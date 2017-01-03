Tuesday’s girls’ roundup: Marvin Ridge ends Piedmont win streak in Union County showdown

Elevator
↑Marvin Ridge: Mavericks ended Piedmont’s four-game win streak with a 58-53 overtime win at home, powered by 14 points from Sara Hardwick, 12 from Megan Glover and 11 each from Ava Fox and Juliana Lombard.
↑Providence Day defense: the Chargers (13-1), No. 2 in the Observer’s Sweet 16, held Forysth Country Day to two points in the second half of a 60-10 win. Janelle Bailey had 27 for Providence Day and Andi Levitz and Kennedy Boyd each had 11.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Amanda Cherry, Sun Valley: scored 29 points in a 65-61 win over Anson Senior, giving her 1,000 points for her career.
Caroline Coleman, Pine Lake Prep: 26 points in a 53-45 win over Lincoln Charter. Teammate Hannah Mutch added 15. Katie Baich led Lincoln Charter with 18.
D’Nydia Franklin and Grace Gach, Charlotte Country Day: in a 49-31 win at Gaston Christian, Franklin had 13 points, 11 rebounds, two steals. Gach had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Eleah Parker, Northside Christian: Penn recruit had 19 points, 19 rebounds in a 58-49 win over Fort Mill Comenius. Northside’s Akiya Phillips (13 points, 12 rebounds) and Morgan Broadnax (12 points, seven rebounds, three steals) also had strong games.
Tuesday’s Roundup
No. 5 Davidson Day 68, SouthLake Christian 17: Parker Tomkins had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Maya Caldwell had 20 points, six steals and three assists in an easy win. Davidson Day (10-3) led 27-4 after the first quarter and 42-5 at halftime.
No. 13 Weddington 56, Cuthbertson 48: Weddington (10-4, 1-0 Southern Carolina) beat its rival in the Southern Carolinas conference opener for both teams. Erin Addison had 22 for Weddington and Maggie Synder 14. Lauryn Hardiman had 17 for Cuthbertson (11-3, 0-1) and Kayla Young added 10.
