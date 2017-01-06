Davidson Day’s Nolan Groulx, Sun Valley’s Sam Howell make sophomore All-American team

Davidson Day wide receiver Nolan Groulx and Sun Valley QB Sam Howell made the MaxPreps’ sophomore All-America team.
Groulx, a 5-foot-11, 185-pounder, made the first team. Howell, a 6-foot-1, 200-pounder, made the second team.
One other Carolinas player made the All-American team: Traveon Freshwater, a 6-3, 210-pounder from Elizabeth City Northeastern.
Groulx, who was named to the All Charlotte Observer and N.C. Associated Press all state team. Groulx also made the USA Today all-state team. Groulx caught 103 passes in 11 games for 1,782 yards and 24 touchdowns. He set school records for receptions in a game (17) and most points scored in a season (192).
Howell, a two-time Southern Carolinas conference player of the year, made the MaxPreps’ freshman All-American team a year ago. This season, he completed 199-of-322 passes for 3,217 yards and 38 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He ran 69 times for 444 yards and 12 scores.
MaxPreps Sophomore All-America Team
First Team Offense
QB — J.T. Daniels, 6-2, 200, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
QB — Grant Gunnell, 6-6, 205, St. Pius X (Houston, Texas)
RB — Noah Cain, 5-11, 201, Guyer (Denton, Texas)
RB — Eric Gray, 5-9, 165, Lausanne Collegiate (Memphis, Tenn.)
RB — Deondrick Glass, 5-8, 173, Katy (Texas)
WR — David Bell, 6-1, 165, Warren Central (Indianapolis, Ind.)
WR — Arjei Henderson, 6-2, 190, Fort Bend Travis (Richmond, Texas)
TE — Zach Harrison, 6-5, 236, Olentangy Orange (Lewis Center, Ohio)
OL — Keiondre Jones, 6-4, 282, Callaway (Hogansville, Ga.)
OL — Nolan Rumler, 6-4, 285, Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)
OL — Clay Webb, 6-4, 297, Oxford (Ala.)
OL — Andrew Coker, 6-7, 305, Katy Taylor (Katy, Texas)
OL — William Putnam, 6-4, 265, Glenwood (Chatham, Ill.)
AP — Jacardia Wright, 6-0, 180, St. Teresa (Decatur, Ill.)
AP — Nolan Groulx, 5-11, 185, Davidson Day (Davidson, N.C.)
K — Kolton McGhee, 6-0, 170, Bishop Guilfoyle (Altoona, Pa.)
First Team Defense
DL — Matthew Pola-Mao, 6-2, 300, Mountain Pointe (Phoenix, Ariz.)
DL — Kayvon Thibodeaux, 6-5, 235, Dorsey (Los Angeles)
DL — Ishmael Sopsher, 6-5, 280, Amite (La.)
DL — Trevis Hopper, 6-3, 265, Memphis Central (Tenn.)
LB — Owen Pappoe, 6-0, 200, Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)
LB — Shane Lee, 6-0, 240, St. John's (Washington, D.C.)
LB — Charles Thomas, 6-1, 220, Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)
LB — Derrion Clark, 6-1, 230, South Oak Cliff (Dallas)
DB — Jalen Catalon, 5-10, 175, Mansfield Legacy (Texas)
DB — Brian Williams, 6-1, 195, Bishop Dunne (Dallas)
DB — Akeem Dent, 5-11, 170, Pahokee (Fla.)
DB — Diwun Black, 6-3, 200, Forest (Miss.)
AP — Traveon Freshwater, 6-3, 210, Northeastern (Elizabeth City, N.C.)
P — Drew Dabney, 6-3, 200, Lafayette (Oxford, Miss.)
Second Team Offense
QB — Sam Howell, 6-1, 200, Sun Valley (Monroe, N.C.)
QB — Jacob Conover, 6-1, 185, Chandler (Ariz.)
RB — Austin Jones, 5-10, 180, Bishop O'Dowd (Oakland, Calif.)
RB — Devyn Ford, 5-11, 175, North Stafford (Stafford, Va.)
RB — Jerrion Ealy, 5-10, 185, Jackson Prep (Jackson, Miss.)
WR — Mycah Pittman, 6-0, 190, Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.)
WR — Dominick Blaylock, 6-0, 185, Walton (Marietta, Ga.)
TE — Kyle Helbig, 6-3, 215, Holy Family (Broomfield, Colo.)
OL — Kenyon Green, 6-4, 270, Atascocita (Humble, Texas)
OL — Luke Griffin, 6-5, 275, North Murray (Chatsworth, Ga.)
OL — Dylan Rathcke, 6-5, 275, University Lab (Baton Rouge, La.)
OL — Justin Scrempos, 6-8, 310, Milpitas (Calif.)
OL — Bryan Hudson, 6-5, 279, Scott County (Georgetown, Ky.)
AP — Jadon Haselwood, 6-4, 190, Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.)
AP — Jordan Whittington, 6-1, 185, Cuero (Texas)
K — Caden Davis, 6-1, 175, Coppell (Texas)
Second Team Defense
DL — Nolan Smith, 6-2, 210, Calvary Day (Savannah, Ga.)
DL — Dante Walker, 6-3, 240, Riverdale (Ga.)
DL — Jayden Jernigan, 6-1, 262, Allen (Texas)
DL — Terrence Faumui, 6-2, 205, Timpview (Provo, Utah)
LB — Henry To'oto'o, 6-2, 205, De La Salle (Concord, Calif.)
LB — Diamante Howard, 6-2, 195, Southridge (Miami)
LB — Ahdarrious Gee, 6-1, 190, Crisp County (Cordele, Ga.)
LB — Trey Stephens, 6-0, 220, Coronado (Lubbock, Texas)
DB — Jaleel McRae, 6-2, 206, New Smyrna Beach (Fla.)
DB — Tyler Green, 5-10, 158, Christian Brothers (Sacramento, Calif.)
DB — Kimani Quade, 5-8, 150, Sheldon (Eugene, Ore.)
DB — Jaxen Turner, 6-2, 160, Rancho Verde (Moreno Valley, Calif.)
AP — Jalen Williams, 6-4, 190, Brookside Christian (Stockton, Calif.)
P — PJ Buck, 6-0, 160, Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)
