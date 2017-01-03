Tuesday’s boys roundup: Mallard Creek boys whip Glenn High, win sixth straight

Elevator
↑York Prep: down 30-12 after the first quarter, York Prep beat Asheville Christian 82-65 on the road behind 32 points from senior guard Tracus Chisholm, who did it in 24 minutes of playing time. Sophomore center DJ Burns added 16 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists.
↑Mallard Creek: Don’t look now, but here come the Creek Boyz -- in basketball. Mallard Creek (9-5) beat Winston-Salem Glenn 83-49 Tuesday to win their sixth game in a row. Demitri Dixon had 22 for the Mavs and Eric Reed added 18. Mallard Creek led 19-2 after the first quarter.
↑Anthony Brown and the Sun Valley Spartans: Brown had 28 points in a 70-50 win over Anson Senior that included an 18-4 advantage in the fourth quarter. Brown and the Spartans (10-4) have won eight of their last nine games
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Cory Davis, Weddington: career-high 27 points in a 71-45 win over rival Cuthbertson. Davis also made a career-high six 3-point shots, making all six he tried. Teammate Ryan Schwieger, a Princeton recruit, added 22 points.
DeAngelo Epps, Charlotte Country Day: 6-5 sophomore had a career-high 35 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in an 82-65 win over Gaston Christian. Alex Tabor, a sophomore guard, added 18 for the Bucs.
Joey Knox, Community School of Davidson: had 27 points in a 93-62 win over Highland Tech. It was his eighth time this season topping 20 points for CSD (8-5, 5-1).
Quan McCluney, Gaston Day: 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists in a 71-65 win over Carolina Day. McCluney hit several big shots and free throws in the fourth quarter for Gaston Day (11-3) after Carolina Day trimmed a 15-point lead to one. Teammates Nate Hinton (17 points, four rebounds, four assists) and Demi Adelekun (12 points, 11 rebounds) also had strong games.
BJ Mack, Charlotte Christian: 6-8 sophomore Virginia Tech recruit had 17 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists in a 62-54 upset of Greensboro Day, ranked as high as No. 3 in national polls.
Tuesday’s Roundup
No. 7 Providence Day 81, Forsyth Country Day 56: The Chargers (13-5) won their fourth game in a row Tuesday behind juniors Trey Wertz (21 points, five assists, four rebounds), Devon Dotson (20 points, seven assists, six rebounds) and Isaac Suffren (14 points, 10 rebounds, two assists). Dotson and Wertz sat out the fourth quarter, when freshman center John Miralia (14 points) came on strong. Chase Splittter and Brandon Mayhan had 12 points each to lead Forsyth (11-7).
No. 8 Lincolnton 87, Bunker Hill 38: Sage Suratt had 33 points, Kris Robinson 18 and Robbie Cowie 13 as Lincolnton (7-0) ran off with an easy win. The Wolves led 26-6 after the first quarter.
No. 12 Lincoln Charter 92, Pine Lake Prep 50: Kody Shubert had 24 points and eight assists and Jehlon Johnson had 10 points and 11 rebounds in an easy win for Lincoln Charter (13-2, 7-0 Southern Piedmont). Jojo Castronovo had 20 points for Pine Lake Prep (6-4, 2-3).
Mooresville 68, South Iredell 65: Mooresville (6-7, 3-1 North Piedmont) upset rival South Iredell (10-3, 3-1) behind 19 points from Seth Welch, 18 from Noah Allen and 10 points and 16 rebounds from Jay Davis. Lake Norman (9-5, 4-1) is now in first place in a tight league title race.
Piedmont 61, Marvin Ridge 32: Addison Eichensehr had seven points and 10 rebounds and Hunter Tyson had 27 points and eight rebounds in an easy win. Piedmont (10-5, 1-0 Southern Carolina) held Marvin Ridge (9-6, 0-1) to 12 points in the first half. Josh Cardwell had 10 for Marvin Ridge.
United Faith 63, Covenant Day 55: Junior forward Brett Swilling had 18 points and six rebounds for United Faith and KC Hankton added 11 points and seven rebounds in a comfortable win. Josh Price, son of Charlotte 49ers coach Mark Price, had 19 for Covenant Day.
