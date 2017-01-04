Wednesday’s girls’ high school basketball summaries

SWEET 16 RESULTS
NO. 1 MALLARD CREEK 71, AL BROWN 34
Mallard Creek 26 21 12 12 -- 71
A.L. Brown 10 7 10 7 -- 34
MALLARD CREEK 71-- Sanders 6, Davis 6, Richardson 4, Price 5, Dazia Lawrence 19, Ahlana Smith 19, Mitchell 5, Mines 3, Hortman 3, S. Hunter 2, S. Hunter 1, Collier 1
A.L. Brown 34 -- Stanback 8, Maxwell 6, Campbell 7, Cowan 3, Harmon 2, Foster 1, Campbell 3, Harris 2, Britt 2
Records: Mallard Creek 15-0
ROCKY RIVER 59, NO. 4 HOPEWELL 36
Hopewell 14 12 5 5 - 36
Rocky River 12 20 22 5 - 59
HW - Gibbons 8, Ruffin-Mills 6, Thamos 6, L. Brown 6, R. Brown 3, Chambers 3, Carson 2, Bradford 2
RR - Ariana Nance 36, Meadows 7, Alexander 7, Patterson 4, Carter 3, Cooper 2
RECORDS: Hopewell 12-3 Rocky River 10-6
NO. 9 HOUGH 54, WEST CHARLOTTE 34
Hough - 18 11 12 13
West Charlotte - 13 8 6 7
Hough - Renee Alquiza 15, Gipson 8, Pearce 7, Gianikos 9, Leone 4, Settlemyer 2, Stokes 7,
Belk 2
West Charlotte - Tykema Nesbit 13, Brown 5, K. Moore 8, Morrisette 3, T. Moore 1
China 4,
Records: Hough 10-3 (2-2 in conference); WC - 5-8 (1-4 in conference)
THE REST
COX MILL 36, NW CABARRUS 21
Cox Mill. 8. 13. 7. 8 - 36
NWC. 8 4. 2. 7 -- 21
Cox Mill - Rachel Barker 10; Rinkus 8;Coley 5; Tillery 5; Sondrini 4; Feil 2; Holmes 2
NWC - Robinson 8; Sterling 4; Bost 2; Thompson 2; Caldwell 2; Maddox 2; Allen 1
Records: Cox Mill 6-8 (5-4)
MONROE 73, ALBEMARLE 21
Monroe 27 28 6 12 - 73
Albemarle 3 2 8 8 - 21
Monroe 73 – D. Wallace 14; J. Reddick 14; T. Stevenson 11
Albemarle 21 – K. McClendon 6; T. Joseph 4; Z. Tillman 4; P. Wall 4
Records: Monroe 7-2; Albemarle 4-7
Notes: Jasmine Reddick achieved a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Destiny Wallace also scored 14 points coupled with 5 steals and 6 assist.
MYERS PARK 74, PROVIDENCE 35
Providence High - 13 11 03 08 35
Myers Park - 25 21 21 07 74
Providence High - Leopard 2, Bowen 7, Kenafelz 8, Askew 7, Ellis 4, Mulkey 2, Hall 4
Myers Park = McKenna Haire 16, Dorton 9, Shire 8, Zuyus 8, Funderburk 7, Xerras 6, Proctor 6, Schrimsher 5, C. Owens 5, Harris 3, E. Owens 2
Records: Providence 4-7; MPHS - 8-5
