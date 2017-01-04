Butler boys, Mallard Creek girls top NC Preps’ statewide basketball polls

Two Mecklenburg County high school unbeatens, Butler’s boys and Mallard Creek’s girls, are ranked No. 1 in the N.C. Preps 4A statewide polls this week.
Butler and Mallard Creek are also No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 boys and girls high school basketball polls.
In 4A girls, Hopewell is No. 10. In 3A, Hickory Ridge is No. 1, North Iredell No. 9 and Central Cabarrus tied for 10. No area teams ranked in 1A or 2A.
On the boys side, Vance is No. 3 in 4A, Independence No. 6 and North Meck is 10th. In 3A, Cox Mill is No. 2, Robinson No. 3 and Hickory Ridge No. 4 -- a trio of Cabarrus Country rivals in the top five. In 2A, Lincolnton is No. 2 and Forest Hills No. 4. And in 1A, Lincoln Charter is first.
N.C. Preps Public School Basketball Rankings
1A BOYS
1. Lincoln Charter (12-2)
2. Winston Salem Prep (10-3)
3. Alleghany (11-0)
4. Kestrel Heights (10-0)
5. Swain County (10-1)
6. Riverside Martin (6-1)
7. Oxford Prep (13-2)
8. East Montgomery (5-0)
9. Wallace Rose Hill (4-0)
10. Rocky Mount Prep (8-1)
HONORABLE MENTION: Voyager Academy (10-3); River Mill Academy (11-4); Mount Airy (6-3);
2A BOYS
1. Northside Jax (12-0)
2. Lincolnton (6-0)
3. East Rutherford (12-0)
4. Forest Hills (11-2)
5. Greene Central (11-0)
6. Northeastern (7-0)
7. Roanoke Rapids (9-1)
8. Clinton (9-2)
9. North Surry (11-3)
10. Shelby (7-2)
HONORABLE MENTION: Warren County (9-2); CD Owen (9-2); St. Pauls (10-3);
3A BOYS
1. Eastern Alamance (10-1)
2. Cox Mill (9-5)
3. JM Robinson (8-4)
4. Hickory Ridge (10-2)
5. Freedom (9-1)
6. North Henderson (10-2)
7. West Brunswick (8-2)
8. West Craven (6-1)
9. Northern Nash (12-2)
10. Hickory (6-2)
HONORABLE MENTION: Fike (10-2); South Iredell (10-2); Erwin (8-2); North Forsyth (10-4);
4A BOYS
1. Butler (16-0)
2. Heritage (11-0)
3. Vance (14-1)
4. SW Guilford (10-1)
5. West Forsyth (12-1)
6. Independence (12-3)
7. Garner (9-2)
8. Pinecrest (13-1)
9. New Hanover (11-2)
10. Seventy First (10-1)
10. North Mecklenburg (11-2)
HONORABLE MENTION: South Central (10-1); Green Hope (11-2); McDowell (11-2); NW Guilford (10-2);
1A GIRLS
1 South Davidson (12-1)
2. Cherokee (9-1)
3. Pine Lake Prep (10-0)
4. Mount Airy (8-1)
5. Riverside-Martin (7-1)
6. Atkins (11-2)
7. Avery County (9-2)
8. Chatham Central (7-1)
9. Plymouth (7-1)
10. West Montgomery (7-1)
HONORABLE MENTION: Northampton (6-0); Murphy (5-0); Pamlico (9-2); Mountain Island Charter (7-1);
2A GIRLS
1. North Pitt (12-0)
2. Bertie (11-0)
3. Mountain Heritage (11-1)
4. Clinton (9-2)
5. Salisbury (9-1)
6. RS Central (11-2)
7. Smoky Mountain (10-1)
8. Warren County (9-1)
9. Madison (11-2)
10. North Brunswick (10-2)
HONORABLE MENTION: Farmville Central (9-1); Forbush (12-2); East Burke (9-3); Washington (11-2); Midway (9-1);
3A GIRLS
1. Hickory Ridge (13-0)
2. Jacksonville (11-0)
3. Northern Guilford (11-1)
4. Freedom (9-1)
5. Ledford (13-1)
6. Orange (11-0)
7. Hickory (9-1)
8. Hunt (11-1)
9. North Iredell (11-0)
10. Rockingham (12-1)
10. Central Cabarrus (12-2)
HONORABLE MENTION: Northwood (11-2); Havelock (10-1); NE Guilford (10-2); Union Pines (12-1); Ashbrook (9-1); Pisgah (7-3);
4A GIRLS
1. Mallard Creek (14-0)
2. SE Raleigh (12-0)
3. Heritage (11-1)
4. Millbrook (12-2)
5. Reagan (12-2)
6. Lumberton (10-1)
7. RJ Reynolds (11-1)
8. Hoggard (10-1)
9. West Forsyth (11-2)
10. Hopewell (12-2)
HONORABLE MENTION: Green Hope (11-3); NW Guilford (9-2); Leesville Road (11-2); Holly Springs (9-2); Hillside (9-1);
