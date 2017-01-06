Providence Day WR Porter Rooks named to freshman All-America team

Providence Day’s Porter Rooks is a MaxPreps freshman All-American.
Rooks, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound freshman, received an offer from Louisville in the 8th grade. Last season, he was all-conference in the CISAA and all-state for N.C. private school players. He had 35 catches for 531 yards and five touchdowns. Rooks was second in North Carolina, among freshman, in receiving yards behind Cherokee’s Cade Mintz, who had 616 yards.
Rooks also played quarterback for Providence Day and ran for 308 yards and two touchdowns in his final three games.
Rooks made the first-team All-American offensive team and was joined there by two Carolinas’ players: West Davidson kicker Andrew Brown and Irmo (SC) running back Ron Hoff. Wilson (SC) High’s Jordan Burch, a defensive lineman, made first team defense.
Lee County’s Desmond Evans, a 6-6, 200-pound defensive end, made the second team.
MaxPreps Freshman All-America team
First Team Offense
WR – Porter Rooks, Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.), 6-2, 180
WR – Johnny Wilson, Calabasas (Calif.), 6-3, 182
WR - Zay Britt, Munford (Munford, Ala.), 5-8, 170
TE – Caden Clark, Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio), 6-3, 231
OL – Jake Wray, Franklin (Tenn.), 6-5, 280
OL – Joshua Braun, Suwannee (Live Oak, Fla.), 6-7, 300
OL – Bryn Tucker, Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.), 6-5, 290
OL – Kevin Pyne, Millis/Hopedale (Millis, Mass.), 6-8, 255
OL – Bryan Felter, Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.), 6-2, 290
QB – Jack Miller, Scottsdale Christian (Phoenix, Ariz.), 6-3, 194
QB – Harrison Bailey, Marietta (Ga.), 6-3, 195
RB – Campbell Speights, McAllen Memorial (McAllen, Texas), 5-9, 175
RB – Jase McClellan, Aledo (Texas), 5-10, 185
RB – Ron Hoff, Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.), 5-9, 170
K – Andrew Brown, West Davidson (Lexington, N.C.), 5-9, 140
AP – Robert Parker-Crawford, Maclay (Tallahassee, Fla.), 6-2, 165
First Team Defense
DL – Dallas Walker, Smyrna (Tenn.), 6-3, 235
DL – Jordan Burch, Wilson (Florence, S.C.), 6-5, 230
DL – Jesus Machado, Champagnat Catholic (Hialeah, Fla.), 6-0, 195
DL – McKinnley Jackson, George County (Lucedale, Miss.), 6-3, 250
DL – Sav'ell Smalls, Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.), 6-4, 215
LB – Bryson Eason, Whitehaven (Memphis, Tenn.), 6-2, 220
LB – Tyler Grubbs, Holy Cross (New Orleans), 6-0, 220
LB – Ra'kwuan Pinkston, South Oak Cliff (Dallas), 5-11, 185
LB – Devin Johnson, Johnson Central (Paintsville, Ky.), 6-0, 200
DB – RJ Mickens, Carroll (Southlake, Texas), 5-10, 170
DB – Avantae Williams, DeLand (Fla.), 6-0, 185
DB – Sofian Massoud, Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.), 6-0, 170
DB – Plae Wyatt, Boyd (McKinney, Texas), 6-2, 180
P – Jeremy Glidewell, Harlem (Ga.)
Second Team Offense
WR – Brandt Goodwin, Casteel (Queen Creek, Ariz.),
WR – Davon Graham II, Keller Central (Keller, Texas), 6-0, 170
WR – Kentrell Beck, Shelbyville (Ill.), 6-1, 190
TE - Leonard Manuel, Vanguard (Ocala, Fla.), 6-4, 205
OL – Dane Jackson, Madison Southern (Berea, Ky.), 5-11, 255
OL – Altrique Barlow, Bishop Sullivan Catholic (Virginia Beach, Va.), 6-3, 290
OL – Anton Harrison, Archbishop Carroll (Washington, D.C.), 6-5, 260
OL – Cooper Mays, Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.), 6-2, 245
OL – Justin Rogers, Oak Park (Mich.), 6-3, 265
QB – Brayden Thomas, Boswell (Fort Worth, Texas), 6-1, 170
QB – Drew Pyne, New Canaan (Conn.), 6-1, 150
RB – Kaedric Cobbs, Melissa (Texas), 5-9, 194
RB - Darrian Meads, Hokes Bluff (Ala.), 5-10, 185
RB – Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia Area (Catawissa, Pa.), 5-9, 180
K – Brett Money, Alamogordo (Alamogordo, N.M.), 5-5, 135
AP – Don Chaney Jr., Belen Jesuit (Miami, Fla.), 5-11, 170
Second Team Defense
DL - Jordan Berry, Hawkins (Los Angeles), 6-3, 280
DL – Myles Hinton, Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross, Ga.), 6-5, 290
DL – Marcus Dumervil, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), 6-5, 262
DL - Desmond Evans Lee County (Sanford, N.C.), 6-6, 200
LB – Kevin Swint, Carrollton (Ga.), 6-3, 200
LB – Justin Houston, Serra (Gardena, Calif.), 6-2, 170
LB – Noah Sewell, Desert Hills (St. George, Utah), 6-1, 235
LB – JD Hernandez, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 6-0, 235
DB – Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia Area (Catawissa, Pa.), 6-3, 175
DB – Sheridan Jones, Bishop Sullivan Catholic (Virginia Beach, Va.), 6-1, 165
DB - Brandon Jones, Hawkins (Los Angeles), 5-10, 165
DB – Luke Boyers, Boerne-Champion (Boerne, Texas), 5-11, 170
DB – Jared Greenfield, Crenshaw (Los Angeles), 5-11, 170
P - Javon Forward, Auburn Riverside (Auburn, Wash.), 6-0, 185
