottesville (Va) Miller School 57, Fayetteville Trinity Christian 41

Championship: St. George (Va) Blue Ridge 73, Raleigh Word of God 63

JOHN WALL HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

(at Raleigh Broughton High)

(Boys)

(John Wall Bracket)

Friday

Seventh place: Fayetteville Northwood Temple 79, Thornhill (Ontario) Thornlea School 77

Fifth place: Fort Lauderdale University School 71, Cary 69

Third place: Jay M. Robinson 86, Cannon School 75

Championship: Phoenix Hillcrest Prep 77, Tampa Catholic 60

(David West Bracket)

Thursday

Seventh place: Raleigh Broughton 54, Southern Durham 51

Fifth place: Raleigh Leesville Road 58, Raleigh Ravenscroft 45

Third place: Raleigh Millbrook 70, Cox Mill 59

Friday

Championship: Wake Forest Heritage 68, Raleigh Garner 62

KSA CLASSIC

(at ESPN Wide World of Sports, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.)

(Boys)

Friday

Seventh place: Ocoee (Fla.) Legacy Charter, 67, Rosemead (Cal) Don Bosco Tech 59

Fifth place: Palm Bay (Fla) Bayside 57, Winter Gardens (Fla) Foundation 44

Third place: West Palm Beach (Fla) Cardinal Newman 72, Irvine (Cal) University 58

Championship: Kettering (Ohio) Fairmont 57, Ardrey Kell 52

LADY BULLDOG CLASSIC

(at Lawndale Burns High)

(Girls)

Thursday

Fifth place: Kings Mountain 51, West Mecklenburg 40

Third place: Vance 75, Lawndale Burns 71 (OT)

Championship: Ashbrook 63, Shelby 37

LAURIE ANN CRUSE CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

(at Mount Pleasant High)

(Boys and Girls)

Friday

Girls seventh place: Community School of Davidson def. Uwharrie Charter, score NA

Boys seventh place: Uwharrie Charter def. North Hills Christian, score NA

Girls fifth place: Concord def. Northwest Cabarrus, score NA

Boys fifth place: West Montgomery def. Mount Pleasant, score NA

Girls third place: West Montgomery def. Mount Pleasant, score NA

Boys third place: North Stanly def. Community School of Davidson, score NA

Girls championship: Piedmont 46, Providence 36

Boys championship: Northwest Cabarrus 69, Central Cabarrus 57 (OT)

LOWE’S ROUNDBALL CLASSIC

(at Chesnee, SC, High)

(Boys and Girls)

Friday

Girls seventh place: Mid-Carolina (SC) 61, Chesnee (SC) 51

Boys seventh place: Union (SC) 70, Chesnee (SC) 42

Girls fifth place: Fort Mill 67, Chapman (SC) 35

Boys fifth place: Summerville (SC) 65, Brookland-Cayce (SC) 64

Girls third place: Gaffney (SC) 60, Berea (SC) 46

Boys third place: Mid-Carolina (SC) 64, Fort Mill 51

Girls championship: Winston-Salem Reynolds 59, East Rutherford 55

Boys championship: East Rutherford 98, Berea (SC) 64

MODIE RISHER CLASSIC

(at Burke, S.C., High)

(Boys)

Thursday

Third place: Charleston Burke 74, South Pointe 66

Championship: First Baptist 72, Savannah (Ga) New Hampstead 61

PINE LAKE PREP HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL

(at Pine Lake Prep, Mooresville)

(Boys and Girls)

Thursday

Girls third place: Cabarrus Stallions 41, Sugar Creek Charter 39

Boys third place: Statesville Christian 74, Cabarrus Stallions 47

Girls championship: Pine Lake Prep 49, Christ the King 41

Boys championship: Australian National Team 66, Pine Lake Prep 55

SAINT PIUS X CLASSIC

(at Saint Pius X High, Atlanta)

(Boys and Girls)

Friday

Girls seventh place: Mobile (Ala) McGill-Toolen 48, Atlanta Blessed Trinity 42

Boys seventh place: Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 67, Greenville (SC) St. Joseph 62

Girls fifth place: Drexel Hills (Pa) Bonner & Prendergast 52, Charlotte Catholic 34

Boys fifth place: Charlotte Latin 56, Fort Myers (Fla) Bishop Verot 42

Girls third place: Atlanta St. Pius X 54, Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 51 (OT)

Boys third place: Tampa Jesuit 53, New Orleans Jesuit 38

Girls championship: Tampa Catholic 45, Nashville Father Ryan 35

Boys championship: New Orleans Brother Martin 73, Atlanta St. Pius X 66

SAM MOIR CLASSIC

(at Catawba College, Salisbury)

(Boys and Girls)

Friday

Girls seventh place: East Rowan 52, North Rowan 50

Boys seventh place: East Rowan 50, South Rowan 34

Girls fifth place: South Rowan 47, Davie County 30

Boys fifth place: Davie County 66, North Rowan 55

Girls third place: West Rowan 66, Mooresville 63

Boys third place: Salisbury 74, Mooresville 71

Girls championship: Salisbury 73, China Grove Jesse Carson 60

Boys championship: West Rowan 87, China Grove Jesse Carson 77

SOUTH MECKLENBURG NEW YEAR’S CLASSIC

(at South Mecklenburg High)

(Girls)

Friday

Harding 57, Cox Mill 50

Butler 50, Weddington 38

Hickory Ridge 50, Ardrey Kell 48

Hough 55, Rocky River 46

South Mecklenburg def. West Charlotte, score NA

STATESVILLE RECORD & LANDMARK HOLIDAY CLASSIC

(at South Iredell High)

(Boys and Girls)

Thursday

Girls third place: Lake Norman 56, South Iredell 37

Boys third place: Lake Norman vs. North Iredell

Girls championship: North Iredell 63, West Iredell 32

Boys championship: South Iredell 67, Statesville 65

TITLE IX CLASSIC

(at DC Armory, Washington)

Friday

Seventh place: Providence Day 50, Salem (Va) 41

Fifth place: Wise (Va) vs. Palm Bay (Fla) Heritage Academy

Third place: Georgetown (DC) Visitation vs. Baltimore Western

Championship: Baltimore St. Frances 63, Greenbelt (Md) Eleanor Roosevelt 61

WNC HOLIDAY CLASSIC

(at Carolina Day School, Asheville)

(Boys and Girls)

Thursday

Girls seventh place: Calvary Baptist 69, Rosman 52

Boys seventh place: SouthLake Christian 54, Greenville (SC) Tech 52

Girls fifth place: Statesville Christian 56, Victory Christian 26

Boys fifth place: Victory Christian 77, Queens Grant Charter 71

Girls third place: Hickory Grove Christian 57, Fayetteville Academy 52

Boys third place: Hickory Grove Christian 85, Calvary Baptist 69

Girls championship: Carolina Day 70, Woodmont (SC) 32

Boys championship: Carolina Day 64, Fayetteville Academy 40

YORK COUGAR HOLIDAY CLASSIC

(at York, S.C. High)

(Boys)

Friday

Seventh place: Lewisville (SC) 72, Buford (SC) 62

Fifth place: Myers Park 62, East Mecklenburg 55

Third place: Rock Hill 47, York 44

Championship: Vance 56, Irmo (SC) 51

