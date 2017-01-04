High School Sports

January 4, 2017 7:46 PM

Friday’s expected snowstorm beginning to affect Friday’s high school basketball schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

With forecasters calling for up to three inches of snow to hit the Charlotte-area beginning Friday night, some area high schools are moving games up that were scheduled for Friday.

So far, no Mecklenburg County games have been moved up, but several games scheduled for Saturday could also be affected.

Here is the latest revised schedule. Check back for updates:

Thursday’s schedule

Anson at Cuthbertson

Carmel Christian at Woodlawn School

Central Academy at Monroe

Charlotte Latin at Davidson Day

Comenius at Covenant Classical

Concord at JM Robinson

Cox Mill at Carson

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Christ the King

Lake Norman Charter at Covenant Day

Maiden at West Lincoln

Metrolina Christian at Carolina Christian (Boys)

Monroe at Central Academy

Mount Pleasant at Forest Hills

Pine Lake Prep at Highland Tech

South Pointe (SC) at Rock Hill

Sugar Creek Charter at Lincoln Charter (Girls)

Sun Valley at Piedmont

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Cherryville

Union Academy at South Stanly

Wesleyan Christian at Cannon School

West Stanly at Parkwood

York at Lancaster

Friday’s schedule

Ashbrook at Forestview

Berry at Ardrey Kell

Bessemer City at Mountain Island Charter

Bradford Prep at Covenant Classical

Butler at Porter Ridge

Carolina Christian at Comenius (Girls)

Carolina International at South Stanly

Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus

Charlotte Catholic at West Mecklenburg

Charlotte Christian at Ravenscroft

Charlotte Country Day at Cary Academy

Charlotte Latin at Clover

Charlotte United Christian at South Charlotte Thunder

Christ the King at Carmel Christian

Community School of Davidson at Piedmont Charter

Davidson Day at Westchester Country Day

East Gaston at North Gaston

East Lincoln at West Caldwell

Garinger at East Mecklenburg

Gaston Day at Northside Christian

Grace Academy at Charlotte Learning Center (Boys)

Hickory Grove at SouthLake Christian

Hickory Ridge at West Rowan

Horizon Crocs (Australia) at Lincoln Charter (Boys), 6

Hough at North Mecklenburg

Hunter Huss at Stuart Cramer

Lincolnton at Newton Conover

Metrolina Christian at Gaston Christian

Mooresville at Alexander Central

Myers Park at Independence

Nation Ford at Indian Land

North Iredell at Lake Norman

Northwestern at Gaffney

Olympic at South Mecklenburg

Providence at Harding

Queens Grant vs. Central Virginia (in Wake Christian Bulldog Classic) (Boys), 5

South Iredell at North Lincoln

South Point at Lake Norman Charter

South Pointe (SC) at Ridge View

Statesville at West Iredell

Statesville Christian at Hickory Christian

University Christian at Victory Christian

Vance at Hopewell

Weddington at Marvin Ridge

West Charlotte at A.L. Brown

Westminster Catawba at Concord First Assembly

Woodlawn School at United Faith (Boys) York at Lancaster

York Prep at Providence Day

Saturday’s schedule

Australian National Team at East Lincoln (Boys), 2

Charlotte Christian at Cary Academy

Charlotte Country Day at Ravenscroft

Comenius at Bull City Prep (Boys), 3

Metrolina Christian at Greensboro Day

Providence Day at Christ School (Boys), 4

Providence Day at Carolina Day (Girls), 2:30

Queens Grant in Wake Christian Bulldog Classic (Boys)

Word of God at United Faith (Boys)

York Prep at Winston-Salem Prep (in Hoops’ Citites’ Invitational) (Boys), 4

