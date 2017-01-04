High School Sports

January 4, 2017 8:25 PM

Butler boys, Mallard Creek girls top NC Preps’ statewide basketball polls

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Two Mecklenburg County high school unbeatens, Butler’s boys and Mallard Creek’s girls, are ranked No. 1 in the N.C. Preps 4A statewide polls this week.

Butler and Mallard Creek are also No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 boys and girls high school basketball polls.

In 4A girls, Hopewell is No. 10. In 3A, Hickory Ridge is No. 1, North Iredell No. 9 and Central Cabarrus tied for 10. No area teams ranked in 1A or 2A.

On the boys side, Vance is No. 3 in 4A, Independence No. 6 and North Meck is 10th. In 3A, Cox Mill is No. 2, Robinson No. 3 and Hickory Ridge No. 4 -- a trio of Cabarrus Country rivals in the top five. In 2A, Lincolnton is No. 2 and Forest Hills No. 4. And in 1A, Lincoln Charter is first.

N.C. Preps Public School Basketball Rankings

1A BOYS

1. Lincoln Charter (12-2)

2. Winston Salem Prep (10-3)

3. Alleghany (11-0)

4. Kestrel Heights (10-0)

5. Swain County (10-1)

6. Riverside Martin (6-1)

7. Oxford Prep (13-2)

8. East Montgomery (5-0)

9. Wallace Rose Hill (4-0)

10. Rocky Mount Prep (8-1)

HONORABLE MENTION: Voyager Academy (10-3); River Mill Academy (11-4); Mount Airy (6-3);

2A BOYS

1. Northside Jax (12-0)

2. Lincolnton (6-0)

3. East Rutherford (12-0)

4. Forest Hills (11-2)

5. Greene Central (11-0)

6. Northeastern (7-0)

7. Roanoke Rapids (9-1)

8. Clinton (9-2)

9. North Surry (11-3)

10. Shelby (7-2)

HONORABLE MENTION: Warren County (9-2); CD Owen (9-2); St. Pauls (10-3);

3A BOYS

1. Eastern Alamance (10-1)

2. Cox Mill (9-5)

3. JM Robinson (8-4)

4. Hickory Ridge (10-2)

5. Freedom (9-1)

6. North Henderson (10-2)

7. West Brunswick (8-2)

8. West Craven (6-1)

9. Northern Nash (12-2)

10. Hickory (6-2)

HONORABLE MENTION: Fike (10-2); South Iredell (10-2); Erwin (8-2); North Forsyth (10-4);

4A BOYS

1. Butler (16-0)

2. Heritage (11-0)

3. Vance (14-1)

4. SW Guilford (10-1)

5. West Forsyth (12-1)

6. Independence (12-3)

7. Garner (9-2)

8. Pinecrest (13-1)

9. New Hanover (11-2)

10. Seventy First (10-1)

10. North Mecklenburg (11-2)

HONORABLE MENTION: South Central (10-1); Green Hope (11-2); McDowell (11-2); NW Guilford (10-2);

1A GIRLS

1 South Davidson (12-1)

2. Cherokee (9-1)

3. Pine Lake Prep (10-0)

4. Mount Airy (8-1)

5. Riverside-Martin (7-1)

6. Atkins (11-2)

7. Avery County (9-2)

8. Chatham Central (7-1)

9. Plymouth (7-1)

10. West Montgomery (7-1)

HONORABLE MENTION: Northampton (6-0); Murphy (5-0); Pamlico (9-2); Mountain Island Charter (7-1);

2A GIRLS

1. North Pitt (12-0)

2. Bertie (11-0)

3. Mountain Heritage (11-1)

4. Clinton (9-2)

5. Salisbury (9-1)

6. RS Central (11-2)

7. Smoky Mountain (10-1)

8. Warren County (9-1)

9. Madison (11-2)

10. North Brunswick (10-2)

HONORABLE MENTION: Farmville Central (9-1); Forbush (12-2); East Burke (9-3); Washington (11-2); Midway (9-1);

3A GIRLS

1. Hickory Ridge (13-0)

2. Jacksonville (11-0)

3. Northern Guilford (11-1)

4. Freedom (9-1)

5. Ledford (13-1)

6. Orange (11-0)

7. Hickory (9-1)

8. Hunt (11-1)

9. North Iredell (11-0)

10. Rockingham (12-1)

10. Central Cabarrus (12-2)

HONORABLE MENTION: Northwood (11-2); Havelock (10-1); NE Guilford (10-2); Union Pines (12-1); Ashbrook (9-1); Pisgah (7-3);

4A GIRLS

1. Mallard Creek (14-0)

2. SE Raleigh (12-0)

3. Heritage (11-1)

4. Millbrook (12-2)

5. Reagan (12-2)

6. Lumberton (10-1)

7. RJ Reynolds (11-1)

8. Hoggard (10-1)

9. West Forsyth (11-2)

10. Hopewell (12-2)

HONORABLE MENTION: Green Hope (11-3); NW Guilford (9-2); Leesville Road (11-2); Holly Springs (9-2); Hillside (9-1);

