Wednesday’s boys’ high school basketball summaries

SWEET 16 RESULTS
NO. 6 NORTH MECKLENBURG 59, VANCE 53
North Mecklenburg 16 7 15 21 -- 59
Vance 16 9 13 15 -- 53
NORTH MECKLENBURG 53 -- Tristan Maxwell 20, Sherman 9, Griff n 7, Withers 6, Worthy 6, Hairston 4, Lowery 3, Clark 2, Luckey 2
VANCE 53 -- Abraham 2, Biedleman 6, Black 2, Justin Freeman 15, Marcus Neal 13, Hamilton 7, Barnes 4, Raboulin 4
NO. 8 LINCOLNTON 71, NORTH GASTON 59
North Gaston 6 4 27 22 59
Lincolnton 14 14 21 25 71
North Gaston--Tommy McNeal 15, Drew Shaw 13, Desmond Tate 13, Cam Adams 11, Tyrese McNeal 5, Primm 2
Lincolnton-- Sage Surratt 42, Robbie Cowie 12, Robinson 7, Sherrill 6, Givens 6
Records: Lincolnton 8-0; North Gaston 6-7 (1-3)
THE REST
FORT MILL 54, FORESTVIEW 42
Fort Mill: 13 18 17 6 54
Forestview: 5 12 14 11 42
Fort Mill: Ryan Heriot 11, Griffin 9, Grainger 7, McIntyre 7, DeLuca 6, Patten 3, Amigo 3, Chrisley 3, White 2, Washington 2, Schlieff 1
Forestview: Darion Anderson 10, Cherry 7, Hatten 6, Stone 5, Booken 5, Gibbs 4, Richards 3, Fulcomer 2
Fort Mill: 12-3
MALLARD CREEK 75, AL BROWN 47
Mallard Creek 16 21 17 21 -- 75
A.L. Brown 11 15 10 11 -- 47
MALLARD CREEK 75 -- Eric Reed 18, Jordan Campbell 16, Hamrick 8 Matkins 7, Tennyson 6, Tate 4, Austin 4, Hodges 3, Clark 3, Cunningham-Brown 2, Dixon 2, Njinimbam 2
AL BROWN 47 -- Harris 15, Nixon 7, Williamson 6, Kluty 4, Freeman 4, Rice 3, Medley 3, Howard 2, Clayborn 2, Davies 2, Manny 1
Records: Mallard Creek (10-5, 2-3)
MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 86, CAROLINA INTERNATIONAL 46
Mountain island 25 25 19 17 -- 86
Carolina International 9 12 12 13-- 46
Mountain island 78 -- Jalen Thomas 19pt, Demetrius Washington 15pts, CJ Stephens 15pts, Shaddai Boots 12pts, Javeon Dunn 9pts Tyrique Joyner 7pts
Records MICS 7-4 (5-2 in Conference)
MYERS PARK 51, PROVIDENCE 28
Providence - 5 7 11 5 = 28
Myers Park - 11 14 13 13 = 51
Providence - Tate Mulkey 11, Johnny Heidt 8
MP - Zailan Peeler 15, Nate Springs 8, Kevin Alford 8, James Ferguson 8
ROCKY RIVER 77, HOPEWELL 49
Hopewell 12 11 14 12 -- 49
Rocky River 11 23 18 25 -- 77
Hopewell: M Sherrill-8, Johnson-1, Williams-2, Jones-3, Acker-12, S Sherrill-2, Forney-5, Berg-7, Brown-4, Dixon-5
Rocky River: Sidbury-3, Smith-4, Maddox-19, Springer-20, Brown-10, Salley-2, Evans-11, Haywood-7
WEST CHARLOTTE 53, HOUGH 51
Hough - 11 5 14 21 - 51
West Charlotte - 13 8 14 17 - 53
Hough: Ben Topp 14, Damon Early 10, Donovan Barnes 10, Crawford 6, Washington 6, Rushing 3, Bailey 2
West Charlotte: Williams 15, Johnson 12, Koonce 10, Talley 8, Huntley 8
Records: Hough: 8-6; Lake Norman: 7-5
Comments