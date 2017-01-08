Next week’s Charlotte-area high school basketball schedule

Here is this week’s high school basketball schedule.
Monday, January 9
Ashbrook at Forestview, ppd, date TBD
Bessemer City at Mountain Island Charter, ppd, date TBD
Hough at North Mecklenburg, ppd, date TBD
Statesville Christian at SouthLake Christian
Tuesday, January 10
Alexander Central at Statesville
Albemarle at Union Academy
Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Catholic
Berry at West Mecklenburg
Bessemer City at Lincoln Charter
Cannon School at Covenant Day
Carolina International at Cabarrus Charter
Carson at Central Cabarrus
Central Academy at West Stanly
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Christian
Charlotte Learning Center at Sugar Creek Charter (Boys)
Cherryville at Highland Tech
Clover at Northwestern
Columbia at Indian Land
Concord at Hickory Ridge
Covenant Classical at Arborbrook Christian
Cuthbertson at Sun Valley
East Lincoln at Maiden
East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge
East Rowan at Cox Mill
Forest Hills at Parkwood
Forestview at Hunter Huss
Garinger at Myers Park
Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian
Gaston Day at Westminster Catawba
Grace Academy at Metrolina Christian Christian (Boys)
Harding at Olympic
Hickory Christian at United Faith
Lake Norman at Mooresville
Lake Norman Charter at Ashbrook
Marvin Ridge at Anson County
Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson
Monroe at Mount Pleasant
Nation Ford at Rock Hill
North Gaston at South Point
North Iredell at South Iredell
Northside Christian at Concord First Assembly
Northwest Cabarrus at South Rowan
Piedmont at Weddington
Pine Lake Prep at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Providence at South Mecklenburg
Providence Day at Charlotte Latin
Queens Grant at South Stanly
Rocky River at Independence
South Pointe (SC) at Richland Northeast
Stuart Cramer at East Gaston
Sugar Creek Charter at Cabarrus Christian Outreach (Girls), 4
University Christian at Statesville Christian
Vance at Hopewell
Victory Christian at Christ the King
Walnut Grove Christian at Comenius (Boys)
West Caldwell at Lincolnton
West Iredell at North Lincoln
West Lincoln at Bandys
West Rowan at Jay M. Robinson
Westwood at York
Woodlawn School at Greater Cabarrus Stallions
York Prep at Spartanburg Day
Wednesday, January 11
Berry at Ardrey Kell
Concord at Jay M. Robinson
Garinger at East Mecklenburg
Mooresville at Alexander Central
Lincolnton at North Lincoln
Myers Park at Mallard Creek
North Iredell at Lake Norman
North Mecklenburg at Crest
Pageland Central (SC) at Central Academy
South Point at East Gaston
Stuart Cramer at Thomas Jefferson Academy
West Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus
Thursday, January 12
Forest Trail Academy at Charlotte United Christian
Carolina Christian at Grace Academy (Boys)
Independence at Butler
Northside Christian at Gaston Christian
Sugar Creek Charter at Woodlawn School
Wesleyan Christian at Covenant Day
Friday, January 13
Arborbrook Christian at Sugar Creek Charter
Cannon School at Charlotte Country Day
Carolina Christian at Charlotte United Christian
Carolina International at Covenant Classical
Central Academy at Mount Pleasant
Central Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson
Charlotte Catholic at Providence
Cherryville at Mountain Island Charter
Comenius at Mount Zion Academy
Covenant Day at Charlotte Latin
Davidson Day at Freedom Christian
East Gaston at Forestview
Forest Hills at West Stanly
Forestview at Hunter Huss
Charlotte Learning Center at Victory Christian (Boys)
Garinger at West Charlotte
Gray Stone Day at Queens Grant
Hickory Grove at Westminster Catawba
Hickory Ridge at Cox Mill
Hopewell at A.L. Brown
Hunter Huss at Ashbrook
Indian Land at Camden
Lincoln Charter at Piedmont Charter
Maiden at Lincolnton
Marvin Ridge at Sun Valley
Metrolina Christian at Gaston Day
Monroe at Parkwood
Mooresville at North Iredell
Myers Park at East Mecklenburg
Nation Ford at Clover
North Gaston at Lake Norman Charter
North Lincoln at Lake Norman
North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek
Northwestern at Spartanburg
Northwest Cabarrus at West Rowan
Olympic at Berry
Piedmont at Cuthbertson
Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson
Porter Ridge at Rocky River
Providence Day at Charlotte Christian
Rock Hill at Fort Mill
South Iredell at Statesville
SouthLake Christian at Concord First Assembly
South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell
South Point at Stuart Cramer
South Rowan at Concord
Statesville Christian at Gaston Christian
Union Academy at North Stanly
United Faith at Christ the King
Vance at Hough
Weddington at Anson County
West Iredell at Alexander Central
West Lincoln at East Lincoln
West Mecklenburg at Harding
Woodlawn School at Hickory Christian
York at South Pointe (SC)
York Prep at Trinity Christian
Saturday, January 14
Carmel Christian at Statesville Christian
Mount Tabor at Charlotte Christian
Northside Christian at York Prep
Providence Day vs. Louisville Male (in Music City Classic in Nashville)(Girls), 4
Providence Day vs. St. John’s (Wash, D.C.) (in Music City Classic in Nashville)(Boys), 7:30
Rock Hill vs. Northwood Temple (at MLK Peace Showcase at Gray Cole Center) (Girls), 5
South Pointe (SC) at Gaffney
West Charlotte vs. Andrew Jackson (at MLK Peace Showcase at Gray Cole Center) (Girls), 1
West Charlotte vs. Andrew Jackson (at MLK Peace Showcase at Gray Cole Center) (Boys), 3
Word of God at Comenius (Girls), 3:30
Sunday, January 15
Providence Day vs. Hamilton Heights Christian (in Music City Classic in Nashville) (Girls), 6
Providence Day vs. Hamilton Heights Christian (in Music City Classic in Nashville) (Boys), 7:30
