January 6, 2017 6:34 PM

Davidson Day’s Nolan Groulx, Sun Valley’s Sam Howell make sophomore All-American team

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Davidson Day wide receiver Nolan Groulx and Sun Valley QB Sam Howell made the MaxPreps’ sophomore All-America team.

Groulx, a 5-foot-11, 185-pounder, made the first team. Howell, a 6-foot-1, 200-pounder, made the second team.

One other Carolinas player made the All-American team: Traveon Freshwater, a 6-3, 210-pounder from Elizabeth City Northeastern.

Groulx, who was named to the All Charlotte Observer and N.C. Associated Press all state team. Groulx also made the USA Today all-state team. Groulx caught 103 passes in 11 games for 1,782 yards and 24 touchdowns. He set school records for receptions in a game (17) and most points scored in a season (192).

Howell, a two-time Southern Carolinas conference player of the year, made the MaxPreps’ freshman All-American team a year ago. This season, he completed 199-of-322 passes for 3,217 yards and 38 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He ran 69 times for 444 yards and 12 scores.

MaxPreps Sophomore All-America Team

First Team Offense

QB — J.T. Daniels, 6-2, 200, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

QB — Grant Gunnell, 6-6, 205, St. Pius X (Houston, Texas)

RB — Noah Cain, 5-11, 201, Guyer (Denton, Texas)

RB — Eric Gray, 5-9, 165, Lausanne Collegiate (Memphis, Tenn.)

RB — Deondrick Glass, 5-8, 173, Katy (Texas)

WR — David Bell, 6-1, 165, Warren Central (Indianapolis, Ind.)

WR — Arjei Henderson, 6-2, 190, Fort Bend Travis (Richmond, Texas)

TE — Zach Harrison, 6-5, 236, Olentangy Orange (Lewis Center, Ohio)

OL — Keiondre Jones, 6-4, 282, Callaway (Hogansville, Ga.)

OL — Nolan Rumler, 6-4, 285, Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)

OL — Clay Webb, 6-4, 297, Oxford (Ala.)

OL — Andrew Coker, 6-7, 305, Katy Taylor (Katy, Texas)

OL — William Putnam, 6-4, 265, Glenwood (Chatham, Ill.)

AP — Jacardia Wright, 6-0, 180, St. Teresa (Decatur, Ill.)

AP — Nolan Groulx, 5-11, 185, Davidson Day (Davidson, N.C.)

K — Kolton McGhee, 6-0, 170, Bishop Guilfoyle (Altoona, Pa.)

First Team Defense

DL — Matthew Pola-Mao, 6-2, 300, Mountain Pointe (Phoenix, Ariz.)

DL — Kayvon Thibodeaux, 6-5, 235, Dorsey (Los Angeles)

DL — Ishmael Sopsher, 6-5, 280, Amite (La.)

DL — Trevis Hopper, 6-3, 265, Memphis Central (Tenn.)

LB — Owen Pappoe, 6-0, 200, Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

LB — Shane Lee, 6-0, 240, St. John's (Washington, D.C.)

LB — Charles Thomas, 6-1, 220, Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

LB — Derrion Clark, 6-1, 230, South Oak Cliff (Dallas)

DB — Jalen Catalon, 5-10, 175, Mansfield Legacy (Texas)

DB — Brian Williams, 6-1, 195, Bishop Dunne (Dallas)

DB — Akeem Dent, 5-11, 170, Pahokee (Fla.)

DB — Diwun Black, 6-3, 200, Forest (Miss.)

AP — Traveon Freshwater, 6-3, 210, Northeastern (Elizabeth City, N.C.)

P — Drew Dabney, 6-3, 200, Lafayette (Oxford, Miss.)

Second Team Offense

QB — Sam Howell, 6-1, 200, Sun Valley (Monroe, N.C.)

QB — Jacob Conover, 6-1, 185, Chandler (Ariz.)

RB — Austin Jones, 5-10, 180, Bishop O'Dowd (Oakland, Calif.)

RB — Devyn Ford, 5-11, 175, North Stafford (Stafford, Va.)

RB — Jerrion Ealy, 5-10, 185, Jackson Prep (Jackson, Miss.)

WR — Mycah Pittman, 6-0, 190, Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.)

WR — Dominick Blaylock, 6-0, 185, Walton (Marietta, Ga.)

TE — Kyle Helbig, 6-3, 215, Holy Family (Broomfield, Colo.)

OL — Kenyon Green, 6-4, 270, Atascocita (Humble, Texas)

OL — Luke Griffin, 6-5, 275, North Murray (Chatsworth, Ga.)

OL — Dylan Rathcke, 6-5, 275, University Lab (Baton Rouge, La.)

OL — Justin Scrempos, 6-8, 310, Milpitas (Calif.)

OL — Bryan Hudson, 6-5, 279, Scott County (Georgetown, Ky.)

AP — Jadon Haselwood, 6-4, 190, Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.)

AP — Jordan Whittington, 6-1, 185, Cuero (Texas)

K — Caden Davis, 6-1, 175, Coppell (Texas)

Second Team Defense

DL — Nolan Smith, 6-2, 210, Calvary Day (Savannah, Ga.)

DL — Dante Walker, 6-3, 240, Riverdale (Ga.)

DL — Jayden Jernigan, 6-1, 262, Allen (Texas)

DL — Terrence Faumui, 6-2, 205, Timpview (Provo, Utah)

LB — Henry To'oto'o, 6-2, 205, De La Salle (Concord, Calif.)

LB — Diamante Howard, 6-2, 195, Southridge (Miami)

LB — Ahdarrious Gee, 6-1, 190, Crisp County (Cordele, Ga.)

LB — Trey Stephens, 6-0, 220, Coronado (Lubbock, Texas)

DB — Jaleel McRae, 6-2, 206, New Smyrna Beach (Fla.)

DB — Tyler Green, 5-10, 158, Christian Brothers (Sacramento, Calif.)

DB — Kimani Quade, 5-8, 150, Sheldon (Eugene, Ore.)

DB — Jaxen Turner, 6-2, 160, Rancho Verde (Moreno Valley, Calif.)

AP — Jalen Williams, 6-4, 190, Brookside Christian (Stockton, Calif.)

P — PJ Buck, 6-0, 160, Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)

