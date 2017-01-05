High School Sports

Friday’s high school basketball games to watch, full schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Olympic at South Mecklenburg, 7:30 p.m.: South (8-6, 3-1) is one game behind Olympic (6-3, 4-0) for first place in the SoMeck 4A as these two traditional rivals get ready to meet.

Hough at No. 5 North Mecklenburg, 7:30 p.m.: North Meck beat No. 6 Vance Wednesday to pull into a first place tie with Hough, which was upset by West Charlotte. These two rivals now battle for first (Vance is tied with both teams and plays at Hopewell Friday).

Myers Park at Independence girls, 6 p.m.: The Mustangs (8-5, 2-0 Southwestern 4A) are just behind Independence (6-9, 3-0) for first place. The Patriots, who won just one game a year ago, are one of the area’s biggest surprises. Patriots senior Tiffany Reed is averaging 11.3 points, nine rebounds and five steals per game.

Berry at Ardrey Kell doubleheader, 6 p.m.: Ardrey Kell’s boys (8-5, 3-1 SoMeck) are one game behind Olympic (6-3, 4-0) for first place. Berry (4-9, 2-2) can get into the league title race with a win. On the girls side, Ardrey Kell (10-4, 4-0) is just one game up on Berry (9-2, 3-1), South Meck (9-5, 3-1) and Charlotte Catholic (7-7, 3-1).

Friday’s Charlotte-area schedule

Ashbrook at Forestview

Berry at Ardrey Kell

Bessemer City at Mountain Island Charter

Bradford Prep at Covenant Classical

Carolina Christian at Comenius (Girls)

Carolina International at South Stanly

Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus

Charlotte Catholic at West Mecklenburg

Charlotte Christian at Ravenscroft

Charlotte Country Day at Cary Academy

Charlotte Latin at Clover

Charlotte United Christian at South Charlotte Thunder

Christ the King at Carmel Christian

Community School of Davidson at Piedmont Charter

Concord at JM Robinson, 5:30

Davidson Day at Westchester Country Day, ppd, Jan. 25

East Gaston at North Gaston

Garinger at East Mecklenburg

Gaston Day at Northside Christian

Grace Academy at Charlotte Learning Center (Boys)

Hickory Grove at SouthLake Christian

Hickory Ridge at West Rowan

Horizon Crocs (Australia) at Lincoln Charter (Boys), 6

Hough at North Mecklenburg

Hunter Huss at Stuart Cramer

Metrolina Christian at Gaston Christian

Mooresville at Alexander Central

Myers Park at Independence

North Iredell at Lake Norman

Northwestern at Gaffney

Olympic at South Mecklenburg

Providence at Harding

Queens Grant vs. Central Virginia (in Wake Christian Bulldog Classic) (Boys), 5

South Point at Lake Norman Charter

South Pointe (SC) at Ridge View

Statesville at West Iredell

Statesville Christian at Hickory Christian

University Christian at Victory Christian

Vance at Hopewell

Weddington at Marvin Ridge

West Charlotte at A.L. Brown

Westminster Catawba at Concord First Assembly

Woodlawn School at United Faith (Boys)

York at Lancaster

York Prep at Providence Day

