Snow halts high school basketball schedule; reschedule dates here

Friday’s anticipated snowstorm forced most schools to postpone high school basketball games Friday and Saturday.
Below is a revised schedule with dates known for any games moved from Friday or Saturday
Friday’s schedule
Games start with varsity girls at 6 unless noted
Carolina Christian at Comenius (Girls)
Charlotte Christian at Ravenscroft, canceled
Charlotte Country Day at Cary Academy, canceled
Charlotte Latin at Clover, canceled
Community School of Davidson at Piedmont Charter
Davidson Day at Westchester Country Day, canceled
Hickory Grove at SouthLake Christian
Metrolina Christian at Gaston Christian, canceled
Northwestern at Gaffney, ppd, reschedule date TBD
South Point at Lake Norman Charter, ppd, reschedule date TBD
South Pointe (SC) at Ridge View, ppd, reschedule date TBD
Statesville at West Iredell, ppd, reschedule date TBD
Sugar Creek Charter at Lincoln Charter, canceled
Westminster Catawba at Concord First Assembly, ppd, no reschedule date
York at Lancaster, ppd, no reschedule date
York Prep at Providence Day, ppd, no date
Saturday’s schedule
Australian National Team at East Lincoln (Boys), canceled
Charlotte Christian at Cary Academy, ppd, no reschedule date
Charlotte Country Day at Ravenscroft, ppd, no reschedule date
Comenius at Bull City Prep (Boys), canceled
Metrolina Christian at Greensboro Day, canceled, no make up
Providence Day at Christ School (Boys), ppd, reschedule date TBD
Providence Day at Carolina Day (Girls), ppd, reschedule date TBD
Queens Grant in Wake Christian Bulldog Classic (Boys), canceled
Word of God at United Faith (Boys), canceled
York Prep at Winston-Salem Prep (in Hoops’ Cities’ Invitational) (Boys), canceled
Monday, Jan. 9
Ashbrook at Forestview
Bessemer City at Mountain Island Charter
Calvary Baptist Day at Davidson Day, canceled
Hough at North Meck
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Vance at Hopewell
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Berry at Ardrey Kell
Concord at JM Robinson
Garinger at East Meck
Mooresville at Alexander Central
North Iredell at Lake Norman
Thursday, Jan. 19
University Christian at Victory Christian
Monday, Jan. 23
Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus
Gaston Day at Northside Christian
Myers Park at Independence
Wednesday, Jan. 25
East Gaston at North Gaston
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Carolina International at South Stanly
Hickory Ridge at West Rowan
Thursday, Feb. 2
Statesville Christian at Hickory Christian
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Christ the King at Carmel Christian, ppd
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Woodlawn School at United Faith (Boys)
Thursday, Feb. 9
Weddington at Marvin Ridge
