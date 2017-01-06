High School Sports

Providence Day WR Porter Rooks named to freshman All-America team

Providence Day’s Porter Rooks is a MaxPreps freshman All-American.

Rooks, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound freshman, received an offer from Louisville in the 8th grade. Last season, he was all-conference in the CISAA and all-state for N.C. private school players. He had 35 catches for 531 yards and five touchdowns. Rooks was second in North Carolina, among freshman, in receiving yards behind Cherokee’s Cade Mintz, who had 616 yards.

Rooks also played quarterback for Providence Day and ran for 308 yards and two touchdowns in his final three games.

Rooks made the first-team All-American offensive team and was joined there by two Carolinas’ players: West Davidson kicker Andrew Brown and Irmo (SC) running back Ron Hoff. Wilson (SC) High’s Jordan Burch, a defensive lineman, made first team defense.

Lee County’s Desmond Evans, a 6-6, 200-pound defensive end, made the second team.

MaxPreps Freshman All-America team

First Team Offense

WR – Porter Rooks, Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.), 6-2, 180

WR – Johnny Wilson, Calabasas (Calif.), 6-3, 182

WR - Zay Britt, Munford (Munford, Ala.), 5-8, 170

TE – Caden Clark, Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio), 6-3, 231

OL – Jake Wray, Franklin (Tenn.), 6-5, 280

OL – Joshua Braun, Suwannee (Live Oak, Fla.), 6-7, 300

OL – Bryn Tucker, Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.), 6-5, 290

OL – Kevin Pyne, Millis/Hopedale (Millis, Mass.), 6-8, 255

OL – Bryan Felter, Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.), 6-2, 290

QB – Jack Miller, Scottsdale Christian (Phoenix, Ariz.), 6-3, 194

QB – Harrison Bailey, Marietta (Ga.), 6-3, 195

RB – Campbell Speights, McAllen Memorial (McAllen, Texas), 5-9, 175

RB – Jase McClellan, Aledo (Texas), 5-10, 185

RB – Ron Hoff, Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.), 5-9, 170

K – Andrew Brown, West Davidson (Lexington, N.C.), 5-9, 140

AP – Robert Parker-Crawford, Maclay (Tallahassee, Fla.), 6-2, 165

First Team Defense

DL – Dallas Walker, Smyrna (Tenn.), 6-3, 235

DL – Jordan Burch, Wilson (Florence, S.C.), 6-5, 230

DL – Jesus Machado, Champagnat Catholic (Hialeah, Fla.), 6-0, 195

DL – McKinnley Jackson, George County (Lucedale, Miss.), 6-3, 250

DL – Sav'ell Smalls, Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.), 6-4, 215

LB – Bryson Eason, Whitehaven (Memphis, Tenn.), 6-2, 220

LB – Tyler Grubbs, Holy Cross (New Orleans), 6-0, 220

LB – Ra'kwuan Pinkston, South Oak Cliff (Dallas), 5-11, 185

LB – Devin Johnson, Johnson Central (Paintsville, Ky.), 6-0, 200

DB – RJ Mickens, Carroll (Southlake, Texas), 5-10, 170

DB – Avantae Williams, DeLand (Fla.), 6-0, 185

DB – Sofian Massoud, Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.), 6-0, 170

DB – Plae Wyatt, Boyd (McKinney, Texas), 6-2, 180

P – Jeremy Glidewell, Harlem (Ga.)

Second Team Offense

WR – Brandt Goodwin, Casteel (Queen Creek, Ariz.),

WR – Davon Graham II, Keller Central (Keller, Texas), 6-0, 170

WR – Kentrell Beck, Shelbyville (Ill.), 6-1, 190

TE - Leonard Manuel, Vanguard (Ocala, Fla.), 6-4, 205

OL – Dane Jackson, Madison Southern (Berea, Ky.), 5-11, 255

OL – Altrique Barlow, Bishop Sullivan Catholic (Virginia Beach, Va.), 6-3, 290

OL – Anton Harrison, Archbishop Carroll (Washington, D.C.), 6-5, 260

OL – Cooper Mays, Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.), 6-2, 245

OL – Justin Rogers, Oak Park (Mich.), 6-3, 265

QB – Brayden Thomas, Boswell (Fort Worth, Texas), 6-1, 170

QB – Drew Pyne, New Canaan (Conn.), 6-1, 150

RB – Kaedric Cobbs, Melissa (Texas), 5-9, 194

RB - Darrian Meads, Hokes Bluff (Ala.), 5-10, 185

RB – Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia Area (Catawissa, Pa.), 5-9, 180

K – Brett Money, Alamogordo (Alamogordo, N.M.), 5-5, 135

AP – Don Chaney Jr., Belen Jesuit (Miami, Fla.), 5-11, 170

Second Team Defense

DL - Jordan Berry, Hawkins (Los Angeles), 6-3, 280

DL – Myles Hinton, Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross, Ga.), 6-5, 290

DL – Marcus Dumervil, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), 6-5, 262

DL - Desmond Evans Lee County (Sanford, N.C.), 6-6, 200

LB – Kevin Swint, Carrollton (Ga.), 6-3, 200

LB – Justin Houston, Serra (Gardena, Calif.), 6-2, 170

LB – Noah Sewell, Desert Hills (St. George, Utah), 6-1, 235

LB – JD Hernandez, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 6-0, 235

DB – Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia Area (Catawissa, Pa.), 6-3, 175

DB – Sheridan Jones, Bishop Sullivan Catholic (Virginia Beach, Va.), 6-1, 165

DB - Brandon Jones, Hawkins (Los Angeles), 5-10, 165

DB – Luke Boyers, Boerne-Champion (Boerne, Texas), 5-11, 170

DB – Jared Greenfield, Crenshaw (Los Angeles), 5-11, 170

P - Javon Forward, Auburn Riverside (Auburn, Wash.), 6-0, 185

