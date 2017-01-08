High School Sports

January 8, 2017 6:51 PM

Next week’s Charlotte-area high school basketball schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Here is this week’s high school basketball schedule.

Monday, January 9

Ashbrook at Forestview, ppd, date TBD

Bessemer City at Mountain Island Charter, ppd, date TBD

Hough at North Mecklenburg, ppd, date TBD

Statesville Christian at SouthLake Christian

Tuesday, January 10

Alexander Central at Statesville

Albemarle at Union Academy

Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Catholic

Berry at West Mecklenburg

Bessemer City at Lincoln Charter

Cannon School at Covenant Day

Carolina International at Cabarrus Charter

Carson at Central Cabarrus

Central Academy at West Stanly

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Learning Center at Sugar Creek Charter (Boys)

Cherryville at Highland Tech

Clover at Northwestern

Columbia at Indian Land

Concord at Hickory Ridge

Covenant Classical at Arborbrook Christian

Cuthbertson at Sun Valley

East Lincoln at Maiden

East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge

East Rowan at Cox Mill

Forest Hills at Parkwood

Forestview at Hunter Huss

Garinger at Myers Park

Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian

Gaston Day at Westminster Catawba

Grace Academy at Metrolina Christian Christian (Boys)

Harding at Olympic

Hickory Christian at United Faith

Lake Norman at Mooresville

Lake Norman Charter at Ashbrook

Marvin Ridge at Anson County

Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson

Monroe at Mount Pleasant

Nation Ford at Rock Hill

North Gaston at South Point

North Iredell at South Iredell

Northside Christian at Concord First Assembly

Northwest Cabarrus at South Rowan

Piedmont at Weddington

Pine Lake Prep at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Providence at South Mecklenburg

Providence Day at Charlotte Latin

Queens Grant at South Stanly

Rocky River at Independence

South Pointe (SC) at Richland Northeast

Stuart Cramer at East Gaston

Sugar Creek Charter at Cabarrus Christian Outreach (Girls), 4

University Christian at Statesville Christian

Vance at Hopewell

Victory Christian at Christ the King

Walnut Grove Christian at Comenius (Boys)

West Caldwell at Lincolnton

West Iredell at North Lincoln

West Lincoln at Bandys

West Rowan at Jay M. Robinson

Westwood at York

Woodlawn School at Greater Cabarrus Stallions

York Prep at Spartanburg Day

Wednesday, January 11

Berry at Ardrey Kell

Concord at Jay M. Robinson

Garinger at East Mecklenburg

Mooresville at Alexander Central

Lincolnton at North Lincoln

Myers Park at Mallard Creek

North Iredell at Lake Norman

North Mecklenburg at Crest

Pageland Central (SC) at Central Academy

South Point at East Gaston

Stuart Cramer at Thomas Jefferson Academy

West Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus

Thursday, January 12

Forest Trail Academy at Charlotte United Christian

Carolina Christian at Grace Academy (Boys)

Independence at Butler

Northside Christian at Gaston Christian

Sugar Creek Charter at Woodlawn School

Wesleyan Christian at Covenant Day

Friday, January 13

Arborbrook Christian at Sugar Creek Charter

Cannon School at Charlotte Country Day

Carolina Christian at Charlotte United Christian

Carolina International at Covenant Classical

Central Academy at Mount Pleasant

Central Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson

Charlotte Catholic at Providence

Cherryville at Mountain Island Charter

Comenius at Mount Zion Academy

Covenant Day at Charlotte Latin

Davidson Day at Freedom Christian

East Gaston at Forestview

Forest Hills at West Stanly

Forestview at Hunter Huss

Charlotte Learning Center at Victory Christian (Boys)

Garinger at West Charlotte

Gray Stone Day at Queens Grant

Hickory Grove at Westminster Catawba

Hickory Ridge at Cox Mill

Hopewell at A.L. Brown

Hunter Huss at Ashbrook

Indian Land at Camden

Lincoln Charter at Piedmont Charter

Maiden at Lincolnton

Marvin Ridge at Sun Valley

Metrolina Christian at Gaston Day

Monroe at Parkwood

Mooresville at North Iredell

Myers Park at East Mecklenburg

Nation Ford at Clover

North Gaston at Lake Norman Charter

North Lincoln at Lake Norman

North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek

Northwestern at Spartanburg

Northwest Cabarrus at West Rowan

Olympic at Berry

Piedmont at Cuthbertson

Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson

Porter Ridge at Rocky River

Providence Day at Charlotte Christian

Rock Hill at Fort Mill

South Iredell at Statesville

SouthLake Christian at Concord First Assembly

South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell

South Point at Stuart Cramer

South Rowan at Concord

Statesville Christian at Gaston Christian

Union Academy at North Stanly

United Faith at Christ the King

Vance at Hough

Weddington at Anson County

West Iredell at Alexander Central

West Lincoln at East Lincoln

West Mecklenburg at Harding

Woodlawn School at Hickory Christian

York at South Pointe (SC)

York Prep at Trinity Christian

Saturday, January 14

Carmel Christian at Statesville Christian

Mount Tabor at Charlotte Christian

Northside Christian at York Prep

Providence Day vs. Louisville Male (in Music City Classic in Nashville)(Girls), 4

Providence Day vs. St. John’s (Wash, D.C.) (in Music City Classic in Nashville)(Boys), 7:30

Rock Hill vs. Northwood Temple (at MLK Peace Showcase at Gray Cole Center) (Girls), 5

South Pointe (SC) at Gaffney

West Charlotte vs. Andrew Jackson (at MLK Peace Showcase at Gray Cole Center) (Girls), 1

West Charlotte vs. Andrew Jackson (at MLK Peace Showcase at Gray Cole Center) (Boys), 3

Word of God at Comenius (Girls), 3:30

Sunday, January 15

Providence Day vs. Hamilton Heights Christian (in Music City Classic in Nashville) (Girls), 6

Providence Day vs. Hamilton Heights Christian (in Music City Classic in Nashville) (Boys), 7:30

　

