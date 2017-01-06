High School Sports

January 6, 2017 5:15 PM

Snow halts high school basketball schedule; reschedule dates here

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Friday’s anticipated snowstorm forced most schools to postpone high school basketball games Friday and Saturday.

Below is a revised schedule with dates known for any games moved from Friday or Saturday

Friday’s schedule

Games start with varsity girls at 6 unless noted

Carolina Christian at Comenius (Girls)

Charlotte Christian at Ravenscroft, canceled

Charlotte Country Day at Cary Academy, canceled

Charlotte Latin at Clover, canceled

Community School of Davidson at Piedmont Charter

Davidson Day at Westchester Country Day, canceled

Hickory Grove at SouthLake Christian

Metrolina Christian at Gaston Christian, canceled

Northwestern at Gaffney, ppd, reschedule date TBD

South Point at Lake Norman Charter, ppd, reschedule date TBD

South Pointe (SC) at Ridge View, ppd, reschedule date TBD

Statesville at West Iredell, ppd, reschedule date TBD

Sugar Creek Charter at Lincoln Charter, canceled

Westminster Catawba at Concord First Assembly, ppd, no reschedule date

York at Lancaster, ppd, no reschedule date

York Prep at Providence Day, ppd, no date

Saturday’s schedule

Australian National Team at East Lincoln (Boys), canceled

Charlotte Christian at Cary Academy, ppd, no reschedule date

Charlotte Country Day at Ravenscroft, ppd, no reschedule date

Comenius at Bull City Prep (Boys), canceled

Metrolina Christian at Greensboro Day, canceled, no make up

Providence Day at Christ School (Boys), ppd, reschedule date TBD

Providence Day at Carolina Day (Girls), ppd, reschedule date TBD

Queens Grant in Wake Christian Bulldog Classic (Boys), canceled

Word of God at United Faith (Boys), canceled

York Prep at Winston-Salem Prep (in Hoops’ Cities’ Invitational) (Boys), canceled　　　

Monday, Jan. 9

Ashbrook at Forestview

Bessemer City at Mountain Island Charter

Calvary Baptist Day at Davidson Day, canceled

Hough at North Meck

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Vance at Hopewell

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Berry at Ardrey Kell

Concord at JM Robinson

Garinger at East Meck

Mooresville at Alexander Central

North Iredell at Lake Norman

Thursday, Jan. 19

University Christian at Victory Christian

Monday, Jan. 23

Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus

Gaston Day at Northside Christian

Myers Park at Independence

Wednesday, Jan. 25

East Gaston at North Gaston

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Carolina International at South Stanly

Hickory Ridge at West Rowan

Thursday, Feb. 2

Statesville Christian at Hickory Christian

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Christ the King at Carmel Christian, ppd

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Woodlawn School at United Faith (Boys)

Thursday, Feb. 9

Weddington at Marvin Ridge

