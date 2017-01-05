Friday’s high school basketball games to watch, full schedule

Olympic at South Mecklenburg, 7:30 p.m.: South (8-6, 3-1) is one game behind Olympic (6-3, 4-0) for first place in the SoMeck 4A as these two traditional rivals get ready to meet.
Hough at No. 5 North Mecklenburg, 7:30 p.m.: North Meck beat No. 6 Vance Wednesday to pull into a first place tie with Hough, which was upset by West Charlotte. These two rivals now battle for first (Vance is tied with both teams and plays at Hopewell Friday).
Myers Park at Independence girls, 6 p.m.: The Mustangs (8-5, 2-0 Southwestern 4A) are just behind Independence (6-9, 3-0) for first place. The Patriots, who won just one game a year ago, are one of the area’s biggest surprises. Patriots senior Tiffany Reed is averaging 11.3 points, nine rebounds and five steals per game.
Berry at Ardrey Kell doubleheader, 6 p.m.: Ardrey Kell’s boys (8-5, 3-1 SoMeck) are one game behind Olympic (6-3, 4-0) for first place. Berry (4-9, 2-2) can get into the league title race with a win. On the girls side, Ardrey Kell (10-4, 4-0) is just one game up on Berry (9-2, 3-1), South Meck (9-5, 3-1) and Charlotte Catholic (7-7, 3-1).
Friday’s Charlotte-area schedule
Ashbrook at Forestview
Berry at Ardrey Kell
Bessemer City at Mountain Island Charter
Bradford Prep at Covenant Classical
Carolina Christian at Comenius (Girls)
Carolina International at South Stanly
Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus
Charlotte Catholic at West Mecklenburg
Charlotte Christian at Ravenscroft
Charlotte Country Day at Cary Academy
Charlotte Latin at Clover
Charlotte United Christian at South Charlotte Thunder
Christ the King at Carmel Christian
Community School of Davidson at Piedmont Charter
Concord at JM Robinson, 5:30
Davidson Day at Westchester Country Day, ppd, Jan. 25
East Gaston at North Gaston
Garinger at East Mecklenburg
Gaston Day at Northside Christian
Grace Academy at Charlotte Learning Center (Boys)
Hickory Grove at SouthLake Christian
Hickory Ridge at West Rowan
Horizon Crocs (Australia) at Lincoln Charter (Boys), 6
Hough at North Mecklenburg
Hunter Huss at Stuart Cramer
Metrolina Christian at Gaston Christian
Mooresville at Alexander Central
Myers Park at Independence
North Iredell at Lake Norman
Northwestern at Gaffney
Olympic at South Mecklenburg
Providence at Harding
Queens Grant vs. Central Virginia (in Wake Christian Bulldog Classic) (Boys), 5
South Point at Lake Norman Charter
South Pointe (SC) at Ridge View
Statesville at West Iredell
Statesville Christian at Hickory Christian
University Christian at Victory Christian
Vance at Hopewell
Weddington at Marvin Ridge
West Charlotte at A.L. Brown
Westminster Catawba at Concord First Assembly
Woodlawn School at United Faith (Boys)
York at Lancaster
York Prep at Providence Day
