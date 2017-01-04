Friday’s expected snowstorm beginning to affect Friday’s high school basketball schedule

With forecasters calling for up to three inches of snow to hit the Charlotte-area beginning Friday night, some area high schools are moving games up that were scheduled for Friday.
So far, no Mecklenburg County games have been moved up, but several games scheduled for Saturday could also be affected.
Here is the latest revised schedule. Check back for updates:
Thursday’s schedule
Anson at Cuthbertson
Carmel Christian at Woodlawn School
Central Academy at Monroe
Charlotte Latin at Davidson Day
Comenius at Covenant Classical
Concord at JM Robinson
Cox Mill at Carson
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Christ the King
Lake Norman Charter at Covenant Day
Maiden at West Lincoln
Metrolina Christian at Carolina Christian (Boys)
Monroe at Central Academy
Mount Pleasant at Forest Hills
Pine Lake Prep at Highland Tech
South Pointe (SC) at Rock Hill
Sugar Creek Charter at Lincoln Charter (Girls)
Sun Valley at Piedmont
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Cherryville
Union Academy at South Stanly
Wesleyan Christian at Cannon School
West Stanly at Parkwood
York at Lancaster
Friday’s schedule
Ashbrook at Forestview
Berry at Ardrey Kell
Bessemer City at Mountain Island Charter
Bradford Prep at Covenant Classical
Butler at Porter Ridge
Carolina Christian at Comenius (Girls)
Carolina International at South Stanly
Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus
Charlotte Catholic at West Mecklenburg
Charlotte Christian at Ravenscroft
Charlotte Country Day at Cary Academy
Charlotte Latin at Clover
Charlotte United Christian at South Charlotte Thunder
Christ the King at Carmel Christian
Community School of Davidson at Piedmont Charter
Davidson Day at Westchester Country Day
East Gaston at North Gaston
East Lincoln at West Caldwell
Garinger at East Mecklenburg
Gaston Day at Northside Christian
Grace Academy at Charlotte Learning Center (Boys)
Hickory Grove at SouthLake Christian
Hickory Ridge at West Rowan
Horizon Crocs (Australia) at Lincoln Charter (Boys), 6
Hough at North Mecklenburg
Hunter Huss at Stuart Cramer
Lincolnton at Newton Conover
Metrolina Christian at Gaston Christian
Mooresville at Alexander Central
Myers Park at Independence
Nation Ford at Indian Land
North Iredell at Lake Norman
Northwestern at Gaffney
Olympic at South Mecklenburg
Providence at Harding
Queens Grant vs. Central Virginia (in Wake Christian Bulldog Classic) (Boys), 5
South Iredell at North Lincoln
South Point at Lake Norman Charter
South Pointe (SC) at Ridge View
Statesville at West Iredell
Statesville Christian at Hickory Christian
University Christian at Victory Christian
Vance at Hopewell
Weddington at Marvin Ridge
West Charlotte at A.L. Brown
Westminster Catawba at Concord First Assembly
Woodlawn School at United Faith (Boys) York at Lancaster
York Prep at Providence Day
Saturday’s schedule
Australian National Team at East Lincoln (Boys), 2
Charlotte Christian at Cary Academy
Charlotte Country Day at Ravenscroft
Comenius at Bull City Prep (Boys), 3
Metrolina Christian at Greensboro Day
Providence Day at Christ School (Boys), 4
Providence Day at Carolina Day (Girls), 2:30
Queens Grant in Wake Christian Bulldog Classic (Boys)
Word of God at United Faith (Boys)
York Prep at Winston-Salem Prep (in Hoops’ Citites’ Invitational) (Boys), 4
