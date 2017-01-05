Thursday’s boys’ roundup: Butler pounds Porter Ridge, approaches school-record

Elevator
↓Snow: Wintry weather is all but wiping out a pretty good Friday and Saturday of high school basketball.
↑Snow: But, it is, you know, SNOW!
↑No. 8 Forest Hills: Yellow Jackets, who bolted up six spots in this week’s Observer Sweet 16 poll, whipped Mount Pleasant Thursday to win their fifth straight game. Keeshawn Taylor had 14 points, Tyrese Barbour 13 and Nas Tyson 12 for Forest Hills (13-2). Jacob Lee led Mount Pleasant (6-7) with 15.
↑Corey Stowe, Stuart Cramer: became first player in school history to score 1,000 points.
Thursday’s #BIG5 Performers
Zeb Graham, Fort Mill Nation Ford: 30 points in a 73-67 win over Indian Land. Shamon Alston had 28 for Indian Land.
Jaiden Hunt, Cherryville: 18 points, 11 rebounds for 6-3 junior guard in a 96-75 win over Thomas Jefferson.
Joey Knox, Community School of Davidson: 21 points in an 82-31 win over Bradford Prep. Knox had his fourth straight 20-point game and ninth of the season. He is averaging 22.8 points per game.
Wendell Moore, Cox Mill: 34 points and 13 rebounds in a 70-59 win over Carson for 6-6 sophomore. Teammate Jacari Johnson had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Sage Surratt, Lincolnton: 30 points in a 60-52 win over Newton-Conover. Kaelan Byrd had 24 for Newton. In nine games, Surratt has scored 324 points. He is averaging 36 points, which ranks No. 6 nationally, one spot in front of Spartanburg Day phenom Zion Williamson.
Thursday’s Roundup
Butler 82, Porter Ridge 57: Two years ago, in coach Myron Lowery’s first year at the school, Butler opened the season with 17 straight wins. That was one off the school record.
After Thursday’s 82-57 win at Porter Ridge, the Bulldogs, No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, have done it again. Butler (17-0, 5-0 Southwestern 4A) is one win away from tying the school record for consecutive wins. The Bulldogs will try to get there against rival Independence Thursday, Jan. 12. Independence is No. 4 in the Sweet 16.
Thursday, D.J. Little had 20 points, Gerrale Gates had 16 and Zane Rankin 11 as Butler trailed 25-20 after the first quarter but outscored Porter Ridge 41-12 in the second and third quarters. Cameron Stitt had 12 for the Pirates and Grayson McCall added 10.
High Point Wesleyan 96, No. 10 Cannon 59: Cannon (10-9) was down 45-41 with 2:37 left in the third quarter, but nationally-ranked Wesleyan (17-1) closed with a big run, led by Jaylen Hoard (28 points), Aaron Wiggins (14) and David Caraher (14). Cannon got 18 from junior wing Qon Murphy, 16 from Jairus Hamilton, who fouled out with 4:31 left to play, and 12 from Corey Deveaux.
Piedmont 62, Sun Valley 56: Addison Eichensehr and Hunter Tyson had nine points each as Piedmont (11-5, 2-0 Southern Carolina) edged Sun Valley (10-5, 1-1) in a battle of first-place teams. Jeremiah Miller had 17 for Sun Valley and 16 from Houston Finklea.
