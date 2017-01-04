Wednesday’s roundup: No. 6 North Meck takes down No. 3 Vance on the road

Elevator
↑Mallard Creek: beat AL Brown 78-45 Wednesday to win their seventh straight game.
↑Myers Park at No. 4 Independence Friday: snow permitting, this one could be good. Myers Park has won five of six.
↔MECKA conference race: first place league unbeatens Hough and Vance lost Wednesday. North Meck, Hough and Vance are now all tied for first place at 3-1. West Charlotte (3-2) is just behind.
↑High Point Wesleyan at Cannon Thursday: Two serious state title contenders to meet in Concord. Two top 30 national recruits in the class of 2018 will play (Wesleyan’s Jaylen Hoard and Cannon’s Jairus Hamilton).
↑Noah Allen, Mooresville: Scored his 1,000th career point last week.
↑Kerstie Phills, Wagner College: Named Northeast Conference player of the week for second time. Phills, a former Charlotte Christian star, is a freshman at Wagner (NY) College. She averaged 16 points, 10.5 rebounds last week and shot 56.5 percent from the field. She had six double-doubles in seven games in December.
Wednesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Lavar Batts, Concord Robinson: 41 points, on 15-for-29 shooting, plus 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 79-78 loss to Concord Robinson. Caleb Mauldin had 27 points, nine rebounds for West Rowan, which got a game-tying 3 from Parris Hillie and a free throw from Tyrese Lawrence to win.
Aniya Finger, Mountain Island Charter: And a child shall lead them? Freshman had 20 points, five rebounds, three steals in a 64-18 win over Carolina International. Senior Allana Steward had 18 points, three assists, two steals. Junior Khalia Byers chipped in with 12 points, six steals, four rebounds.
Ariana Nance, Rocky River: 36 points in a 59-35 win over Sweet 16 No. 4 Hopewell.
Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek girls: 19 points, nine stelas in a 71-34 win over AL Brown.
Sage Surratt, Lincolnton: 42 points in a 71-59 win over North Gaston. Surratt scored all of his points on 2-point attempts and free throws. This was Surratt’s fourth 40-point game of his career and his second this season.
Wednesday’s Boys’ Roundup
No. 6 North Mecklenburg 59, No. 3 Vance 53: North Mecklenburg trailed by five points in the fourth quarter on the road but freshman Tristan Maxwell made two big 3-point shots en route to his game-high 20 points and six rebounds. Also Jabril Griffin picked up three key offensive rebounds off missed free throws and a steal in the final three minutes as North Meck escaped with a win that muddied the MECKA conference race. Terrell Sherman had nine points, 11 rebounds for the Vikings.
Justin Freeman had 15 points and seven rebounds for Vance and Marcus Neal had 13 points and two steals. Vance star Cam Hamilton, fighting foul trouble, finished with seven points.
No. 14 Forest Hills 95, Porter Ridge 91, OT: Forest Hills (12-2) outscored Porter Ridge 17-13 in a wild fourth quarter to win. Jai Rorie had 25 points, Jaleel McLaughlin 23, Nas Tyson 21 and Tyrese Barbour 20 for the Yellow Jackets. Porter Ridge got 33 from Noah Taylor and 11 each from Josh Massey, Kelsey Franklin, Cameron Stitt and Grayson McCall.
Myers Park 51, Providence 28: Zailan Peeler had 15 points and Nate Springs, Kevin Alford and James Ferguson each had eight points in the win. Myers Park coach Scott Taylor coached against his old school and led the Mustangs to their fifth win in their past six games. Myers Park (7-5, 1-2) is at Independence (12-3, 3-0) Friday.
Rocky River 77, Hopewell 49: Rocky River (10-5) got 20 points from Jaden Springer, 19 from Mikey Maddox and 11 from Marcus Evans in an easy win a cross-town rival. Jaylon Acker had 12 points for Hopewell.
West Charlotte 53, Hough 51: Patrick Williams had 15 points, Isayah Johnson had 12 (two of which came on the monster two-handed dunk below) and Christian Koonce had 10 in the Lions close win. West Charlotte (7-5, 3-2 MECKA) snapped a two-game losing streak. Hough (8-6, 3-1) got 14 points from Ben Topp and 10 each from Damon Early and Donovan Barnes.
West Charlotte's - Isayah Johnson throws it down against Hough High tonight.@Phenom_Hoops @langstonwertzjr @Justinbyerly @getmerecruited pic.twitter.com/ZASyI66GiI— Aubrey Johnson (@AubreyJ63) January 5, 2017
Wednesday’s Girls Roundup
No. 1 Mallard Creek 71, AL Brown 34: Sophomore Dazia Lawrence had 19 points to lead the Mavericks, who led 26-10 after the first quarter and 47-17 at halftime. The Mavericks are 15-0.
No. 9 Hough 54, West Charlotte 34: West Charlotte (5-8, 1-4 MECKA) scored 13 points in the first quarter but just 21 the rest of the game. Hough got 15 points from Renee Alquiza and that outstanding defensive performance to improve to 10-3, 2-2. Tykema Nesbit had 13 for the Lions.
Myers Park 74, Providence 35: McKenna Haire had 16 points to lead the Mustangs (8-5) who were up on Providence (4-7) 46-24 at halftime.
